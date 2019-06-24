MaxLinear : MxL7704 PMIC Powers the Raspberry Pi 4

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE: MXL), a leading provider of radio frequency (RF), analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multimarket applications, today announced that Raspberry Pi has selected the MxL7704 Universal PMIC to power its latest single-board computer, the Raspberry Pi 4.

The MxL7704 complete power delivery system already powers the popular Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+. The versatility of this universal PMIC allowed it to be easily re-programmed to accommodate the new current limit, sequencing and power requirements of the upgraded SoC and surrounding ICs on-board the new Raspberry Pi 4.

The highly integrated MxL7704 provides all key power rails required by the Raspberry Pi 4, including the low noise voltage rail used for audio circuitry. It also handles the unique power sequencing requirements of each rail with ease due to its convenient I2C programmability. The MxL7704’s I2C interface communicates with the computer’s SoC for dynamic voltage scaling, status monitoring, sequencing control and PGOOD routing. These features enable the Raspberry Pi 4 to save power by dynamically reducing the voltage to the SoC when the system is idle and boosting it when the processor is running at maximum speed.

The MxL7704 includes four synchronous step-down buck regulators that provide system, memory, I/O and core power from 1.5A to 4A. An on-board 100mA LDO provides clean 1.5V to 3.6V power for analog sub-systems. It also features an integrated 8-bit ADC with 2 external inputs and temperature sensor that provide die temperature monitoring, telemetry and additional flexibility. The Raspberry Pi 4 utilizes the MxL7704’s on-board ADC to determine if there is a high current delivery USB power supply. All these features are packed into a small 5x5mm 32-pin QFN package, which helps the Raspberry Pi retain its small form factor.

“The MxL7704 provides five rails pre-optimized for ease of use in single-board computer systems,” said James Lougheed, Vice President of Marketing for MaxLinear’s High Performance Analog Products. “The PMIC includes a host of features that allow monitoring, telemetry and additional flexibility. These unique features provide the Raspberry Pi 4 with knowledge and control of power status and efficiency to ensure peak performance during various operating conditions.”

“After using the MxL7704 very successfully on the Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+, we were very pleased to select it again to power our next generation Raspberry Pi 4 Model B computer,” said James Adams, Chief Operating Officer for Raspberry Pi (Trading) Ltd. “The combination of highly efficient, high current buck supplies in a very cost-effective package which also included I2C control, dynamic voltage scaling, programmable sequencing as well as a low noise LDO and ADC has been key to making sure we have met our design and cost targets for Raspberry Pi 4.”

