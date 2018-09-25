MaxLinear : Showcases Breakout Mode Clocking Support for 400 Gbps DR4 Optical Modules at ECOC 2018

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL), a leading provider of radio frequency (RF),
analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for the connected home,
wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multimarket
applications, today announced support for 400 Gbps breakout mode
clocking in its MxL9354x products. The functionality will be on display
at the company’s stand (#684) at the European Conference on Optical
Communication (ECOC) in Rome taking place from Sept. 24-26, 2018.
MaxLinear’s Telluride 400 Gbps PAM4 DSP (MxL9354x), based on 100 Gbps
single lambda technology, is enabling development of DR4 and FR4 optical
modules for the upcoming hyperscale datacenter transition to 400 Gbps.
The initial use case in this transition is expected to be dominated by
use of 400 Gbps DR4 modules used in a breakout application.
The breakout mode of a 400 Gbps DR4 module requires certain clocking
considerations that allow for the four 100 Gbps lanes to be treated as
independent 100 Gbps ports and connect to a 100 Gbps DR1 or FR1 module
on the other side. The unique clocking architecture of the MxL9354x
makes it possible to achieve this requirement seamlessly.
The MxL9354x is a family of low-power, high-performance PAM4 DSP SoCs
that enable 400 Gbps optical modules using a 4x100 Gbps optics
interface. These SoCs are suitable for use within QSFP-DD, OSFP and COBO
module form factors. Two options are currently available: the MxL93542
that integrates an EA-EML driver with 1.8V PP SE swing, and the MxL93543
that offers differential 800mV peak-to-peak swing for non EA-EML-based
optics.
To schedule a meeting at ECOC and learn more about MaxLinear’s metro and
long-haul fiber optic solutions and see a live demonstration of the
400Gbps data center PAM4 DSP, please contact MaxLinear sales at sales@maxlinear.com.
