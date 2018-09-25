MaxLinear : Showcases Industry’s First 100 Gbps Data Center Transceiver with Integrated Driver at ECOC 2018

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL), a leading provider of radio frequency (RF),
analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for the connected home,
wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multimarket
applications, today announced the industry’s first 100 Gbps transceiver
with integrated driver at the European Conference on Optical
Communication (ECOC) in Rome taking place from Sept. 24-26, 2018.
MaxLinear’s Telluride family of SoCs are key components in the
development of high-speed hyperscale datacenters based on
100Gbps/400Gbps optical interconnects. The MxL93512 is part of the
Telluride family of devices, which are the world’s first DSP SoCs with
integrated electro-absorption modulated laser (EA-EML) drivers for 100
Gbps/400 Gbps optical interconnects.
The MxL93512 allows optical module vendors to develop a 100 Gbps optical
interconnect module in a compact form factor for intra-datacenter
applications with a transmission distance up to 2 Kilometers.
The MxL9351x SoCs are suitable for use within QSFP28 module form
factors. Two options are currently available: the MxL93512 that
integrates an EA-EML driver with 1.8V PP SE swing, and the MxL93513 that
offers differential 800mV peak-to-peak swing for non EA-EML-based optics.
For module vendors looking for a complete chipset solution, the MxL9151
complements the MxL9351x family by offering a single linear TIA that
supports 1x100Gbps receive optical sub assembly (ROSA) modules. This TIA
offers very low input referred noise of 11pA/√Hz and linearity better
than 3 percent while consuming only 200mW.
The Telluride chipset enables optical module vendors to utilize the
latest PAM4-based 100 Gbps wavelength technology and deliver solutions
with the best overall performance, power and cost.
“With the exponential growth of data traffic within hyperscale cloud
networks, there is a huge need to deploy higher speed networks making
100 Gbps/400 Gbps transceiver modules essential to support
next-generation hyperscale data centers,” said Will Torgerson, Vice
President and General Manager of the Infrastructure Group of MaxLinear.
“Our customers are impressed with Telluride’s high level of integration
as the industry’s only solution designed with an integrated EA-EML
driver and break-out mode support to simplify complex module designs
while offering superior link-margin performance in a low-power
consumption SoC.”
Technical Details
The Telluride family features several operating modes that can connect
to multiple generations of switch ASICs (128x25G NRZ, 256x25G NRZ or
256x50G PAM4) enabling 3.2Tbps, 6.4Tbps or 12.8Tbps front panel capacity
per data center rack unit. These different operating modes span a
variety of optical module form factors such as QSFP28, SFP-DD, QSFP-DD,
OSFP and COBO.
The integrated laser driver delivers greater than 1.8V of single-ended
driver output swing necessary for EA-EML lasers. This output swing
easily meets the optical modulation amplitude (OMA) specification
requirements across the wide operating temperature and bias ranges of
all EA-EML lasers. The chip package also includes all the high frequency
components required for driver and modulator biasing.
MaxLinear has engineered a very high-performance DSP engine in both the
transmit and receive data paths. The resulting superior link-margin
enables single-lane 100Gbps optical wavelength technology by mitigating
many of the limitations of mass production optical components.
The devices feature a comprehensive digital pre-distortion (DPD) engine
in the transmit direction to compensate for laser non-linearity, and to
cancel packaging limitations that cause reflections and bandwidth
degradation at these extremely high signal frequencies. On the receive
path, the DSP includes an auto-adaptive signal enhancement engine, which
integrates a continuous time linear equalizer (CTLE), automatic gain
control (AGC), a feed forward equalizer (FFE), and a decision feedback
equalizer (DFE).
About MaxLinear, Inc.
MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) is a leading provider of radio frequency
(RF), analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for the connected
home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multimarket
applications. MaxLinear is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. For
more information, please visit www.maxlinear.com.
MxL and the MaxLinear logo are trademarks of MaxLinear, Inc. Other
trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.
