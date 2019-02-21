MaxLinear : and Comcores Complete Interoperability Testing for First Commercially Available 5G RAN Transceivers with JESD204C

MOBILE WORLD CONGRESS – MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE: MXL), a leading
provider of radio frequency (RF), analog and mixed-signal integrated
circuits for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and
industrial and multimarket applications, and Comcores ApS, a
fast-growing specialized supplier of silicon intellectual property (SIP)
for communication networks, today jointly announced the successful
completion of JESD204C interoperability testing between MaxLinear’s
MxL1500 and MxL1600 Quad-RF transceiver solutions and Comcores’ JESD204C
IP-core.
The MxL1500 and MxL1600 are highly-integrated low-power consumption
Quad-RF solutions for next-generation 5G Active Antenna System (AAS) and
Macro applications. They are the industry’s first commercially available
RF transceiver solutions with a JESD204C interface to support the high
bandwidth throughput of new 5G radio systems. JESD204C is a multi-lane,
multi-gigabit serial interface for high-throughput digital
communications between data converters and logic devices. MaxLinear’s
JESD204C conforming implementation is based upon best-in-class SerDes
innovations and delivers industry-leading lane speeds of up to 32Gbps.
MaxLinear has performed extensive joint testing with Comcores to
successfully confirm interoperability between the MxL1500/MxL1600
JESD204C interface and Comcores JESD204C IP-core. This ensures that new
product designs using the Comcores JESD204C IP will interface seamlessly
with MaxLinear’s RF transceivers.
“Implementing high-speed JESD204C SerDes interconnect between RF
transceivers and Digital Front End (DFE) ASICs or FPGAs has become a
significant new design challenge for RF engineers delivering
next-generation 5G radios,” said Gerry Leavey, MaxLinear Director of
Marketing, Wireless Infrastructure Group. “By guaranteeing
interoperability in advance with a leading JESD204C IP partner like
Comcores, MaxLinear is helping to facilitate the rapid development of
right-first-time radio board designs based upon our MxL1500 and MxL1600
Quad-RF transceivers.”
“Advanced IP solutions are critical to the design and testing of
high-performance silicon solutions,” said Thomas Noergaard, VP Sales and
Marketing, Comcores ApS. “In working with leadership companies such as
MaxLinear, Comcores is helping to accelerate delivery of advanced 5G
solutions to market with reduced time and complexity.”
MaxLinear will be conducting briefings on its next-generation Wireless
Access and Backhaul solutions at MaxLinear’s booth at Mobile World
Congress, located in Fira Gran Via Hall 2, Stand A64MR from February
22-28, 2019. For an appointment, please contact sales@maxlinear.com.
About Comcores ApS
Comcores ApS is a world-class technology company delivering the most
cost-effective and reliable IP cores for ASIC, FPGA and Embedded
Systems. Our mission is to provide best in class quality components and
design services to ASIC, FPGA, and System vendors, and to drastically
reduce product cost, risk, and time-to-market. Comcores is headquartered
in Hørsholm, Denmark. For more information, please visit www.comcores.com.
About MaxLinear, Inc.
MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) is a leading provider of radio frequency
(RF), analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for the connected
home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multimarket
applications. MaxLinear is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. For
more information, please visit www.maxlinear.com.
