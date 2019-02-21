MaxLinear : and SWR Technology Announce Through-Window Wireless Solution for 5G mmWave Fixed Wireless Broadband Access

MOBILE WORLD CONGRESS – MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL), a leading
provider of radio frequency (RF), analog and mixed-signal integrated
circuits for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and
industrial and multimarket applications, and SWR Technology, an
innovative supplier of mid-distance wireless power solutions for smart
devices, today announced a new system solution that can deliver more
than 1Gbps symmetrical data rate and up to 35W wireless power through
triple-silver-coated low-emissivity (low-e) glass windows up to 35mm
thick.
The new design allows 5G fixed wireless broadband (FWB) service
providers to deploy gigabit broadband speeds using mmWave spectrum. With
this solution, consumers can self-install small indoor/outdoor devices
in the corner of a window, without drilling holes, without running new
cables, and without needing a professional installation. The small,
low-profile form factor enables aesthetically pleasing designs that will
not obstruct views through the window.
The SWR Technology’s 2122N wireless power module uses its proprietary
High Tolerance Resonance Transfer technology to transmit 20 Watts of
power through standard or triple-silver-coated low-e glass up to 35mm
thick. Future versions of the SWR module will support up to 35 Watts of
wireless power with the same form-factor design. The SWR power modules
are the first to address the challenges of dynamic load changes
associated with 5G modems in an industry leading form-factor.
Gigabit symmetrical data transfer is accomplished with the MaxLinear
MxL210x “AirPHY” transceiver. AirPHY operates over a wide frequency
range and transmits at extremely low power, below the FCC’s radiated
emissions limits. In addition to low-e window penetration, AirPHY can
penetrate solid structural walls up to 1m thick.
“MaxLinear is relentlessly focused on solving the technology challenges
of delivering gigabit fixed wireless broadband services into the home,”
said Will Torgerson, Vice President & General Manager of MaxLinear’s
Broadband Group. “With SWR’s complimentary wireless power module in an
industry leading form-factor, we can now offer an elegant solution with
AirPHY targeting through-window applications and accelerate the
time-to-market for our customers.”
“SWR Technology prides itself in providing the first wireless power
solution that can handle dynamic load changes associated with 5G modems.
Our future proof solution is available in a range of power capabilities
in the same industry leading form-factor so our customers can easily
upgrade as 5G modem roadmaps progress,” said Shengming Shan, CEO of SWR
Technology. “We are very pleased to partner with MaxLinear and see our
customers benefit from this elegant wireless power & data solution.”
On Display at MWC 2019
The MaxLinear & SWR Technology
wireless power & data solutions will be on display at Mobile World
Congress Barcelona, located in Fira Gran Via Hall 2, Stand A64MR from
February 22-28, 2019. For reservations, please contact sales@maxlinear.com.
About SWR Technology Inc.
SWR Technology Inc. is an
innovative Mid-Distance Wireless Power solution provider for smart
devices in the AIOT world. Its technology reduces battery usage for
better care of the environment and changes the paradigm of how power is
delivered in commercial, industry, or consumer applications. SWR
Technology is headquartered in Fremont, California. For more
information, please visit www.swrtec.com.
About MaxLinear, Inc.
MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) is a
leading provider of radio frequency (RF), analog and mixed-signal
integrated circuits for the connected home, wired and wireless
infrastructure, and industrial and multimarket applications. MaxLinear
is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. For more information, please
visit www.maxlinear.com.
