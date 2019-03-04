MaxLinear : to Demonstrate QSFP-DD Optical Interoperability for 400G FR4 & 400G DR4 to DR1 Breakout Applications at OFC 2019

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE: MXL), a leading provider of radio frequency (RF), analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multimarket applications, will privately showcase optical interoperability using 400Gbps QSFP-DD modules from early access customers at booth 6509 at the Optical Fiber Communication (OFC) Conference and Exhibition in San Diego, CA, from March 5-7, 2019.

The demonstration will highlight the capabilities of MaxLinear’s Telluride PAM4 DSP, the MxL93542, by enabling an end-to-end 400Gbps FR4 link between QSFP-DD modules from multiple vendors. In addition, optical interop will be demonstrated between a 400Gbps DR4 optical module and a 100Gbps DR1 optical module in breakout mode.

“We sampled our Telluride PAM4 DSP one year ago and in that time have enabled numerous customers to design and sample 100G DR1 and 400G DR4 & FR4 modules,” said Will Torgerson, Vice President and General Manager of MaxLinear’s High-Speed Interconnect Group. “We are very excited to be demonstrating some of those modules at OFC and sharing our plans to remain at the forefront of this major industry transition towards 400Gbps based on 100G per optical wavelength PAM4 technology.”

The Telluride family of chips includes the MxL93542 PAM4 DSP with integrated EA-EML driver and the MxL9154 quad linear PAM4 TIA. These Telluride SoCs not only enable sub-10W 400Gbps optical modules but can also eliminate the need for a Thermoelectric Cooler (TEC), further reducing the optical module bill of materials and lowering the power consumption to sub-9W in second generation optical modules. The innovative features of the Telluride family allow it to deliver the power and performance required by hyperscale datacenters.

MaxLinear’s Telluride family will be demonstrated at MaxLinear’s booth (6509) during the Optical Fiber Communication Conference and Exhibition from March 5-7, 2019. For an appointment, please contact MaxLinear sales at sales@maxlinear.com.

About MaxLinear, Inc.

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE: MXL), is a leading provider of radio frequency (RF), analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multimarket applications. MaxLinear is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. For more information, please visit www.maxlinear.com.

MxL and the MaxLinear logo are trademarks of MaxLinear, Inc. Other trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Cautionary Note About Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, among others, statements concerning or implying future financial performance, anticipated product performance and functionality, or trends and growth opportunities affecting MaxLinear, in particular statements relating to MaxLinear’s Telluride products, including but not limited to potential market opportunities, functionality, and the benefits of use of such products. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. We cannot predict whether or to what extent the availability of our Telluride Products will affect our future revenues or financial performance. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current, preliminary expectations and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may contain words such as “will be,” “will,” “expected,” “anticipate,” “continue,” or similar expressions and include the assumptions that underlie such statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements: intense competition in our industry and product markets; risks relating to the development, testing, and commercial introduction of new products and product functionalities; the ability of our customers to cancel or reduce orders; uncertainties concerning how end user markets for our products will develop; our lack of long-term supply contracts and dependence on limited sources of supply; potential decreases in average selling prices for our products; and the potential for intellectual property litigation, which is prevalent in our industry. In addition to these risks and uncertainties, investors should review the risks and uncertainties contained in MaxLinear’s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including risks and uncertainties identified in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. MaxLinear is providing this information as of the date of this release and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190304005352/en/