MaxLinear : to Showcase New RF Solutions and Broad Semiconductor Portfolio for 5G Networks at MWC 2019

MOBILE WORLD CONGRESS – MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE: MXL), a leading
provider of radio frequency (RF), analog and mixed-signal integrated
circuits for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and
industrial and multimarket applications, will showcase its latest
Wireless Access RF solutions along with its broad and unique portfolio
aimed at enabling next generation 5G networks at the GSMA Mobile World
Congress exhibition in Barcelona Spain from February 22-28, 2019.
Over the next several years, Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) across the
globe will be deploying advanced 5G networks to scale capacity and to
support advanced services enabled by 5G technologies. Critical to the
success of the worldwide 5G buildout is the availability of advanced
solutions that address key challenges associated with next-generation
wireless network infrastructure and services. To help solve these
challenges, MaxLinear has developed a portfolio of innovative
semiconductor building blocks targeting 5G infrastructure solutions in
the areas of Radio Access deployment and capacity upgrade, wireless
backhaul to the Core Network, power management for high-performance
infrastructure equipment, and “last meter” deployment of 5G Fixed
Wireless Broadband services.
High-Performance RF Solutions for 5G Active Antenna Systems
Radio networks supporting 5G and LTE-Advanced services are embracing
Active Antenna Systems (AAS) with massive-MIMO and 3D beamforming
capabilities to boost their efficiency of spectrum resource usage and
maximize available over-the-air capacity. AAS systems incorporate
several antenna elements into a compact antenna structure, which
combined with the wide radio bandwidths of 5G, creates key challenges in
terms of integration, power efficiency, and scalable radio performance.
Network operators face similar power and bandwidth challenges to deploy
advanced Multi-RAT Macro (MRM) radio head solutions that support legacy
cellular standards (GSM, 3G, LTE etc.) in addition to 5G capabilities.
MaxLinear’s just-launched MxL1500 and MxL1600 Wireless Access RF
solutions deliver the integration, performance, and efficiency required
by next-generation, high-capacity AAS and MRM radio systems. These
advanced building blocks offer a highly-integrated Quad-RF engine,
support up to 400MHz Tx bandwidth and feature class-leading power
consumption.
Leadership Modem and RF Solutions for 5G RAN Wireless Backhaul
With the deployment of next generation 5G New Radio (NR) networks in
wide-bandwidth millimeter-wave spectrum, high-performance backhaul
solutions are critical to supporting Gigabit-class throughput and
massive over-the-air capacity available through 5G NR. MaxLinear's
newest generation of wireless backhaul solutions, the MxL85650/MxL85110
modems and MxL1105 RF transceiver, provide a complete, high-performance
wireless backhaul solution with fiber-like throughput for 5G RAN
infrastructure in both microwave and millimeter-wave spectrums. The
solution supports up to 20Gbps link capacity with advanced features
including 2GHz ultra-wideband channels, high-order modulation, and
channel aggregation. MaxLinear wireless backhaul solutions also provide
scalability up to E-band frequencies (57-86GHz) to enable MSOs to both
upgrade existing wireless backhaul assets and undertake new wireless
backhaul deployment for 5G RAN as spectrum availability allows.
Power Solutions for 5G Infrastructure
5G infrastructure equipment requires high-performance, energy-efficient
power solutions to support dynamic, high-demand equipment workloads and
high-efficiency operation to minimize thermal management challenges and
operational costs. MaxLinear provides a broad portfolio of power
management and power delivery solutions for infrastructure, enterprise,
and data center applications that provide board area savings,
high-efficiency operation and exceptional thermal performance for
demanding 5G infrastructure applications.
Solving the “Last Meter” Challenge for 5G Fixed Wireless Broadband
Services
5G New Radio in millimeter-wave spectrum is turbocharging the deployment
of Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) services, offering MSOs the ability to
create new revenue streams by providing wireline-class broadband speeds
to homes without the need for a physical broadband line installation.
However, higher-frequency cellular radio signals, such as those in 3.0
to 4.9GHz cellular bands and millimeter-wave bands, are known to have
problems penetrating building structures. This limitation creates a
“last-meter” challenge to bridge the 5G FWA services from outside to
inside the home. Until now, this problem has typically been addressed
through a professional installation process which requires drilling
through the wall of the building. Creating this physical connection is
often impractical, cost- and labor- intensive, and considered
undesirable by customers and building owners. MaxLinear’s AirPHY™
technology is an innovative solution to the “last-meter” problem. AirPHY
provides a completely wireless, robust, point-to-point, multi-gigabit
link capable of penetrating commonly used building materials, including
concrete, wood, brick, and low-E glass. By utilizing advanced wireless
communication technology, AirPHY helps MSOs to accelerate 5G FWA uptake
by minimizing on-premise service time or even allowing consumers to
perform self-installation, thereby eliminating the need for a truck roll
or service call to the home for new service installations.
“MaxLinear is bringing to market cutting-edge radio, modem, and power
solutions that solve key challenges faced in 5G infrastructure devices
and new 5G service rollouts,” said Brendan Walsh, Vice President of
MaxLinear’s Wireless Infrastructure Group. “With our advanced
semiconductor platforms, we enable our customers to bring innovative
infrastructure solutions to market that address new challenges and
opportunities associated with the global 5G rollout.”
MaxLinear will be conducting briefings on its next-generation solutions
portfolio for 5G infrastructure devices at MaxLinear’s meeting space at
Mobile World Congress, located in Fira Gran Via Hall 2, Stand A64MR from
February 22-28, 2019. For an appointment, please contact sales@maxlinear.com.
