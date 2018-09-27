Mayan Energy : Adjournment of AGM

Mayan Energy Ltd / Index: AIM / Epic: MYN/ ISIN: VGG6622A1057 / Sector: Oil and Gas

27 September 2018

Mayan Energy Ltd ('Mayan' or the 'Company')

Adjournment of AGM

The Company announces that prior to the Annual General Meeting ('AGM') scheduled to be held this morning, the decision was made to adjourn the AGM for 14 days; the AGM will therefore now be held at 10.00am, 11 October 2018 at the offices of Hill Dickinson 105 Jermyn St, St. James's, London SW1Y 6EE.

The decision to adjourn the AGM follows consultation with certain of the Company's shareholders relating to potential amendments to current Board roles and a possible addition to the Board; the Company expects to conclude these changes by the time of the adjourned AGM and will update the Market once agreed.



