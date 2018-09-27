Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Mayan Energy Ltd       VGG6622A1057

MAYAN ENERGY LTD
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
No quotes available
-- GBp   --.--%
12:37pMAYAN ENERGY : Adjournment of AGM
PU
12:37pMAYAN ENERGY : Half-year Report
PU
09/20MAYAN ENERGY : Operations Update
PU
SummaryNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Mayan Energy : Adjournment of AGM

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/27/2018 | 12:37pm CEST

Mayan Energy Ltd / Index: AIM / Epic: MYN/ ISIN: VGG6622A1057 / Sector: Oil and Gas

27 September 2018

Mayan Energy Ltd ('Mayan' or the 'Company')

Adjournment of AGM

The Company announces that prior to the Annual General Meeting ('AGM') scheduled to be held this morning, the decision was made to adjourn the AGM for 14 days; the AGM will therefore now be held at 10.00am, 11 October 2018 at the offices of Hill Dickinson 105 Jermyn St, St. James's, London SW1Y 6EE.

The decision to adjourn the AGM follows consultation with certain of the Company's shareholders relating to potential amendments to current Board roles and a possible addition to the Board; the Company expects to conclude these changes by the time of the adjourned AGM and will update the Market once agreed.

Special note concerning the Market Abuse Regulation

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 ('MAR').

**ENDS**

For further information visit http://mayanenergy.co.uk/ or contact the following:

Eddie Gonzalez

Mayan Energy Ltd

+ 1 469 394 2008

Charlie Wood

Mayan Energy Ltd

+44 7971 444 326

Roland Cornish

Beaumont Cornish Ltd

+44 20 7628 3396

James Biddle

Beaumont Cornish Ltd

+44 20 7628 3396

Nick Bealer

Cornhill Capital Limited

+44 20 7710 9612

Frank Buhagiar

St Brides Partners Limited

+44 20 7236 1177

Gaby Jenner

St Brides Partners Limited

+44 20 7236 1177

Notes:

Mayan Energy Limited is an AIM listed (London Stock Exchange) North American based energy Company. The Company is actively pursuing a primary recovery oil strategy focused on re-stimulating wells within mature producing basins with immediate cash flow leveraging commercially available technologies and projects that are shallow, low risk with low levels of capex and infrastructure already in place. It also remains interested in creating shareholder value by strategic investments in similar projects with high cash generative potential and by forming beneficial development partnerships that enable the use of pioneering and leading extraction technologies. The Company is currently primarily focussed on building out production at its Stockdale and Forest Hill oil fields in Texas.

Disclaimer

Mayan Energy Limited published this content on 27 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2018 10:36:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MAYAN ENERGY LTD
12:37pMAYAN ENERGY : Adjournment of AGM
PU
12:37pMAYAN ENERGY : Half-year Report
PU
09/20MAYAN ENERGY : Operations Update
PU
08/31MAYAN ENERGY : Notice of AGM
PU
08/23MAYAN ENERGY : Completion of Acquisition of New Five-Well Package
PU
07/26MAYAN ENERGY : Extended Completion Period and Issue of Equity
PU
07/24MAYAN ENERGY : s) in Company
PU
07/10MAYAN ENERGY : Update on Heavy Oil Sands Project, Utah
PU
06/29MAYAN ENERGY : Final Results
PU
06/27MAYAN ENERGY : Update on Investee Company Block Energy
PU
More news
Managers
NameTitle
Heriberto Gonzalez Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Charles Ainslie Wood Non-Executive Chairman
Stephen Brock Vice President-Operations
James Doyle McGraw Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAYAN ENERGY LTD9
WORLDPAY INC7.04%31 111
CINTAS CORPORATION29.09%23 149
UNITED RENTALS-1.67%13 951
BUREAU VERITAS-0.35%11 748
LG CORP--.--%11 369
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.