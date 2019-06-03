Mayer : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION (in PDF)

Log in
Mayer : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION

06/03/2019

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1116)

(the "Company")

LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION

The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") hereby announces that the members of the Board are set out below:

Executive Directors

Mr. Lee Kwok Leung (Chairman)

Mr. Xu Lidi

Non-executive Director

Mr. Wang Dongqi

Independent Non-executive Directors

Mr. Lau Kwok Hung

Mr. Deng Shimin

There are three Board committees and the table below provides the membership composition of the three Board committees on which each Board member serves.

Board committee

Audit Committee

Nomination

Remuneration

Director

Committee

Committee

Mr. Lee Kwok Leung

-

Chairman

-

Mr. Wang Dongqi

Member

-

Member

Mr. Lau Kwok Hung

Chairman

Member

Member

Mr. Deng Shimin

Member

Member

Chairman

Hong Kong, 3 June 2019

  • For identification purpose only

Disclaimer

Mayer Holdings Limited published this content on 03 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2019 11:28:03 UTC
