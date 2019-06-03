Mayer : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION (in PDF)

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1116)

(the "Company")

LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION

The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") hereby announces that the members of the Board are set out below:

Executive Directors

Mr. Lee Kwok Leung (Chairman)

Mr. Xu Lidi

Non-executive Director

Mr. Wang Dongqi

Independent Non-executive Directors

Mr. Lau Kwok Hung

Mr. Deng Shimin

There are three Board committees and the table below provides the membership composition of the three Board committees on which each Board member serves.

Board committee Audit Committee Nomination Remuneration Director Committee Committee Mr. Lee Kwok Leung - Chairman - Mr. Wang Dongqi Member - Member Mr. Lau Kwok Hung Chairman Member Member Mr. Deng Shimin Member Member Chairman Hong Kong, 3 June 2019