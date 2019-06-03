Mayer : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION (in PDF)

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION
The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") hereby announces that the members of the Board are set out below:
Executive Directors
Mr. Lee Kwok Leung (Chairman)
Mr. Xu Lidi
Non-executive Director
Mr. Wang Dongqi
Independent Non-executive Directors
Mr. Lau Kwok Hung
Mr. Deng Shimin
There are three Board committees and the table below provides the membership composition of the three Board committees on which each Board member serves.
|
Board committee
|
Audit Committee
|
Nomination
|
Remuneration
|
Director
|
Committee
|
Committee
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mr. Lee Kwok Leung
|
-
|
Chairman
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
Mr. Wang Dongqi
|
Member
|
-
|
Member
|
|
|
|
|
Mr. Lau Kwok Hung
|
Chairman
|
Member
|
Member
|
|
|
|
|
Mr. Deng Shimin
|
Member
|
Member
|
Chairman
|
|
|
|
|
Hong Kong, 3 June 2019
|
|
|
-
