Mayer : RESIGNATION OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHANGE IN COMPOSITION OF BOARD COMMITTEES (in PDF)

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1116)

RESIGNATION OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Mayer Holdings Limited (the "Company") announces that Ms. Chen Yen Yung ("Ms. Chen") tendered her resignation as an independent non-executive Director with effect from 3 June 2019 to devote more time to her own business development.

Ms. Chen has confirmed that she has no disagreement with the Board and that there is no other matter in relation to her resignation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange").

The Board would like to extend its appreciation to Ms. Chen for her valuable contribution during her tenure of office in the Company.

1. Following the resignation of Ms. Chen, she has ceased to be the member of the audit committee and nomination committee, and the member and the chairman of the remuneration committee of the Company, with effect from 3 June 2019.

