Mayne Pharma : 21/10/2019 Notice of Annual General Meeting/Proxy Form

Notice of Annual General Meeting
Date: Friday, 22 November 2019
Time: 10.00am
Place: Intercontinental Melbourne The Rialto
495 Collins Street
Melbourne, Victoria 3000
NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
Mayne Pharma Group Limited ACN 115 832 963
The annual general meeting of Shareholders of Mayne Pharma Group Limited (Company or Mayne Pharma) will be held at the Intercontinental Melbourne, 495 Collins Street, Melbourne, Victoria, 3000 at 10.00am (Melbourne time) on Friday, 22 November 2019.
Business
Financial statements and reports
To receive and consider the Directors' Report, Financial Statements and the Independent Auditor's Report for the year ended 30 June 2019.
Note: There is no vote on this item.
Re-electionof Directors
This year there are two Directors standing for re-election - Mr Bruce Mathieson and Professor Bruce Robinson. Mr Ron Best will not be standing for re-election and will retire as a Director at the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting.
Resolution 1 - Re-election of Mr Bruce Mathieson
To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following ordinary resolution:
'That Mr Bruce Mathieson, who retires by rotation in accordance with the Company's constitution and, being eligible and having signified his candidature for office, be re-elected as a Director.'
Resolution 2 - Re-election of Professor Bruce Robinson, AM
To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following ordinary resolution:
'That Professor Bruce Robinson, who retires by rotation in accordance with the Company's constitution and, being eligible and having signified his candidature for office, be re-elected as a Director.'
Remuneration report
Resolution 3 - Adoption of Remuneration Report
To consider and, if thought fit, pass the following ordinary resolution:
'That the Remuneration Report that forms part of the Directors' Report of the Company for the financial year ended 30 June 2019 be adopted.'
Note: This is an advisory resolution and does not bind the Company nor the Directors.
Voting exclusion for resolution 3
The Company will disregard any votes cast on resolution 3:
by or on behalf of a member of the Company's KMP named in the Remuneration Report for the year ended 30
June 2019 or their closely related parties (regardless of the capacity in which the vote is cast); or
as a proxy by a person who, at the date of the meeting, is a member of the Company's KMP or their closely related parties,
unless the vote is cast as proxy for a person entitled to vote on resolution 3:
in accordance with a direction on the proxy form, or
by the Chairman of the meeting pursuant to an express authorisation in the proxy form to exercise the proxy as the Chairman sees fit, even though resolution 3 is connected with the remuneration of members of the KMP.
4. Long term remuneration for Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director
Resolution 4 - Issue of Shares under the Executive Share Loan Scheme (ESLS) and Performance Rights under the Employee Performance Rights and Option Plan (PROP) to the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director
To consider and, if thought fit, pass the following ordinary resolution:
'That for the purposes of ASX Listing Rule 10.14 and all other purposes, approval be given to the issue to the Chief
Executive Officer and Managing Director, Mr Scott Richards, of Shares under the ESLS and Performance Rights under the PROP on the terms summarised in the Explanatory Information.'
Voting exclusion for resolution 4
The Company will disregard any votes cast on resolution 4:
that are cast in favour of the item by or on behalf of Mr Scott Richards or any of his associates (regardless of the capacity in which the vote is cast); or
that are cast as a proxy by a person who, at the date of the meeting, is a member of the Company's KMP or their closely related parties,
unless the vote is cast as proxy for a person entitled to vote on resolution 4:
in accordance with a direction on the proxy form, or
by the Chairman of the meeting pursuant to an express authorisation in the proxy form to exercise the proxy as the Chairman sees fit, even though resolution 4 is connected with the remuneration of a member of the KMP.
By order of the Board
Dated 21 October 2019
Signed
Nick Freeman
Company Secretary
PROXIES AND SHAREHOLDER INFORMATION
IMPORTANT: Shareholders are urged to direct their proxy on how to vote by clearly marking the relevant box for each resolution on the proxy form.
Proxies
A Shareholder entitled to attend and vote at the meeting has the right to appoint a person (who does not need to be a Shareholder of the Company) as the Shareholder's proxy to attend and vote at the meeting.
If a Shareholder is entitled to cast two or more votes they may appoint two proxies (but no more) provided that an appointment of two proxies will have no effect unless each proxy is appointed to represent a specified proportion of the Shareholder's voting rights aggregating to no more than 100% of that Shareholder's voting rights. If the Shareholder appoints two proxies, neither proxy may vote on a show of hands.
The proxy form must be signed by the Shareholder or their attorney. Proxies given by corporations must be signed by a Director and company secretary or two Directors or a sole Director/secretary or its duly authorised attorney.
If the proxy form is signed but is blank in all other material respects, it will be taken to mean that it is in favour of the Chairman of the meeting for full voting rights and the Chairman will vote in favour of the resolution on a poll (subject to the voting exclusions set out in this Notice).
A proxy may decide whether to vote on any motion, except where the proxy is required by law, the ASX Listing Rules or the Constitution to vote, or abstain from voting, in their capacity as proxy. If a proxy is directed to vote on an item of business, the proxy may vote on that item only in accordance with the direction. If a proxy is not directed how to vote on an item of business, the proxy may vote as they think fit.
If proxy holders vote, they must cast all directed proxies as directed. Any directed proxies which are not voted will automatically default to the Chairman of the meeting, who must vote the proxies as directed.
A proxy form accompanies this Notice of Meeting.
The proxy form accompanying this Notice contains detailed instructions regarding how to complete the proxy form if a Shareholder wishes to appoint the Chairman as his or her proxy. You should read those instructions carefully.
Except where paragraph 10 immediately below applies, in relation to Resolution 3 and 4 a proxy must not vote if:
they are a KMP or a Closely Related Party of a KMP; and
their appointment as proxy does not specify the way they are to vote on the Resolution.
By appointing the Chairman of the meeting as your proxy in relation to Resolution 3 and 4, you expressly authorise the Chairman to vote in favour of that Resolution unless:
you direct the Chairman to vote against or to abstain from voting on that Resolution; or
you are a member of the KMP, or a Closely Related Party of a KMP.
Subject to any voting exclusions, the Chairman of the meeting intends to exercise all open proxies by voting in favour of Resolutions 1, 2, 3 and 4.
Proxies may be lodged with Company:
by mail, to Computershare Investor Services Pty Limited, using the enclosed reply envelope to:
Postal address GPO Box 242 Melbourne VIC 3001
by facsimile:
(within Australia) 1800 783 447
(outside Australia) +61 3 9473 2555
online atwww.investorvote.com.au. To log in you will need your 6 digit Control Number as well as your Holder Identification Number or Security Reference Number which are shown on your proxy form.
Custodian voting - For Intermediary Online subscribers only (custodians) please visitwww.intermediaryonline.comto submit your voting intentions.
13. Enquiries can be made at 1300 850 505 (within Australia) or +61 3 9415 4000 (outside Australia) between 8.30am and 5.30pm (Melbourne time), Monday to Friday.
Entitlement to vote
14. The Company has determined that the persons entitled to attend and vote at the Annual General Meeting will be those persons set out in the register of Shareholders as at 7:00 pm (Melbourne time) on Wednesday, 20 November 2019.
Voting in person or by attorney
Shareholders or their attorneys wishing to vote in person should attend the Annual General Meeting. Persons are asked to arrive at least 30 minutes prior to the commencement of the Annual General Meeting so that their Shareholding may be checked against the relevant register and their attendance noted.
Attorneys should bring with them the original or a certified copy of the power of attorney under which they have been authorised to attend and vote at the meeting, unless it has already been provided to Computershare Investor Services Pty Limited.
Voting by corporate representative
17. Corporate Shareholders or corporate proxies voting by corporate representatives should:
obtain an appointment of corporate representative from Computershare Investor Services Pty Limited;
complete and sign the form in accordance with the instructions on it; and
bring the completed and signed form with them to the relevant meeting.
