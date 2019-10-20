Mayne Pharma : 21/10/2019 Retirement of Director

ASX Announcement

RETIREMENT OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

21 October 2019, Adelaide Australia: Mayne Pharma Group Limited (ASX: MYX) advises that non- executive director Mr Ron Best will retire as a Director of the Company at the upcoming Annual General Meeting, to be held on 22 November 2019.

Mr Best joined the Mayne Pharma Board in 2006 and has also served as Chairman of the Nomination Committee and a member of the Audit and Risk Committee and a member of the Remuneration and People Committee.

Mayne Pharma Chairman, Mr Roger Corbett said, "On behalf of the Board and management team, I want to thank Ron for his significant contribution and service to Mayne Pharma over the last 13 years. Ron has provided insightful guidance, sound counsel and unwavering support to the Company throughout the journey from a small biotech to a specialty pharmaceutical company with a broad portfolio of brands and generics and contract development and manufacturing services. It has been a great pleasure to work alongside Ron during my time at Mayne Pharma and we wish him well for the future."

For further information contact:

Lisa Pendlebury +61 419 548 434, lisa.pendlebury@maynepharma.com

About Mayne Pharma

Mayne Pharma is an ASX-listed specialty pharmaceutical company focused on applying its drug delivery expertise to commercialise branded and generic pharmaceuticals, offering patients better and more accessible medicines. Mayne Pharma also provides contract development and manufacturing services to more than 100 clients worldwide.

Mayne Pharma has a 40-year track record of innovation and success in developing new oral drug delivery systems and these technologies have been successfully commercialised in numerous products that continue to be marketed around the world.

Mayne Pharma has two facilities based in Salisbury, Australia and Greenville, USA with expertise in the formulation of complex oral and topical dose forms including potent compounds, modified-release products and poorly soluble compounds.

