Mayne Pharma : Change of Director's Interest Notice (x2)
10/18/2019 | 04:14am EDT
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Rule 3.19A.2
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11
Name of entity
Mayne Pharma Group Limited
ABN
76 115 832 963
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Frank Charles Condella Jr
Date of last notice
24 Dec 2018
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Direct or indirect interest
Direct
Nature of indirect interest
(including registered holder)
Note: Provide details of the circumstances
giving rise to the relevant interest.
Date of change
18 Oct 2019
No. of securities held prior to
181,835 Ordinary Full Paid Shares
change
Class
Ordinary shares
Number acquired
50,897
Number disposed
Nil
Value/Consideration
$30,194.39
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide
details and estimated valuation
No. of securities held after
232,732 Ordinary Full Paid Shares
change
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
01/01/2011
Appendix 3Y Page 1
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Nature of change
On-market trade
Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Detail of contract
Nature of interest
Name of registered holder
(if issued securities)
Date of change
No. and class of securities to
which interest related prior to
change
Note: Details are only required for a contract in
relation to which the interest has changed
Interest acquired
Interest disposed
Value/Consideration
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details
and an estimated valuation
Interest after change
Part 3 -
+Closed period
Were the interests in the securities or contracts
No
detailed above traded during a
+closed period where
prior written clearance was required?
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow
N/a
the trade to proceed during this period?
If prior written clearance was provided, on what
N/a
date was this provided?
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
Appendix 3Y Page 2
01/01/2011
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Rule 3.19A.2
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11
Name of entity
Mayne Pharma Group Limited
ABN
76 115 832 963
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Patrick J. Blake
Date of last notice
Not applicable
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Direct or indirect interest
Indirect
Nature of indirect interest
The Patrick J. Blake Trust
(including registered holder)
Note: Provide details of the circumstances
giving rise to the relevant interest.
Date of change
16 October 2019
No. of securities held prior to
Nil
change
Class
Ordinary shares
Number acquired
260,000
Number disposed
Nil
Value/Consideration
$154,045.48
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide
details and estimated valuation
No. of securities held after
260,000 Ordinary Full Paid Shares
change
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
01/01/2011
Appendix 3Y Page 1
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Nature of change
On-market trade
Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Detail of contract
Nature of interest
Name of registered holder
(if issued securities)
Date of change
No. and class of securities to
which interest related prior to
change
Note: Details are only required for a contract in
relation to which the interest has changed
Interest acquired
Interest disposed
Value/Consideration
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details
and an estimated valuation
Interest after change
Part 3 -
+Closed period
Were the interests in the securities or contracts
No
detailed above traded during a
+closed period where
prior written clearance was required?
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow
N/a
the trade to proceed during this period?
If prior written clearance was provided, on what
N/a
date was this provided?
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
Appendix 3Y Page 2
01/01/2011
Disclaimer
Mayne Pharma Group Limited published this content on 18 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2019 08:13:07 UTC
Latest news on MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED
Sales 2020
550 M
EBIT 2020
53,8 M
Net income 2020
29,4 M
Debt 2020
266 M
Yield 2020
-
P/E ratio 2020
32,6x
P/E ratio 2021
18,9x
EV / Sales2020
2,21x
EV / Sales2021
1,86x
Capitalization
948 M
Chart MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Neutral Bearish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
7
Average target price
0,65 AUD
Last Close Price
0,60 AUD
Spread / Highest target
39,5%
Spread / Average Target
9,87%
Spread / Lowest Target
-16,0%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.