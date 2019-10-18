Log in
MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED

(MYX)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 10/18
0.585 AUD   -1.68%
04:14aMAYNE PHARMA : Change of Director's Interest Notice (x2)
PU
10/14MAYNE PHARMA : 2019 Annual Report
PU
10/14MAYNE PHARMA : Appendix 4G and Corporate Governance Statement
PU
Mayne Pharma : Change of Director's Interest Notice (x2)

10/18/2019

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

Mayne Pharma Group Limited

ABN

76 115 832 963

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Frank Charles Condella Jr

Date of last notice

24 Dec 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct

Nature of indirect interest

(including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances

giving rise to the relevant interest.

Date of change

18 Oct 2019

No. of securities held prior to

181,835 Ordinary Full Paid Shares

change

Class

Ordinary shares

Number acquired

50,897

Number disposed

Nil

Value/Consideration

$30,194.39

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide

details and estimated valuation

No. of securities held after

232,732 Ordinary Full Paid Shares

change

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y Page 1

ME_131678062_1 (W2003)

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Nature of change

On-market trade

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder

(if issued securities)

Date of change

No. and class of securities to

which interest related prior to

change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in

relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

Interest disposed

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details

and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts

No

detailed above traded during a +closed period where

prior written clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow

N/a

the trade to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what

N/a

date was this provided?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

ME_131678062_1 (W2003)

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

Mayne Pharma Group Limited

ABN

76 115 832 963

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Patrick J. Blake

Date of last notice

Not applicable

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect

Nature of indirect interest

The Patrick J. Blake Trust

(including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances

giving rise to the relevant interest.

Date of change

16 October 2019

No. of securities held prior to

Nil

change

Class

Ordinary shares

Number acquired

260,000

Number disposed

Nil

Value/Consideration

$154,045.48

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide

details and estimated valuation

No. of securities held after

260,000 Ordinary Full Paid Shares

change

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y Page 1

ME_131678062_1 (W2003)

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Nature of change

On-market trade

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder

(if issued securities)

Date of change

No. and class of securities to

which interest related prior to

change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in

relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

Interest disposed

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details

and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts

No

detailed above traded during a +closed period where

prior written clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow

N/a

the trade to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what

N/a

date was this provided?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

ME_131678062_1 (W2003)

Disclaimer

Mayne Pharma Group Limited published this content on 18 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2019 08:13:07 UTC
