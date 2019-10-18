Mayne Pharma : Change of Director's Interest Notice (x2)

Appendix 3Y

Rule 3.19A.2

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity Mayne Pharma Group Limited ABN 76 115 832 963

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Frank Charles Condella Jr Date of last notice 24 Dec 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest Direct Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder) Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. Date of change 18 Oct 2019 No. of securities held prior to 181,835 Ordinary Full Paid Shares change Class Ordinary shares Number acquired 50,897 Number disposed Nil Value/Consideration $30,194.39 Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation No. of securities held after 232,732 Ordinary Full Paid Shares change

