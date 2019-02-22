Mayne Pharma : 2019 Half Year Investor Presentation
0
02/22/2019 | 04:46am EST
Mayne Pharma Group Limited
1HFY19 Results Presentation
22 February 2019
Scott Richards, Chief Executive Officer
Nick Freeman, Group Chief Financial Officer
Disclaimer
The information provided is general in nature and is in summary form only. It is not complete and should be read in conjunction with thecompany'saudited Financial Statements and market disclosures. This material is not intended to be relied upon as advice to investors or potential investors.
Non-IFRS information
●Other than as indicated, the financial information contained in this document is directly extracted or calculated from the audited Financial Statements. Throughout this document some non-IFRS financial information is stated, excluding certain specified income and expenses. Results excluding such items are considered by the Directors to provide a meaningful basis for comparison from period to period.
●Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA)-a non-IFRS term-is considered by Directors to be a meaningful measure of the operating earnings and performance of the Group and that this information may be useful for investors.
●The non-IFRS financial information has not been audited by theGroup'sauditors.
Forward looking statements
●This presentation contains forward-looking statements that involve subjective judgement and analysis and are subject to significant uncertainties, risks and contingencies, many of which are outside the control of, and are unknown to the Company. These forward looking statements use words such as'potential', 'expect', 'anticipate', 'intend', 'plan'and'may',and other words of similar meaning. No representation, warranty or assurance (express or implied) is given or made in relation to any forward looking statement by any person(including the Company). Actual future events may vary materially from the forward looking statements and the assumptions on which theforward looking statements are based. Given these uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward looking statements. Subject to theCompany'scontinuing disclosure obligations at law and under the listing rules of the Australian Securities Exchange, the Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements. The factors that may affect theCompany'sfuture performance include, among others: changes in economic conditions, changes in the legal and regulatory regimes in which the Company operates, litigation or government investigations, decisions by regulatory authorities, changes in behaviour of major customers, suppliers and competitors, interruptions to manufacturing or distribution, the success of research and development activities and research collaborations and theCompany'sability to protect its intellectual property.
●Reported revenue up 13%, reported gross profit up 67% and reported EBITDA up 184% on the prior corresponding period (pcp)
●Underlying EBITDA up 16% and underlying NPAT up 35% on pcp
●Positive operating cash flow of A$53.5m up 11% on pcp
●Balance sheet strengthened with bank leverage ratio (net debt / EBITDA) reducing to 1.5x
●Strengthened dermatology offering with acquisition of LEXETTE™1(halobetasol) foam and multi-source EFUDEX® (fluorouracil) cream
●Received FDA approval for TOLSURA™ (SUBA®-itraconazole) antifungal capsule and established a new hospital based field team to promote
●Generic Products gross profit grew 58% on pcp driven by lower stock obsolescence and favourable product sales mix
●Specialty Brands tripled sales and gross profit with FABIOR®, SORILUX® and the DORYX®franchise all contributing to the growth
●Metrics Contract Services benefited from Greenville investments in new plant and equipment and now has 3 commercial manufacturing clients up from zero in the prior period
●Assumed control of SUBA®-itraconazole BCCNS program from HedgePath Pharmaceuticals, Inc. with 100% interest in the program up from 54%
●Refinanced debt facility and introduced new receivables financing facility to provide greateroperating flexibility with improved terms
•(1)Proposed tradename LEXETTE™ is conditionally acceptable to the FDA
1HFY19 key financial metrics1
(1) EBITDA and NPAT is profit attributable to members of the Company.
(2) Adjustments to underlying EBITDA include A$4.2m non-cash credit arising from an increase in the fair value of earn-out liabilities, A$1.5m of legal costs associated with drug pricing investigations, A$8.4m non-cash fair value restatement of HedgePath Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (HedgePath) warrants and A$1.7m to remove HedgePath losses.
Profit and Loss-attributable to members
Half Year Ending
Change
A$million
31 Dec 18
31 Dec 17
$
%
Reported revenue
274.4
243.3
31.1
13%
Reported gross profit
160.4
95.9
64.5
67%
Gross profit %
58%
39%
Underlying EBITDA
81.2
69.9
11.3
16%
Adjustments1
(15.8)
(46.9)
31.1
(66%)
Reported EBITDA
65.4
23.0
42.4
184%
Depreciation / amortisation
(44.7)
(40.8)
(3.9)
10%
Impairment
-
(183.5)
183.5
Nm
Net interest
(7.2)
(8.4)
1.6
(14%)
Tax
(10.9)
35.5
(46.4)
Nm
Reported Net income/(loss)
2.6
(174.2)
176.8
Nm
Underlying NPAT
21.1
15.6
5.5
35%
Average USD:AUD FX rate
0.724
0.779
(1) Adjustments to underlying EBITDA include A$4.2m non-cash credit arising from an increase in the fair value of earn-out liabilities, A$1.5m of legal costs associated with drug pricing investigations, A$8.4m non-cash fair value restatement of HedgePath Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (HedgePath) warrants and A$1.7m to remove HedgePath losses.
Mayne Pharma Group Limited published this content on 22 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2019 09:45:02 UTC