Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Mayne Pharma Group Ltd    MYX   AU000000MYX0

MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LTD

(MYX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 02/22
0.76 AUD   -5.00%
04:46aMAYNE PHARMA : Half Year Accounts
PU
04:46aMAYNE PHARMA : 2019 Half Year Investor Presentation
PU
02/21MAYNE PHARMA : 22/02/2019 HY19 Results Media Release
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Mayne Pharma : 2019 Half Year Investor Presentation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/22/2019 | 04:46am EST

Mayne Pharma Group Limited

1HFY19 Results Presentation

22 February 2019

Scott Richards, Chief Executive Officer

Nick Freeman, Group Chief Financial Officer

Disclaimer

The information provided is general in nature and is in summary form only. It is not complete and should be read in conjunction with thecompany'saudited Financial Statements and market disclosures. This material is not intended to be relied upon as advice to investors or potential investors.

Non-IFRS information

  • Other than as indicated, the financial information contained in this document is directly extracted or calculated from the audited Financial Statements. Throughout this document some non-IFRS financial information is stated, excluding certain specified income and expenses. Results excluding such items are considered by the Directors to provide a meaningful basis for comparison from period to period.

  • Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA)-a non-IFRS term-is considered by Directors to be a meaningful measure of the operating earnings and performance of the Group and that this information may be useful for investors.

  • The non-IFRS financial information has not been audited by theGroup'sauditors.

Forward looking statements

  • This presentation contains forward-looking statements that involve subjective judgement and analysis and are subject to significant uncertainties, risks and contingencies, many of which are outside the control of, and are unknown to the Company. These forward looking statements use words such as'potential', 'expect', 'anticipate', 'intend', 'plan'and'may',and other words of similar meaning. No representation, warranty or assurance (express or implied) is given or made in relation to any forward looking statement by any person(including the Company). Actual future events may vary materially from the forward looking statements and the assumptions on which theforward looking statements are based. Given these uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward looking statements. Subject to theCompany'scontinuing disclosure obligations at law and under the listing rules of the Australian Securities Exchange, the Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements. The factors that may affect theCompany'sfuture performance include, among others: changes in economic conditions, changes in the legal and regulatory regimes in which the Company operates, litigation or government investigations, decisions by regulatory authorities, changes in behaviour of major customers, suppliers and competitors, interruptions to manufacturing or distribution, the success of research and development activities and research collaborations and theCompany'sability to protect its intellectual property.

Glossary

Executive summary

  • Reported revenue up 13%, reported gross profit up 67% and reported EBITDA up 184% on the prior corresponding period (pcp)

  • Underlying EBITDA up 16% and underlying NPAT up 35% on pcp

  • Positive operating cash flow of A$53.5m up 11% on pcp

  • Balance sheet strengthened with bank leverage ratio (net debt / EBITDA) reducing to 1.5x

  • Strengthened dermatology offering with acquisition of LEXETTE™1(halobetasol) foam and multi-source EFUDEX® (fluorouracil) cream

  • Received FDA approval for TOLSURA™ (SUBA®-itraconazole) antifungal capsule and established a new hospital based field team to promote

  • Generic Products gross profit grew 58% on pcp driven by lower stock obsolescence and favourable product sales mix

  • Specialty Brands tripled sales and gross profit with FABIOR®, SORILUX® and the DORYX®franchise all contributing to the growth

  • Metrics Contract Services benefited from Greenville investments in new plant and equipment and now has 3 commercial manufacturing clients up from zero in the prior period

  • Assumed control of SUBA®-itraconazole BCCNS program from HedgePath Pharmaceuticals, Inc. with 100% interest in the program up from 54%

  • Refinanced debt facility and introduced new receivables financing facility to provide greateroperating flexibility with improved terms

  • (1)Proposed tradename LEXETTE™ is conditionally acceptable to the FDA

1HFY19 key financial metrics1

  • (1) EBITDA and NPAT is profit attributable to members of the Company.

  • (2) Adjustments to underlying EBITDA include A$4.2m non-cash credit arising from an increase in the fair value of earn-out liabilities, A$1.5m of legal costs associated with drug pricing investigations, A$8.4m non-cash fair value restatement of HedgePath Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (HedgePath) warrants and A$1.7m to remove HedgePath losses.

Profit and Loss-attributable to members

Half Year Ending

Change

A$million

31 Dec 18

31 Dec 17

$

%

Reported revenue

274.4

243.3

31.1

13%

Reported gross profit

160.4

95.9

64.5

67%

Gross profit %

58%

39%

Underlying EBITDA

81.2

69.9

11.3

16%

Adjustments1

(15.8)

(46.9)

31.1

(66%)

Reported EBITDA

65.4

23.0

42.4

184%

Depreciation / amortisation

(44.7)

(40.8)

(3.9)

10%

Impairment

-

(183.5)

183.5

Nm

Net interest

(7.2)

(8.4)

1.6

(14%)

Tax

(10.9)

35.5

(46.4)

Nm

Reported Net income/(loss)

2.6

(174.2)

176.8

Nm

Underlying NPAT

21.1

15.6

5.5

35%

Average USD:AUD FX rate

0.724

0.779

(1) Adjustments to underlying EBITDA include A$4.2m non-cash credit arising from an increase in the fair value of earn-out liabilities, A$1.5m of legal costs associated with drug pricing investigations, A$8.4m non-cash fair value restatement of HedgePath Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (HedgePath) warrants and A$1.7m to remove HedgePath losses.

Disclaimer

Mayne Pharma Group Limited published this content on 22 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2019 09:45:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LTD
04:46aMAYNE PHARMA : Half Year Accounts
PU
04:46aMAYNE PHARMA : 2019 Half Year Investor Presentation
PU
02/21MAYNE PHARMA : 22/02/2019 HY19 Results Media Release
PU
02/19MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LTD : half-yearly earnings release
02/19MAYNE PHARMA : announces new indication for Kapanol by TGA
PU
02/18MAYNE PHARMA : 19/02/2019 Mayne Pharma Announces New Chronic Breathlessness Indi..
PU
02/14MAYNE PHARMA : launches Lexette foam 0.05% in the United States
AQ
02/13HEDGEPATH PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
02/13MAYNE PHARMA : Lexette (halobetasol) foam now launched in the US
PU
02/12MAYNE PHARMA : 13/02/2019 Mayne Pharma Launches Lexette™ (Halobetasol Prop..
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 572 M
EBIT 2019 90,4 M
Net income 2019 59,7 M
Debt 2019 268 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 20,38
P/E ratio 2020 16,00
EV / Sales 2019 2,68x
EV / Sales 2020 2,28x
Capitalization 1 266 M
Chart MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LTD
Duration : Period :
Mayne Pharma Group Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 1,01  AUD
Spread / Average Target 26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Scott Richards Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Roger Campbell Corbett Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Andrew van Breugel Executive VP-Global Operations Excellence
Nicholas John Michael Freeman Group Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Ilana Stancovski Chief Scientific Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LTD3.23%899
ABBVIE-13.23%120 322
MERCK KGAA6.69%14 216
KYOWA HAKKO KIRIN CO LTD5.62%10 456
ZHANGZHOU PIENTZEHUANG PHARMACEUTICL LTD18.98%9 280
JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC1.59%7 648
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.