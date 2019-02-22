Mayne Pharma : Half Year Accounts

Friday, 22 February 2019

Mayne Pharma Group Limited Interim Results

Please find attached the Appendix 4D Half Year Report, Directors' Report, the Financial Report and Auditor'sIndependent Review Report relating to the results for the half-year ended 31 December 2018.

This information should be read in conjunction with Mayne Pharma Group Limited's 2018 Annual Report.

This announcement comprises the information required by ASX Listing Rule 4.2A and the statement required by Rule 4.2C.2.

RESULTS FOR ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE MARKET

Dec Dec 2018 2017 $'000 $'000 Revenue from ordinary activities 274,371 243,256 Profit / (loss) from ordinary activities before income tax expense 11,880 (210,843) Profit / (loss) from ordinary activities after income tax expense 1,001 (173,136) Attributable to: Equity holders of the parent 2,580 (174,206) Non-controlling interests (1,579) 1,070 1,001 (173,136) Other comprehensive income after income tax expense 49,844 (15,381) Total comprehensive income after income tax expense 50,845 (188,517) Attributable to: Equity holders of the parent 51,967 (189,501) Non-controlling interests (1,122) 984 50,845 (188,517) 2018 2017 Cents Cents Basic earnings per share 0.2 (11.9) Diluted earnings per share 0.2 (11.9) Final dividend in respect of the financial year ended 30 June per share Nil Nil Interim dividend in respect of the period ended 31 December per share Nil Nil No dividend has been declared in relation to the period ended 31 December 2018. up

13%

Net tangible assets per ordinary share $0.080 $0.078

Refer to the Directors' Report andthe accompanying ASX announcement dated 22 February 2019 for a brief commentary on the results.

Building our tomorrow

MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED

ABN 76 115 832 963

HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT FOR THE HALF-YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

(Prior comparable period: Half-year ended 31 December 2017)

maynepharma.com

CONTENTS

CORPORATE INFORMATION

DIRECTORS:COMPANY SECRETARY:

Mr Roger Corbett, AO (Chairman)

Mr Scott Richards (Managing Director and CEO) Hon. Ron Best

Mr Patrick Blake Mr Frank Condella Ms Nancy Dolan Mr Bruce Mathieson Prof Bruce Robinson, AM Mr Ian Scholes

Mr Nick Freeman

