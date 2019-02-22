Log in
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 02/22
0.76 AUD   -5.00%
04:46aMAYNE PHARMA : Half Year Accounts
PU
04:46aMAYNE PHARMA : 2019 Half Year Investor Presentation
PU
02/21MAYNE PHARMA : 22/02/2019 HY19 Results Media Release
PU
Mayne Pharma : Half Year Accounts

02/22/2019 | 04:46am EST

Friday, 22 February 2019

Manager, Company Announcements ASX Limited

Level 4

20 Bridge Street SYDNEY NSW 2000

Via E-Lodgement

Dear Sir/Madam

Mayne Pharma Group Limited Interim Results

Please find attached the Appendix 4D Half Year Report, Directors' Report, the Financial Report and Auditor'sIndependent Review Report relating to the results for the half-year ended 31 December 2018.

This information should be read in conjunction with Mayne Pharma Group Limited's 2018 Annual Report.

This announcement comprises the information required by ASX Listing Rule 4.2A and the statement required by Rule 4.2C.2.

Yours faithfully,

Mayne Pharma Group Limited

Nick Freeman

Group CFO & Company Secretary

Appendix 4D Interim Results Half Year Report

RESULTS FOR ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE MARKET

APPENDIX 4D-HALF YEAR REPORT

Dec

Dec

2018

2017

$'000

$'000

Revenue from ordinary activities

274,371

243,256

Profit / (loss) from ordinary activities before income tax expense

11,880

(210,843)

Profit / (loss) from ordinary activities after income tax expense

1,001

(173,136)

Attributable to:

Equity holders of the parent

2,580

(174,206)

Non-controlling interests

(1,579)

1,070

1,001

(173,136)

Other comprehensive income after income tax expense

49,844

(15,381)

Total comprehensive income after income tax expense

50,845

(188,517)

Attributable to:

Equity holders of the parent

51,967

(189,501)

Non-controlling interests

(1,122)

984

50,845

(188,517)

2018

2017

Cents

Cents

Basic earnings per share

0.2

(11.9)

Diluted earnings per share

0.2

(11.9)

Final dividend in respect of the financial year ended 30 June per share

Nil

Nil

Interim dividend in respect of the period ended 31 December per share

Nil

Nil

No dividend has been declared in relation to the period ended 31 December 2018.

up

13%

Net tangible assets per ordinary share

$0.080

$0.078

Refer to the Directors' Report andthe accompanying ASX announcement dated 22 February 2019 for a brief commentary on the results.

Page 2

Building our tomorrow

MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED

ABN 76 115 832 963

HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT FOR THE HALF-YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

(Prior comparable period: Half-year ended 31 December 2017)

maynepharma.com

Appendix 4D

Interim Results Half Year Report

CONTENTS

CORPORATE INFORMATION ...................................................................................................................................................... 3

DIRECTORS' REPORT.................................................................................................................................................................. 4

AUDITOR'S INDEPENDENCE DECLARATION............................................................................................................................... 9

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME ................................................... 10

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION ........................................................................................................... 11

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY ............................................................................................................ 12

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW ......................................................................................................................... 13

NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ................................................................................................................................. 14

DIRECTORS' DECLARATION...................................................................................................................................................... 33

AUDITOR'S INDEPENDENT REVIEW REPORT........................................................................................................................... 34

Appendix 4D Interim Results Half Year Report

CORPORATE INFORMATION

DIRECTORS:COMPANY SECRETARY:

Mr Roger Corbett, AO (Chairman)

Mr Scott Richards (Managing Director and CEO) Hon. Ron Best

Mr Patrick Blake Mr Frank Condella Ms Nancy Dolan Mr Bruce Mathieson Prof Bruce Robinson, AM Mr Ian Scholes

Mr Nick Freeman

REGISTERED OFFICEPRINCIPAL PLACES OF BUSINESS:AUDITORS:SOLICITORS:SHARE REGISTRY:

1538 Main North Road Salisbury South

South Australia 5106

1538 Main North Road Salisbury South

South Australia 5106

1240 Sugg Parkway Greenville

North Carolina 27834 USAErnst & Young

8 Exhibition Street Melbourne VIC 3000

Minter Ellison Lawyers

Rialto Towers

525 Collins Street

Melbourne VIC 3000

Computershare Investor Services Pty Ltd

Yarra Falls

452 Johnston Street

Abbotsford VIC 3067

Telephone: (03) 9415 4184

Facsimile: (03) 9473 2500

BANKER:

Westpac

150 Collins Street

Melbourne VIC 3000

ABN:

76 115 832 963

DOMICILE AND COUNTRY OF INCORPORATION:

Australia

LEGAL FORM OF ENTITY:

Public company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (MYX)

Disclaimer

Mayne Pharma Group Limited published this content on 22 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2019 09:45:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
