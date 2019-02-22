Mayne Pharma : Half Year Accounts

Friday, 22 February 2019
Mayne Pharma Group Limited Interim Results
Please find attached the Appendix 4D Half Year Report, Directors' Report, the Financial Report and Auditor'sIndependent Review Report relating to the results for the half-year ended 31 December 2018.
This information should be read in conjunction with Mayne Pharma Group Limited's 2018 Annual Report.
This announcement comprises the information required by ASX Listing Rule 4.2A and the statement required by Rule 4.2C.2.
|
Dec
|
Dec
|
2018
|
2017
|
$'000
|
$'000
|
Revenue from ordinary activities
|
274,371
|
243,256
|
Profit / (loss) from ordinary activities before income tax expense
|
11,880
|
(210,843)
|
Profit / (loss) from ordinary activities after income tax expense
|
1,001
|
(173,136)
|
Attributable to:
|
Equity holders of the parent
|
2,580
|
(174,206)
|
Non-controlling interests
|
(1,579)
|
1,070
|
1,001
|
(173,136)
|
Other comprehensive income after income tax expense
|
49,844
|
(15,381)
|
Total comprehensive income after income tax expense
|
50,845
|
(188,517)
|
Attributable to:
|
Equity holders of the parent
|
51,967
|
(189,501)
|
Non-controlling interests
|
(1,122)
|
984
|
50,845
|
(188,517)
|
2018
|
2017
|
Cents
|
Cents
|
Basic earnings per share
|
0.2
|
(11.9)
|
Diluted earnings per share
|
0.2
|
(11.9)
|
Final dividend in respect of the financial year ended 30 June per share
|
Nil
|
Nil
|
Interim dividend in respect of the period ended 31 December per share
|
Nil
|
Nil
|
No dividend has been declared in relation to the period ended 31 December 2018.
up
13%
|
Net tangible assets per ordinary share
|
$0.080
|
$0.078
Refer to the Directors' Report andthe accompanying ASX announcement dated 22 February 2019 for a brief commentary on the results.
Building our tomorrow
MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED
ABN 76 115 832 963
HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT FOR THE HALF-YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018
(Prior comparable period: Half-year ended 31 December 2017)
