Mayne Pharma : Lapse of employee options

4 July 2019

Mayne Pharma Group

Unquoted employee options

We wish to advise that the following employee share options have lapsed in accordance with the terms of the Mayne Pharma Group Limited Employee Share Option Plan.

No of Options Expiry Date Exercise Price 400,000 30 Jun 2019 $0.8188 385,000 16 June 2019 $0.7701 200,000 1 August 2019 $0.7437 200,000 2 July 2019 $0.8109 30,000 28 March 2019 $0.8003

The number of unquoted options is now 1,820,000.

