Mayne Pharma : Lapse of employee options

07/04/2019 | 03:08am EDT

4 July 2019

Manager, Company Announcements

ASX Limited

Level 4

20 Bridge Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

Via E-Lodgement

Dear Sir/Madam

Mayne Pharma Group

Unquoted employee options

We wish to advise that the following employee share options have lapsed in accordance with the terms of the Mayne Pharma Group Limited Employee Share Option Plan.

No of Options

Expiry Date

Exercise Price

400,000

30 Jun 2019

$0.8188

385,000

16 June 2019

$0.7701

200,000

1 August 2019

$0.7437

200,000

2 July 2019

$0.8109

30,000

28 March 2019

$0.8003

The number of unquoted options is now 1,820,000.

Yours faithfully,

Mayne Pharma Group Limited

Nick Freeman

Group CFO and Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Mayne Pharma Group Limited published this content on 04 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2019 07:07:14 UTC
