Mayne Pharma : Lapse of employee options

16 September 2019
Manager, Company Announcements
ASX Limited
Level 4
20 Bridge Street
SYDNEY NSW 2000
Via E-Lodgement
Dear Sir/Madam
Mayne Pharma Group
Unquoted employee options
We wish to advise that the following employee share options have lapsed in accordance with the terms of the Mayne Pharma Group Limited Employee Share Option Plan.
|
No of Options
|
Expiry Date
|
Exercise Price
|
600,000
|
28 August 2019
|
$0.7682
The number of unquoted options is now 1,220,000.
Yours faithfully,
Mayne Pharma Group Limited
Nick Freeman
Group CFO and Company Secretary
Disclaimer
Mayne Pharma Group Limited published this content on 16 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2019 07:36:04 UTC