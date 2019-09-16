Mayne Pharma : Lapse of employee options

16 September 2019

Mayne Pharma Group

Unquoted employee options

We wish to advise that the following employee share options have lapsed in accordance with the terms of the Mayne Pharma Group Limited Employee Share Option Plan.

No of Options Expiry Date Exercise Price 600,000 28 August 2019 $0.7682

The number of unquoted options is now 1,220,000.

Yours faithfully,

Mayne Pharma Group Limited

Nick Freeman

Group CFO and Company Secretary