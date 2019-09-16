Log in
Mayne Pharma : Lapse of employee options

09/16/2019

16 September 2019

Manager, Company Announcements

ASX Limited

Level 4

20 Bridge Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

Via E-Lodgement

Dear Sir/Madam

Mayne Pharma Group

Unquoted employee options

We wish to advise that the following employee share options have lapsed in accordance with the terms of the Mayne Pharma Group Limited Employee Share Option Plan.

No of Options

Expiry Date

Exercise Price

600,000

28 August 2019

$0.7682

The number of unquoted options is now 1,220,000.

Yours faithfully,

Mayne Pharma Group Limited

Nick Freeman

Group CFO and Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Mayne Pharma Group Limited published this content on 16 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2019 07:36:04 UTC
