Mayne Pharma : MYX extends debt facility and adds receivables facility

ASX Announcement

MAYNE PHARMA SUCCESSFULLY EXTENDS DEBT FACILITY

AND ADDS RECEIVABLES FINANCING FACILITY

20 December 2018, Adelaide Australia: Mayne Pharma Group Limited (ASX: MYX) today announced it has successfully extended its syndicated debt facilities and also introduced a new US$50 million receivables financing facility.

The Company now has the following debt facilities in place to fund Mayne Pharma's globalactivities:

•US$150m, 3-year term loan facility, expiring December 2021

•US$250m, 5-year revolving facility, expiring December 2023

•US$50m receivables financing facility

•A$10m and US$20m working capital facilities

The margin on any outstanding borrowings is expected to be at least 35 basis points lower helping to offset the rise in LIBOR1over the last year. The average cost of debt was 4.2%2in the first five months of FY19.

Mayne Pharma's CEO, Mr Scott Richardssaid,"We are pleased to have extended our syndicated debt facilities and entered into a new receivables facility to provide greater operating flexibility with improved terms including reduced margins."

With a consolidated cash balance of A$65m at the end of November 2018, in addition to undrawn US debt capacity of US$185m and the A$10m working capital facility, the business has greater capacity to fund further value enhancing growth initiatives.

For further information contact:

Lisa Pendlebury +61 419 548 434,lisa.pendlebury@maynepharma.com

