Mayne Pharma : investor presentation to Goldmans conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/03/2019 | 06:37pm EDT

Mayne Pharma Group Limited

Goldman Sachs

Emerging Companies Conference

April 2019

1

Disclaimer

The information provided is general in nature and is in summary form only. It is not complete and should be read in conjunction with the company's audited Financial Statements and market disclosures. This material is not intended to be relied upon as advice to investors or potential investors.

Forward looking statements

This presentation containsforward-looking statements that involve subjective judgement and analysis and are subject to significant uncertainties, risks and contingencies, many of which are outside the control of, and are unknown to the Company. These forward looking statements use words such as 'potential', 'expect', 'anticipate', 'intend', 'plan' and 'may', and other words of similar meaning. No representation, warranty or assurance (express or implied) is given or made in relation to any forward looking statement by any person (including the Company). Actual future events may vary materially from the forward looking statements and the assumptions on which the forward looking statements are based. Given these uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward looking statements. Subject to the Company's continuing disclosure obligations at law and under the listing rules of the Australian Securities Exchange, the Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements. The factors that may affect the Company's future performance include, among others: changes in economic conditions, changes in the legal and regulatory regimes in which the Company operates, litigation or government investigations, decisions by regulatory authorities, changes in behaviour of major customers, suppliers and competitors, interruptions to manufacturing or distribution, the success of research and development activities and research collaborations and the Company's ability to protect its intellectual property.

Glossary

A glossary of industry terminology is contained in the Mayne Pharma Annual Report which can be accessed atmaynepharma.com/investor-relations/results-reportsand product descriptions are detailed atmaynepharma.com/us-productsandmaynepharma.com/australian- products.

2

Group snapshot

Mayne Pharma's focus

Affordable and

effective medicines

sourced and

distributed efficiently

Therapeutically focused expansion of product portfolio via R&D and business development

Quality contract

services and

manufacturing

A$530m revenue

70+marketed

1.2bdoses sold

in Australia and

in FY18

products

US in 2018

Provides CDMO1

950

A$40m+invested

services to 100+

in R&D in FY18

employees

clients

Direct commercial presence

Indirect presence through distribution partners for current and pipeline products

Office and/or manufacturing facility

1. Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisation.

3

Mayne Pharma's international footprint

US Commercial Office

Raleigh, North Carolina

Product development and manufacturing facility,

Greenville, North Carolina

36.1acre facility; 126,000ft2of manufacturing space; 225,000ft2total facility

FDA approved. Technologies:

-Multi-particulatemodified-release beads / tablets

-Potent drug handling

-Controlled substances(CII-CV)

Direct commercial presence

Indirect presence through distribution partners for current and pipeline products

Product development and manufacturing facility, Salisbury, South Australia

32.1acre facility; 129,000ft2of manufacturing space. FDA, MHRA and TGA approved. Technologies:

-Multi-particulatemodified-release beads / tablets

-Potent drug handling

-Microencapsulation utilising spray drying process

-Semi-solidsand liquids

Australian

Commercial

Office

Melbourne,

Victoria

4

Mayne Pharma's operating platform has been transformed by M&A, R&D and other commercial initiatives

M&A activity

R&D activity

Nov 2012

Acquisition of Metrics, Inc. for US$115m

Jul 2013

Launched generic doxycycline DR tablets and erythromycin DR capsules in the US

May 2015

Aug 2016

US$50m

US$652m

acquisition of

acquisition of US

DORYX® assets

product portfolio

from Actavis

from Teva and

Allergan

Jun 2016

Jul 2016

Launched

A$26m settlement

dofetilide capsules

received on patent

in the US, first Gx

litigation with

to Pfizer's

Forest Laboratories

TIKOSYN®

Aug 2016

Jul 2018

Oct 2018

US$50m

Acquisition of

Acquisition of

acquisition of

generic EFUDEX®

LEXETTE™

FABIOR®and

(halobetasol foam)

SORILUX®foam

products from GSK

Aug 2016

Jun 2017

Dec 2018

Launched DORYX®

Launched

TOLSURA™

MPC in the US,

doxycycline IR

(SUBA®-

new formulation of

tablet in the US,

itraconazole)

doxycycline

first generic to

approved by FDA

Almirall's

for systemic

ACTICLATE®

infections

Commercial

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

Feb 2015

Dec 2017

Jan 2018

Mar 2018

Apr 2018

Jun 2018

Established

Expanded Specialty

Brought in house

Completed

New US$80m solid

Received first

Specialty Brands

Brands sales team

the manufacture of

US$25m expansion

oral dose

commercial

platform with 60

to 115 sales reps to

amiodarone tablets

of solid oral dose

manufacturing

manufacturing

sales reps following

accelerate growth

and launched

facility in Salisbury,

facility opened in

revenues from a

acquisition of

of the dermatology

liothyronine tablets

AU

Greenville, US

full service MCS

DORYX®

brands

client

5

Disclaimer

Mayne Pharma Group Limited published this content on 04 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2019 22:36:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
