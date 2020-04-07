Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG: 2019 dividend to remain on previous year's level
04/07/2020
Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG: 2019 dividend to remain on previous year's level
The Management Board and Supervisory Board of Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG will propose to the 26th Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting on April 29, 2020, despite a good current order situation, a dividend on the previous year's level of EUR 3.20 per share for the 2019 financial year instead of an increase to EUR 3.60 per share in line with profit. This is a precaution for the expected recession resulting from the Covid-19-pandemic.