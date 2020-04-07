DGAP-News: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG / Key word(s): Dividend

Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG: 2019 dividend to remain on previous year's level



07.04.2020 / 18:15

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





The Management Board and Supervisory Board of Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG will propose to the 26th Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting on April 29, 2020, despite a good current order situation, a dividend on the previous year's level of EUR 3.20 per share for the 2019 financial year instead of an increase to EUR 3.60 per share in line with profit. This is a precaution for the expected recession resulting from the Covid-19-pandemic.

For further information, please contact:

Stephan Sweerts-Sporck

Investor Relations

Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG

Brahmsplatz 6, A-1040 Vienna

Tel.: (+43/1) 50136 - 91180

Fax: (+43/1) 50136 - 91195

e-mail: investor.relations@mm-karton.com

Website: http://www.mayr-melnhof.co



07.04.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

