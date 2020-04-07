Log in
04/07/2020 | 12:20pm EDT

DGAP-News: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG / Key word(s): Dividend
Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG: 2019 dividend to remain on previous year's level

07.04.2020 / 18:15
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The Management Board and Supervisory Board of Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG will propose to the 26th Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting on April 29, 2020, despite a good current order situation, a dividend on the previous year's level of EUR 3.20 per share for the 2019 financial year instead of an increase to EUR 3.60 per share in line with profit. This is a precaution for the expected recession resulting from the Covid-19-pandemic.


For further information, please contact:
Stephan Sweerts-Sporck
Investor Relations
Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG
Brahmsplatz 6, A-1040 Vienna
Tel.: (+43/1) 50136 - 91180
Fax: (+43/1) 50136 - 91195
e-mail: investor.relations@mm-karton.com
Website: http://www.mayr-melnhof.co

 
 

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
