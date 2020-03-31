Log in
Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG: Change of CEO

03/31/2020

DGAP-News: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG: Change of CEO

31.03.2020 / 18:24
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

We inform that Peter Oswald (57) takes over as new CEO and Chairman of the Management Board of Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG from Wilhelm Hörmanseder (66) for a period of five years already with the start of his mandate to the Management Board as of April 1, 2020.              Mr. Hörmanseder steps down from all his functions in the Group as of March 31, 2020.

The Supervisory Board thanks Mr. Hörmanseder on behalf of the entire company for his exceptional commitment and his extraordinary achievements over three decades.             With his long-term industry and management experience Peter Oswald is for us the ideal person to serve as new CEO.

 

For further information, please contact:
Stephan Sweerts-Sporck
Investor Relations
Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG,
Brahmsplatz 6, A-1040 Vienna
Tel.: (+43/1) 50136 - 91180
Fax: (+43/1) 50136 - 91195
e-mail: investor.relations@mm-karton.com
Website: http://www.mayr-melnhof.com


31.03.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG
Brahmsplatz 6
1040 Wien
Austria
Phone: 0043 1 501 36 91180
Fax: 0043 1 501 36 91391
E-mail: investor.relations@mm-karton.com
Internet: www.mayr-melnhof.com
ISIN: AT0000938204
WKN: 93820
Indices: ATX
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Munich, Stuttgart; Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
EQS News ID: 1012245

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1012245  31.03.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1012245&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
