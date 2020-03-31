Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG: Change of CEO

DGAP-News: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG / Key word(s): Personnel

We inform that Peter Oswald (57) takes over as new CEO and Chairman of the Management Board of Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG from Wilhelm Hörmanseder (66) for a period of five years already with the start of his mandate to the Management Board as of April 1, 2020. Mr. Hörmanseder steps down from all his functions in the Group as of March 31, 2020.

The Supervisory Board thanks Mr. Hörmanseder on behalf of the entire company for his exceptional commitment and his extraordinary achievements over three decades. With his long-term industry and management experience Peter Oswald is for us the ideal person to serve as new CEO.

