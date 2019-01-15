Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG: Mayr-Melnhof Packaging closes acquisition of TANN Group
01/15/2019 | 11:40am EST
DGAP-News: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG / Key word(s): Takeover
Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG: Mayr-Melnhof Packaging closes acquisition of TANN Group
15.01.2019 / 17:37
Mayr-Melnhof Packaging has today closed the acquisition of TANN Group. TANN prints on and finishes externally sourced fine paper to produce tipping paper (cigarette filter paper) and is the global market leader in this area.
For further information, please contact:
Stephan Sweerts-Sporck, Investor Relations,
Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG,
Brahmsplatz 6, A-1040 Vienna
Tel.: (+43/1) 50136 - 91180, Fax: (+43/1) 50136 - 91195
e-mail: investor.relations@mm-karton.com, Website: http://www.mayr-melnhof.com
Language:
English
Company:
Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG
Brahmsplatz 6
1040 Wien
Austria
Phone:
0043 1 501 36 91180
Fax:
0043 1 501 36 91391
E-mail:
investor.relations@mm-karton.com
Internet:
www.mayr-melnhof.com
ISIN:
AT0000938204
WKN:
93820
Indices:
ATX
Listed:
Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Munich, Stuttgart; Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
Latest news on MAYR-MELNHOF KARTON AG
Sales 2018
2 371 M
EBIT 2018
228 M
Net income 2018
166 M
Finance 2018
30,5 M
Yield 2018
2,82%
P/E ratio 2018
13,80
P/E ratio 2019
12,69
EV / Sales 2018
0,96x
EV / Sales 2019
0,89x
Capitalization
2 296 M
