MAYR-MELNHOF KARTON AG (MMKV)

MAYR-MELNHOF KARTON AG (MMKV)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 01/15 11:37:59 am
116 EUR   +1.05%
2013MAYR-MELNHOF KARTON AG : quaterly earnings release
2012MAYR-MELNHOF KARTON AG : quaterly earnings release
Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG: Mayr-Melnhof Packaging closes acquisition of TANN Group

01/15/2019 | 11:40am EST

DGAP-News: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG / Key word(s): Takeover
Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG: Mayr-Melnhof Packaging closes acquisition of TANN Group

15.01.2019 / 17:37
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Mayr-Melnhof Packaging has today closed the acquisition of TANN Group. TANN prints on and finishes externally sourced fine paper to produce tipping paper (cigarette filter paper) and is the global market leader in this area.


For further information, please contact:
Stephan Sweerts-Sporck, Investor Relations,
Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG,
Brahmsplatz 6, A-1040 Vienna
Tel.: (+43/1) 50136 - 91180, Fax: (+43/1) 50136 - 91195
e-mail: investor.relations@mm-karton.com,  Website: http://www.mayr-melnhof.com


15.01.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG
Brahmsplatz 6
1040 Wien
Austria
Phone: 0043 1 501 36 91180
Fax: 0043 1 501 36 91391
E-mail: investor.relations@mm-karton.com
Internet: www.mayr-melnhof.com
ISIN: AT0000938204
WKN: 93820
Indices: ATX
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Munich, Stuttgart; Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)

 
End of News DGAP News Service

766429  15.01.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=766429&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 2 371 M
EBIT 2018 228 M
Net income 2018 166 M
Finance 2018 30,5 M
Yield 2018 2,82%
P/E ratio 2018 13,80
P/E ratio 2019 12,69
EV / Sales 2018 0,96x
EV / Sales 2019 0,89x
Capitalization 2 296 M
Chart MAYR-MELNHOF KARTON AG
Duration : Period :
Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAYR-MELNHOF KARTON AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 132 €
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wilhelm Hörmanseder Chief Executive Officer
Rainer Zellner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Franz J. Hiesinger Chief Financial Officer
Romuald Bertl Member-Supervisory Board
Johannes Goess-Saurau Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAYR-MELNHOF KARTON AG5.32%2 635
INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY9.61%17 918
MONDI8.48%11 101
MONDI LIMITED3.68%11 101
WESTROCK6.46%10 193
PCA - PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA9.18%8 426
