Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG: Mayr-Melnhof Packaging closes acquisition of TANN Group



15.01.2019 / 17:37

Mayr-Melnhof Packaging has today closed the acquisition of TANN Group. TANN prints on and finishes externally sourced fine paper to produce tipping paper (cigarette filter paper) and is the global market leader in this area.





