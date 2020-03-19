Log in
Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

03/19/2020 | 06:20am EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

19.03.2020 / 11:14
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Pfannberg Privatstiftung

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title: Dr.
First name: Nikolaus sowie Romuald
Last name(s): Ankershofen sowie Bertl
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG

b) LEI
5299001AMHDLKUM80611 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: AT0000938204

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
99.00 EUR 4000.00 Units
99.00 EUR 4000.00 Units
99.00 EUR 4000.00 Units
99.00 EUR 3792.00 Units

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
99.0000 EUR 15792.0000 Units

e) Date of the transaction
2020-03-17; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Vienna Stock Exchange
MIC: XWBO


19.03.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG
Brahmsplatz 6
1040 Wien
Austria
Internet: www.mayr-melnhof.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

58171  19.03.2020 


© EQS 2020
