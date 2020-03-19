Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



19.03.2020 / 11:14

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: Pfannberg Privatstiftung

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: Dr. First name: Nikolaus sowie Romuald Last name(s): Ankershofen sowie Bertl Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG

b) LEI

5299001AMHDLKUM80611

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: AT0000938204

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 99.00 EUR 4000.00 Units 99.00 EUR 4000.00 Units 99.00 EUR 4000.00 Units 99.00 EUR 3792.00 Units

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 99.0000 EUR 15792.0000 Units

e) Date of the transaction

2020-03-17; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Vienna Stock Exchange MIC: XWBO

