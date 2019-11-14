DGAP Dissemination of Financial Reports: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG / Release of Financial Reports

Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG: Release of a Financial report

14.11.2019 / 11:02

Announcement on the release of an Interim report transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG hereby announces that the Interim report Q3 is immediately available under the follwing internet address: Report: Interim report Q3

German: https://www.mayr-melnhof.com/fileadmin/user_upload/Media_Library_MMAG/Fuer_Investoren/Berichte/2019/Q3_2019_Quartalsbericht_de_14112019_Online.pdf English: https://www.mayr-melnhof.com/fileadmin/user_upload/Media_Library_MMAG/Fuer_Investoren/Berichte/eng_2019/Q3_2019_Quartalsbericht_en_14112019_Online.pdf

14.11.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

