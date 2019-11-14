Log in
Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG: Release of a Financial report

0
11/14/2019 | 05:05am EST

DGAP Dissemination of Financial Reports: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG / Release of Financial Reports
Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG: Release of a Financial report
14.11.2019 / 11:02
Announcement on the release of an Interim report transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


14.11.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG
Brahmsplatz 6
1040 Wien
Austria
Internet: www.mayr-melnhof.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

912887  14.11.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=912887&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
