Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. : Named to Wisconsin 75

MEC Climbs to Number 47 on the List of Largest Closely Held Companies in Wisconsin.

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE: MEC) (“MEC”) was honored on October 8, 2019 at the annual Wisconsin 75 event, as one of the largest closely held companies in the state. This is the 16th consecutive year that MEC has received this recognition.

The Wisconsin 75 program is an annual listing of the largest closely held companies headquartered in Wisconsin. The distinguished program recognizes business contributions to the communities in which the firms operate, the individuals who shape the business and the overall Wisconsin economy.

“This honor is a direct result of the hard work and dedication of our employee shareholders and the quality products they produce for our customers every day,” said Robert D. Kamphuis, Chairman, President and CEO of Mayville Engineering Company. “We are proud to be on this elite list with other leading companies in the state. I’d like to thank Deloitte, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, and the Wisconsin 75 program for this recognition of MEC’s continued success and growth.”

Representatives of MEC attended the event in Milwaukee to accept the award. MEC has extensive manufacturing operations in Wisconsin with several facilities located in Mayville, Beaver Dam, Neillsville and Wautoma. The company operates a total of 21 facilities in eight states with approximately 3,000,000 sq. ft. of manufacturing space. The firm is employee-owned with over 3,000 employee shareholders.

MEC completed a public offering in May 2019 and is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “MEC”. Public companies are eligible when more than 50 percent of the value or vote of the shares are owned by individuals, family, ESOP, or private equity.

About MEC

Founded in 1945, MEC is a leading U.S.-based value-added manufacturing partner that provides a broad range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket services. Our customers operate in diverse end markets, including heavy- and medium-duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military and other end markets. Along with process engineering and development services, MEC maintains an extensive manufacturing infrastructure in 21 facilities across eight states. These facilities make it possible to offer conventional and CNC stamping, shearing, fiber laser cutting, forming, drilling, tapping, grinding, tube bending, machining, welding, assembly and logistic services. MEC also possesses a broad range of finishing capabilities including shot blasting, e-coating, powder coating, wet spray and military grade chemical agent resistant coating (CARC) painting.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191009005687/en/