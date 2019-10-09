Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Mayville Engineering Company, Inc.    MEC

MAYVILLE ENGINEERING COMPANY, INC.

(MEC)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. : Named to Wisconsin 75

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/09/2019 | 05:01pm EDT

MEC Climbs to Number 47 on the List of Largest Closely Held Companies in Wisconsin.

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE: MEC) (“MEC”) was honored on October 8, 2019 at the annual Wisconsin 75 event, as one of the largest closely held companies in the state. This is the 16th consecutive year that MEC has received this recognition.

The Wisconsin 75 program is an annual listing of the largest closely held companies headquartered in Wisconsin. The distinguished program recognizes business contributions to the communities in which the firms operate, the individuals who shape the business and the overall Wisconsin economy.

“This honor is a direct result of the hard work and dedication of our employee shareholders and the quality products they produce for our customers every day,” said Robert D. Kamphuis, Chairman, President and CEO of Mayville Engineering Company. “We are proud to be on this elite list with other leading companies in the state. I’d like to thank Deloitte, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, and the Wisconsin 75 program for this recognition of MEC’s continued success and growth.”

Representatives of MEC attended the event in Milwaukee to accept the award. MEC has extensive manufacturing operations in Wisconsin with several facilities located in Mayville, Beaver Dam, Neillsville and Wautoma. The company operates a total of 21 facilities in eight states with approximately 3,000,000 sq. ft. of manufacturing space. The firm is employee-owned with over 3,000 employee shareholders.

MEC completed a public offering in May 2019 and is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “MEC”. Public companies are eligible when more than 50 percent of the value or vote of the shares are owned by individuals, family, ESOP, or private equity.

About MEC

Founded in 1945, MEC is a leading U.S.-based value-added manufacturing partner that provides a broad range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket services. Our customers operate in diverse end markets, including heavy- and medium-duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military and other end markets. Along with process engineering and development services, MEC maintains an extensive manufacturing infrastructure in 21 facilities across eight states. These facilities make it possible to offer conventional and CNC stamping, shearing, fiber laser cutting, forming, drilling, tapping, grinding, tube bending, machining, welding, assembly and logistic services. MEC also possesses a broad range of finishing capabilities including shot blasting, e-coating, powder coating, wet spray and military grade chemical agent resistant coating (CARC) painting.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MAYVILLE ENGINEERING COMPA
05:01pMAYVILLE ENGINEERING COMPANY, INC. : Named to Wisconsin 75
BU
10/02MAYVILLE ENGINEERING COMPANY, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement,..
AQ
08/09MAYVILLE ENGINEERING : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditi..
AQ
08/07MAYVILLE ENGINEERING COMPANY, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Conditi..
AQ
08/06MAYVILLE ENGINEERING COMPANY : Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results
BU
07/25MAYVILLE ENGINEERING COMPANY, INC. : to Present at the Jefferies 2019 Global Ind..
BU
07/23MAYVILLE ENGINEERING COMPANY, INC. : Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Rele..
BU
06/18MAYVILLE ENGINEERING : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditi..
AQ
06/14MAYVILLE ENGINEERING COMPANY, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, ..
AQ
06/13MAYVILLE ENGINEERING COMPANY : Inc. Announces ESOP Safe Harbor Funding Share Rep..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 563 M
EBIT 2019 25,9 M
Net income 2019 -1,92 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -57,6x
P/E ratio 2020 9,65x
Capi. / Sales2019 0,43x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,45x
Capitalization 245 M
Chart MAYVILLE ENGINEERING COMPANY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAYVILLE ENGINEERING COMPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 20,25  $
Last Close Price 12,39  $
Spread / Highest target 93,7%
Spread / Average Target 63,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 37,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert D. Kamphuis Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Stephen P. Mance Chief Operating Officer
Todd M. Butz Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Allen J. Carlson Independent Director
Jay O. Rothman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAYVILLE ENGINEERING COMPANY, INC.0.00%245
DENSO CORPORATION-2.67%33 477
CONTINENTAL AG-7.79%24 383
APTIV30.84%20 639
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO., LTD.--.--%18 834
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.5.39%15 300
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group