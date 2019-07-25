Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. : to Present at the Jefferies 2019 Global Industrials Conference

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (“MEC”) today announced that the company will present at the Jefferies 2019 Global Industrials Conference on August 8, 2019 in New York at 12:30 PM ET.

Participating on behalf of MEC will be Robert Kamphuis, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Todd Butz, Chief Financial Officer.

For a live Internet webcast of the presentation, please visit www.mecinc.com and click on the link to the live webcast on the Investors page.

About MEC

Founded in 1945, MEC is a leading U.S.-based value-added manufacturing partner that provides a broad range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket services. Our customers operate in diverse end markets, including heavy- and medium-duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military and other end markets. Along with process engineering and development services, MEC maintains an extensive manufacturing infrastructure in 21 facilities across eight states. These facilities make it possible to offer conventional and CNC stamping, shearing, fiber laser cutting, forming, drilling, tapping, grinding, tube bending, machining, welding, assembly and logistic services. MEC also possesses a broad range of finishing capabilities including shot blasting, e-coating, powder coating, wet spray and military grade chemical agent resistant coating (CARC) painting.

