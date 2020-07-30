Log in
MAYVILLE ENGINEERING COMPANY, INC.

(MEC)
Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. : to Present at the Jefferies Virtual Industrials Conference

07/30/2020

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (“MEC”) today announced that the company will present at the Jefferies Virtual Industrials Conference on Thursday, August 6th at 1:25 PM CT.

Participating on behalf of MEC will be Robert Kamphuis, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Todd Butz, Chief Financial Officer, and Ryan Raber, Executive Vice President – Strategy, Sales, & Marketing.

For a live Internet webcast of the presentation, please visit www.mecinc.com and click on the link to the live webcast on the Investors page.

About MEC

Founded in 1945, MEC is a leading U.S.-based value-added manufacturing partner that provides a broad range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket services. Our customers operate in diverse end markets, including heavy- and medium-duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military and other end markets. Along with process engineering and development services, MEC maintains an extensive manufacturing infrastructure in 20 facilities across eight states. These facilities make it possible to offer conventional and CNC stamping, shearing, fiber laser cutting, forming, drilling, tapping, grinding, tube bending, machining, welding, assembly and logistic services. MEC also possesses a broad range of finishing capabilities including shot blasting, e-coating, powder coating, wet spray and military grade chemical agent resistant coating (CARC) painting.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 377 M - -
Net income 2020 -4,43 M - -
Net Debt 2020 47,5 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -33,3x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 154 M 154 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,53x
EV / Sales 2021 0,44x
Nbr of Employees 2 600
Free-Float 92,6%
Technical analysis trends MAYVILLE ENGINEERING COMPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 9,50 $
Last Close Price 7,75 $
Spread / Highest target 54,8%
Spread / Average Target 22,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,68%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert D. Kamphuis Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Randall P. Stille Chief Operating Officer
Todd M. Butz Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Allen J. Carlson Independent Director
Jay O. Rothman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAYVILLE ENGINEERING COMPANY, INC.-17.38%154
DENSO CORPORATION-18.61%29 897
APTIV PLC-11.90%22 593
CONTINENTAL AG-22.44%21 043
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.3.65%18 541
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD-16.80%16 608
