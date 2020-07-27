Log in
MAYVILLE ENGINEERING COMPANY, INC.

MAYVILLE ENGINEERING COMPANY, INC.

(MEC)
Mayville Engineering : KEVIN STOKSTAD HIRED AS DIRECTOR OF SALES – AFTERMARKET

07/27/2020 | 03:01pm EDT

Kevin Stokstad, Director of Sales - Aftermarket

Mayville, WI/July 27, 2020/Mayville Engineering Company (NYSE: MEC) (the 'Company' or 'MEC'), a leading U.S.-based value-added manufacturing partner that provides a broad range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components, has announced the hiring of Kevin Stokstad as its Director of Sales - Aftermarket.

'We are excited to have Kevin join our great organization. Kevin has extensive industry experience, is very familiar with our customer base and markets served and is an excellent fit for our culture,' said Ryan Raber, executive vice president - strategy, sales & marketing. 'We're confident that Kevin will have an immediate impact on our market strategy and will be a valued member of MEC's leadership team.'

Kevin has an extensive background in contract manufacturing and is joining MEC from Nelson Global Products where he spent the last 22 years in customer facing roles. During his time at Nelson Global Products, Kevin served in roles such as OEM Account Manager, Sales Manager, Director of Sales, Project Manager, Director of Marketing & Customer Support and most recently General Manager Aftermarket & Outdoor Power Equipment. Kevin is also a certified Six Sigma Black Belt. Kevin graduated from the University of Wisconsin - Oshkosh with a BA degree, majoring in Marketing, Management Information Systems (MIS) and an Emphasis in Entrepreneurship. He later completed his Masters in Business Administration from Edgewood College.

About Mayville Engineering Company

MEC is a leading U.S.-based value-added manufacturing partner that provides a broad range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components. Our customers operate in diverse end markets, including heavy- and medium-duty commercial vehicles, construction, powersports, agriculture, military and other end markets. We have developed long-standing relationships with our blue-chip customers based upon a high level of experience, trust and confidence.

Our one operating segment focuses on producing metal components that are used in a broad range of heavy- and medium-duty commercial vehicles, construction, powersports, agricultural, military and other products.

For questions regarding this release, please contact:

Lisa Lahr

Marketing

920.387.6051

lisa.lahr@mecinc.com

Disclaimer

MEC - Mayville Engineering Co. Inc. published this content on 27 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2020 19:00:01 UTC
