Mayville Engineering : MEC IR Presentation – Baird Conference
11/07/2019 | 09:25am EST
Investor Presentation
Baird Conference November 2019
MEC Team
Robert D. Kamphuis, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer
Joined as President and CEO in 2005, and has served as Chairman, President and CEO since 2007
Prior to joining MEC, held various roles with Giddings & Lewis, including as President and CEO of Gilman Engineering and Manufacturing Company; began his career with Ernst & Young
Graduate of the Executive International Leadership Program at Stanford University, earned a BBA from University of Wisconsin - Whitewater
Licensed CPA
Todd M. Butz, Chief Financial Officer
Joined in 2008 and has served as CFO since January 2014
Prior to joining MEC, served as the Worldwide Financial Reporting Manager and Finance Director at Mercury Marine, Audit Supervisor at Schenck Business Solutions
BS in Accounting and Business Management from Marian University
Licensed CPA
Ryan F. Raber, Executive Vice President - Strategy, Sales & Marketing
Joined in 2009 and has served as EVP - Strategy, Sales & Marketing, since 2019
Prior to current position, served as VP - Sales & Marketing, beginning in 2013
MBA from University of Wisconsin - Madison, BS in Mechanical Engineering from Purdue University
Investment Highlights
Largest U.S. Metal Fabricator(1)
Significant Addressable Market
Stability Through Cycles
Diversified End Markets
Value-AddedPartner
Forward-focused
Majority Employee-Owned
$524MM
2018A Pro Forma
Net Sales(2)
Increasing Trend Towards
OEM Outsourcing
(10%) Max Peak-to-Trough
Sales Volatility(3)
End Market Average Decline(4):
(23%)
Primary
Application Categories
Technologically Advanced
Manufacturing Process
Relationships Up to
40+ Years
Strong Employee
Alignment to Company's
Success
2x Larger Than Next
Competitor(1)
Proven Ability to Expand
Content Per Platform
Business Designed
for Agility
Primary End Markets
11% Pro Forma Adjusted
EBITDA Margin(5) &
Climbing
Highly Engineered
Components From Concept
to Production to
Aftermarket
ESOP (Employee Stock
Ownership Plan)
Since 1985
Source: Company filings, The Fabricator Magazine.
Based on revenue. Peer revenue per The Fabricator Magazine estimates. Reflects 2018 estimated revenue for MEC competitors (latest available). MEC adjusted for acquisition of DMP.
Adjusted for acquisition of DMP, completed in December 2018. Metrics expressed as if DMP acquired on 1/1/2018.
Reflects maximum peak-to-trough revenue decline from 2013 to 2017.
Includes selected Agriculture, Construction, Powersports and Commercial Vehicles companies. Agriculture reflects DE, AGCO and CNHI. Construction reflects CAT, CNHI, OSK and DE. Power Sports reflects HOG. Commercial Vehicles reflects CMI, PCAR, NAV, and CVGI. Reflects simple average. Reflects maximum peak-to-trough revenue decline from 2013 to 2017.
Pro forma for acquisition of DMP. EBITDA margin and adjusted EBITDA are not financial measures calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). MEC defines EBITDA margin as net income before interest expense, provision (benefit) for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, expressed as a percentage of net sales. MEC defines adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA before transaction fees incurred in connection with the acquisition of Defiance Metal Products Co, Inc., our potential initial public offering and the loss on debt extinguishment relating to the refinancing of our credit agreements. Please refer to the appendix in the back of this presentation for a reconciliation of EBITDA margin and adjusted EBITDA to net income, the most comparable measure calculated in accordance with GAAP.
Why MEC? Stability through Cycles - Agility, Adaptability, (Re)Alignment
Ultimate ReSource
for Customers' Complex
Manufacturing Needs
#1 largest fabricator in the U.S. with unmatched scale and footprint(1)
Diverse range of end markets
Broad range of end-to-end solutions and capabilities
'One-stop shop' for contract manufacturing needs
Differentiated
Well Positioned for Long-Term,
Industrial Company
Profitable Growth
Agile and adaptable business
Variety of long-term secular
model drives stability through
tailwinds
cycles
Industry-leading automation,
Technology and automation
creates high barriers to entry
investments improve cost, quality
and capacity
Ability to pass through commodity
Preferred consolidator in a highly
exposure to customers
fragmented industry
Employee-owned, driving culture
Low leverage provides flexibility
of pride and personal
to pursue strategic growth
responsibility
opportunities
Source: Company filings, The Fabricator Magazine.
(1) Based on revenue. Peer revenue per The Fabricator Magazine estimates. Reflects 2018 estimated revenue for MEC competitors (latest available). MEC adjusted for acquisition of DMP.
