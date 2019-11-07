Mayville Engineering : MEC IR Presentation – Baird Conference

Log in
11/07/2019 | 09:25am EST

Investor Presentation

Baird Conference November 2019

Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek," "anticipate," "plan," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "may," "will," "project," "predict," "potential," "targeting," "intend," "could," "might," "should," "believe" and similar expressions or their negative. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on management's belief, based on currently available information, as to the outcome and timing of future events. These statements involve estimates, assumptions, known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. When evaluating forward-looking statements, you should consider the risk factors and other cautionary statements described in "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" in the Company's final prospectus, dated May 8, 2019, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission pursuant to Rule 424(b)(4) under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, on May 10, 2019 (included as part of the Company's Registration Statement on Form S-1, Registration No. 333-230840).Forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon.

Important factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: failure to compete successfully in our markets; risks relating to developments in the industries in which our customers operate; our ability to maintain our manufacturing, engineering and technological expertise; the loss of any of our large customers or the loss of their respective market shares; risks related to scheduling production accurately and maximizing efficiency; our ability to realize net sales represented by our awarded business; our ability to successfully identify or integrate acquisitions; risks related to entering new markets; our ability to develop new and innovative processes and gain customer acceptance of such processes; our ability to recruit and retain our key executive officers, managers and trade-skilled personnel; risks related to our information technology systems and infrastructure; manufacturing risks, including delays and technical problems, issues with third-party suppliers, environmental risks and applicable statutory and regulatory requirements; political and economic developments, including foreign trade relations and associated tariffs; volatility in the prices or availability of raw materials critical to our business; results of legal disputes, including product liability, intellectual property infringement and other claims; risks associated with our capital-intensive industry; risks related to our treatment as an S Corporation prior to the consummation of the initial public offering; risks related to our employee stock ownership plan's treatment as a tax-qualified retirement plan; and our ability to remediate the material weaknesses in internal control over financial reporting identified in preparing our audited consolidated financial statements and to subsequently maintain effective internal control over financial reporting. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements after the date on which any such statement is made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by federal securities laws.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Included in this presentation are certain non-GAAP financial measures designed to complement the financial information presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America because management believes such measures are useful to investors. Investors should not consider non-GAAP financial measures in isolation or as substitutes for financial information presented in compliance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures are not based on any standardized methodologies prescribed by GAAP and are not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Non-GAAP measures that may be contained in this presentation include EBITDA, EBITDA Margin, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow conversion. EBITDA represents net income before interest expense, provision (benefit) for income taxes, depreciation, and amortization. EBITDA Margin represents EBITDA as a percentage of net sales for each period. Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA before transaction fees incurred in connection with the acquisition of Defiance Metal Products Co. and the initial public offering, the loss on debt extinguishment relating to our December 2018 credit agreement, and non-cash purchase accounting charges including costs recognized on the step-up of acquired inventory and contingent consideration fair value adjustments. Adjusted EBITDA Margin represents Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales for each period. Free cash flow is defined as net income + depreciation + amortization - change in net working capital - capital expenditures. Adjusted free cash flow conversion is defined as free cash flow divided by Adjusted EBITDA.

These metrics are supplemental measures of our operating performance that are neither required by, nor presented in accordance with, GAAP. These measures should not be considered as an alternative to net income or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP as an indicator of our operating performance. We present Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin as management uses these measures as key performance indicators, and we believe they are measures frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other parties to evaluate companies in our industry. These measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Please refer to the appendix of this presentation for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable measure prepared in accordance with GAAP.

1 | Experience You Can Trust TM

MEC Team

Robert D. Kamphuis, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

  • Joined as President and CEO in 2005, and has served as Chairman, President and CEO since 2007
  • Prior to joining MEC, held various roles with Giddings & Lewis, including as President and CEO of Gilman Engineering and Manufacturing Company; began his career with Ernst & Young
  • Graduate of the Executive International Leadership Program at Stanford University, earned a BBA from University of Wisconsin - Whitewater
  • Licensed CPA

Todd M. Butz, Chief Financial Officer

  • Joined in 2008 and has served as CFO since January 2014
  • Prior to joining MEC, served as the Worldwide Financial Reporting Manager and Finance Director at Mercury Marine, Audit Supervisor at Schenck Business Solutions
  • BS in Accounting and Business Management from Marian University
  • Licensed CPA

Ryan F. Raber, Executive Vice President - Strategy, Sales & Marketing

  • Joined in 2009 and has served as EVP - Strategy, Sales & Marketing, since 2019
  • Prior to current position, served as VP - Sales & Marketing, beginning in 2013
  • MBA from University of Wisconsin - Madison, BS in Mechanical Engineering from Purdue University

2 | Experience You Can Trust TM

Investment Highlights

  • Largest U.S. Metal Fabricator(1)
  • Significant Addressable Market
  • Stability Through Cycles
  • Diversified End Markets
  • Value-AddedPartner
  • Forward-focused
  • Majority Employee-Owned

$524MM

2018A Pro Forma

Net Sales(2)

Increasing Trend Towards

OEM Outsourcing

(10%) Max Peak-to-Trough

Sales Volatility(3)

End Market Average Decline(4):

(23%)

  • Primary
    Application Categories

Technologically Advanced

Manufacturing Process

Relationships Up to

40+ Years

Strong Employee

Alignment to Company's

Success

2x Larger Than Next

Competitor(1)

Proven Ability to Expand

Content Per Platform

Business Designed

for Agility

  • Primary End Markets

11% Pro Forma Adjusted

EBITDA Margin(5) &

Climbing

Highly Engineered

Components From Concept

to Production to

Aftermarket

ESOP (Employee Stock

Ownership Plan)

Since 1985

Source: Company filings, The Fabricator Magazine.

  1. Based on revenue. Peer revenue per The Fabricator Magazine estimates. Reflects 2018 estimated revenue for MEC competitors (latest available). MEC adjusted for acquisition of DMP.
  2. Adjusted for acquisition of DMP, completed in December 2018. Metrics expressed as if DMP acquired on 1/1/2018.
  3. Reflects maximum peak-to-trough revenue decline from 2013 to 2017.
  4. Includes selected Agriculture, Construction, Powersports and Commercial Vehicles companies. Agriculture reflects DE, AGCO and CNHI. Construction reflects CAT, CNHI, OSK and DE. Power Sports reflects HOG. Commercial Vehicles reflects CMI, PCAR, NAV, and CVGI. Reflects simple average. Reflects maximum peak-to-trough revenue decline from 2013 to 2017.
  5. Pro forma for acquisition of DMP. EBITDA margin and adjusted EBITDA are not financial measures calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). MEC defines EBITDA margin as net income before interest expense, provision (benefit) for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, expressed as a percentage of net sales. MEC defines adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA before transaction fees incurred in connection with the acquisition of Defiance Metal Products Co, Inc., our potential initial public offering and the loss on debt extinguishment relating to the refinancing of our credit agreements. Please refer to the appendix in the back of this presentation for a reconciliation of EBITDA margin and adjusted EBITDA to net income, the most comparable measure calculated in accordance with GAAP.

3 | Experience You Can Trust TM

Why MEC? Stability through Cycles - Agility, Adaptability, (Re)Alignment

Ultimate ReSource

for Customers' Complex

Manufacturing Needs

#1 largest fabricator in the U.S. with unmatched scale and footprint(1)

Diverse range of end markets

Broad range of end-to-end solutions and capabilities

'One-stop shop' for contract manufacturing needs

Differentiated

Well Positioned for Long-Term,

Industrial Company

Profitable Growth

Agile and adaptable business

Variety of long-term secular

model drives stability through

tailwinds

cycles

Industry-leading automation,

Technology and automation

creates high barriers to entry

investments improve cost, quality

and capacity

Ability to pass through commodity

Preferred consolidator in a highly

exposure to customers

fragmented industry

Employee-owned, driving culture

Low leverage provides flexibility

of pride and personal

to pursue strategic growth

responsibility

opportunities

Source: Company filings, The Fabricator Magazine.

(1) Based on revenue. Peer revenue per The Fabricator Magazine estimates. Reflects 2018 estimated revenue for MEC competitors (latest available). MEC adjusted for acquisition of DMP.

4 | Experience You Can Trust TM

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

MEC - Mayville Engineering Co. Inc. published this content on 07 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
