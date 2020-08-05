Mayville Engineering : MEC Investor Presentation – August 2020
0
08/05/2020 | 12:15am EDT
Investor Presentation
August 2020
Disclaimer
Forward-Looking Statements
This presentation contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek," "anticipate," "plan," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "may," "will," "project," "predict," "potential," "targeting," "intend," "could," "might," "should," "believe" and similar expressions or their negative. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future
performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on management's belief, based on currently available information, as to the outcome and timing of future events. These statements involve estimates, assumptions, known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon.
Important factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those described in "Risk Factors" in Part I, Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 2, 2020, as such may be amended or supplemented in Part II, Item 1A of our subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q (including our Quarterly Report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 6, 2020), and the following: the uncertain negative impacts the coronavirus (COVID-19) will have on our business, financial condition, cash flows and results of operations; failure to compete successfully in our markets; risks relating to developments in the industries in which our customers operate; our ability to maintain our manufacturing, engineering and technological expertise; the loss of any of our large customers or the loss of their respective market shares; risks related to scheduling production accurately and maximizing efficiency; our ability to realize net sales represented by our awarded business; our ability to successfully identify or integrate acquisitions; risks related to entering new markets; our ability to develop new and innovative processes and gain customer acceptance of such processes; our ability to recruit and retain our key executive officers, managers and trade-skilled personnel; risks related to our information technology systems and infrastructure; manufacturing risks, including delays and technical problems, issues with third-party suppliers, environmental risks and applicable statutory and regulatory requirements; political and economic developments, including foreign trade relations and associated tariffs; volatility in the prices or availability of raw materials critical to our business; results of legal disputes, including product liability, intellectual property infringement and other claims; risks associated with our capital-intensive industry; risks related to our treatment as an S Corporation prior to the consummation of our initial public offering of common stock; risks related to our employee stock ownership plan's treatment as a tax-qualified retirement plan; and our ability to remediate the material weakness in internal control over financial reporting identified in preparing our financial statements included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, and to subsequently maintain effective internal control over financial reporting. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements after the date on which any such statement is made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by federal securities laws.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Included in this presentation are certain non-GAAP financial measures designed to complement the financial information presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America because management believes such measures are useful to investors. Investors should not consider non-GAAP financial measures in isolation or as substitutes for financial information presented in compliance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures are not based on any standardized methodologies prescribed by GAAP and are not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Non-GAAP measures that may be contained in this presentation include EBITDA, EBITDA Margin, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, free cash flow and free cash flow conversion. EBITDA represents net income before interest expense, provision (benefit) for income taxes, depreciation, and amortization. EBITDA Margin represents EBITDA as a percentage of net sales for each period. Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA before transaction fees incurred in connection with the acquisition of Defiance Metal Products Co. and our initial public offering, the loss on debt extinguishment relating to our December 2018 credit agreement, non-cash purchase accounting charges including costs recognized on the step-up of acquired inventory and contingent consideration fair value adjustments, one-time increases in deferred compensation and long-term incentive plan expenses related to our initial public offering, stock based compensation expense, and costs specific to the Greenwood facility closure. Adjusted EBITDA Margin represents Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales for each period. Free cash flow is defined as Adjusted EBITDA minus capital expenditures minus/plus the change in net working capital. Free cash flow conversion is defined as free cash flow divided by Adjusted EBITDA.
These metrics are supplemental measures of our operating performance that are neither required by, nor presented in accordance with, GAAP. These measures should not be considered as an alternative to net income or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP as an indicator of our operating performance. We present Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin as management uses these measures as key performance indicators, and we believe they are measures frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other parties to evaluate companies in our industry. These measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP.
1 | Experience You Can Trust TM
MEC Team
Robert D. Kamphuis
Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer
Todd M. Butz
Chief Financial Officer
Ryan F. Raber
Executive Vice President - Strategy, Sales & Marketing
2 | Experience You Can Trust TM
Strategic Priorities
"Don't just get by…..get better together"
Priorities
Operational Outcomes
1
Maintaining employee health and
safety
2
Continued exceptional customer
service and collaboration
3
Further market penetration
Both existing and new customers
Leveraging onshoring trends
4
Agile and adaptable business model
focused on continuous improvement
Responsiveness to changing market
conditions
More efficient structure to serve customers Maintaining foundation for long-term growth
Greater emphasis on competitive
differentiation
3 | Experience You Can Trust TM
Market Leader with Differentiated Competitive Position
MEC is the Largest U.S. Metal Fabricator(1)
Able to provide the broadest range of production
capabilities…
Prototype & Fabrication
Performance Structures
Tubes
Tanks
…serving a diverse range of end markets…
Sleeper Box
Exhaust Stacks
Chassis
Cab Components
Grab Handles
Platforms &
Bumpers
Roll Over
Bed Components
Cab Components
Exhaust &
Stacks
Bumpers &
Cab Components
Suspension
Components
Components
Fenders
Protection
Thermal Tubes
Skidplates
Sideplates
Systems
Stacks
Engine Tubes
Air Intakes
Charged Air
Coolers
Bed Components
Engine Tubes
Air Intakes
Engine Tubes
Turbo Coolant
Air Intakes
Frame
Tubes
Air Tanks
Fuel Tanks
Ladders
Hoods
Doors
A-Arms
Seat Frames
Frame
Charged Air Coolers
Platforms &
Air Tanks
CARC Painting
Components
Fenders
Components
Oil Fill Caps
Fluid Level Indicators
…resulting in deep and embedded relationships with
customers
Source: Company information, The Fabricator Magazine.
(1) Based on 2019 revenue. Peer revenue per The Fabricator Magazine estimates.
4 | Experience You Can Trust TM
Unique Full-Service Offering
Providing Value-Added Services for Customers
Coupled with Continuous Improvement
Manufacturing
Process
Create Customer
Refinement
Defined Concept
Product
Manufacturing
Collaboratively
Process
Designed and
Planning
Developed
Prototyping and
Preproduction Development
Large built-in opportunity to drive growth and increase capacity
Longevity of deep customer understanding = better able to grow business
Broad product offering creates a "one stop" shop = barriers to entry
5 | Experience You Can Trust TM
Long-Term Growth Opportunities
5
✓Utilize M&A integration expertise to
M&A Upside
extend capabilities, geographies and
markets
4
✓Leading edge, flexible asset base allows MEC
Enter New Adjacent
Markets
to expand product offering
3
Core Application
✓Support new product and market expansions for customers
Expansion
by collaborating on product design improvements
2
✓Help OEMs consolidate supply chain
Further Development
of Existing
✓Customers reshoring and outsourcing more manufacturing capabilities
Customers
✓Involvement across customer business lines leverages knowledge
1
Increasing
Regionalization and
Automation Trends
✓Lessen labor needs while improving quality, consistency and throughput "Do more with the same"
✓OEMs increasingly taking a regional approach to supply chain strategy to reduce time and cost,
6 | Experience You Can Trust TM
COVID-19 Pandemic Update
MEC maintains "Essential Service" designation
Viewed as key supplier by customers
All 20 facilities across the U.S. remain operational
Prioritizing health and safety of employees
Responding to change 'normal course of business'
Focused on factors within our control
Social distancing is naturally accomplished through:
Separation by respective work cells
Increased use of technology and automation
Current status:
All customers relationships and manufacturing programs intact
No supply chain disruptions
(1) As of March 31, total debt netted against $13m of cash on hand.
7 | Experience You Can Trust TM
Investment Highlights: Why MEC?
Ultimate ReSource
for Complex
Manufacturing Needs
#1 largest fabricator in the U.S. with unmatched scale and footprint(1)
Long standing relationships with blue-chip OEM's in a diverse range of end markets
Broad range of end-to-end solutions and capabilities
'One-stop shop' for contract manufacturing needs
Differentiated
Well Positioned for Long-Term,
Industrial Company
Profitable Growth
Agile and adaptable business
Strong financial position and free
model drives stability through
cash flow generation with ample
cycles
liquidity
Industry-leading automation,
Technology and automation
creates high barriers to entry
investments improve cost, quality
and capacity
Ability to pass through commodity
Preferred consolidator in a highly
exposure to customers
fragmented industry
Employee ownership, driving
Strong financial position provides
culture of pride and personal
flexibility to pursue strategic long-
responsibility
term growth opportunities
Source: Company filings, The Fabricator Magazine.
Based on revenue. Peer revenue per The Fabricator Magazine estimates. Based on 2019 revenues.
8 | Experience You Can Trust TM
Financial Position, Liquidity, and Free Cash Flow
Strong Financial Position
Ample Liquidity
Free Cash Flow Stability
Leverage Ratio of 2.4x (1)
as compared to a covenant max of 4.25 (2)
$300MM of borrowing capacity (3)
Aligned markets & capacity helps stabilize
performance
Well Equipped
+
Better
=
Advantage
to Manage
Positioned Than
MEC
Uncertainties
Competition
As of June 30, 2020..
In accordance with the Second Amendment to the Credit Agreement.
($200MM revolver + $100MM accordion) Assumes continued compliance with covenants associated with the Credit Agreement.
9 | Experience You Can Trust TM
Investor Presentation Additional Information
August 2020
Free Cash Flow Conversion (1)
100%
80%
60%
~50% Average
40%
20%
0%
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020 Expectation
2017 greater than average due to decline in working capital
2019 lower than average primarily due to timing of investments in technology and automation (two times annual average).
Free cash flow conversion equals Adjusted EBITDA minus capital expenditures minus/plus change in working capital, divided by Adjusted EBITDA. .
11 | Experience You Can Trust TM
2019 - Q2 2020 Net Sales and Adjusted EBITDA
Net Sales by Quarter ($MM)
Adjusted EBITDA(1) by Quarter ($MM)
$160
$20.0
$144
$145
$18.0
$140
$129
$16.0
$120
$109
$102
$14.0
$100
$12.0
$80
$10.0
$63
$60
$8.0
$6.0
$40
$4.0
$20
$2.0
$-
$-
Q1 '19
Q2 '19
Q3 '19
Q4 '19
Q1 '20
Q2 '20
$18.2
$16.8
$14.2
$11.4
$5.5
$2.3
Q1 '19
Q2 '19
Q3 '19
Q4 '19
Q1 '20
Q2 '20
Sequential declines in Q3 and Q4 2019 driven by market demand changes and destocking activities.
Decline from Q1 to Q2 2020 driven by COVID-19 pandemic and continued destocking activities.
Non-GAAPFinancial Measure as defined on slide 2. 2019 amounts have been re-casted to add back stock-based compensation expense.
12 | Experience You Can Trust TM
Cost Improvement Initiatives
Investments in Technology and Automation
Fiber Lasers
Robotic Brake Press
Increased Efficiency and Capacity:Faster, reducedset-uptime and employee involvement, leverage 6 sigma continuous improvement.
Financially Viable:>25% IRR
Cost Reduction Initiatives
✓Headcount Reductions
✓Facility Consolidation
✓Finalization of DMP Integration
13 | Experience You Can Trust TM
Adjusted EBITDA Margin % Bridge to 15%
1.0%
1.7%
1.7%
10.2%
0.4%15.0%
2019 Adj EBITDA
DMP Synergies
Automation &
Plant Consolidation
Continuous
Adj EBIDTA Margin %
Margin %
Technology
Synergies
Improvement
Future Expectation
(Greenwood and
Wytheville)
14 | Experience You Can Trust TM
Track Record of Long-Term Profitable Growth
Net Sales ($MM)
$600
$520
$500
$400
$355
$320
$304
$313
$290
$287
$300
$200
$154
$178
$175
$123
$100
$-
2009*
2010*
2011*
2012*
2013*
2014*
2015*
2016*
2017
2018
2019
Adjusted EBITDA(1) margin range of ~9% to ~14% for the periods presented
Free Cash Flow(1) ~50% of Adjusted EBITDA(1) for the periods presented
Our independent registered public accounting firm has not reviewed, audited or performed any procedures on these financial results and, as a result, expresses no opinion thereon.
(1) Non-GAAP Financial Measure as defined on slide 2.
.
15 | Experience You Can Trust TM
Net Sales by End Markets
End Market Diversification
(% of Net Sales)
100%
14%
16%
13%
13%
11%
80%
4%
7%
7%
6%
7%
11%
8%
13%
13%
11%
17%
60%
27%
26%
28%
32%
22%
40%
17%
16%
15%
18%
20%
35%
27%
19%
21%
26%
0%
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Heavy-andMeduim-Duty
Construction
Powersports
Agriculture
Military
Other
Commercial Vehicles
Diverse end markets foster ability to adapt to demand change and continued free cash flow generation
MEC - Mayville Engineering Co. Inc. published this content on 04 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2020 04:06:20 UTC