MAYVILLE ENGINEERING COMPANY, INC.

(MEC)
Mayville Engineering : MEC Investor Presentation – August 2020

08/05/2020

Investor Presentation

August 2020

Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek," "anticipate," "plan," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "may," "will," "project," "predict," "potential," "targeting," "intend," "could," "might," "should," "believe" and similar expressions or their negative. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future

performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on management's belief, based on currently available information, as to the outcome and timing of future events. These statements involve estimates, assumptions, known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon.

Important factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those described in "Risk Factors" in Part I, Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 2, 2020, as such may be amended or supplemented in Part II, Item 1A of our subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q (including our Quarterly Report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 6, 2020), and the following: the uncertain negative impacts the coronavirus (COVID-19) will have on our business, financial condition, cash flows and results of operations; failure to compete successfully in our markets; risks relating to developments in the industries in which our customers operate; our ability to maintain our manufacturing, engineering and technological expertise; the loss of any of our large customers or the loss of their respective market shares; risks related to scheduling production accurately and maximizing efficiency; our ability to realize net sales represented by our awarded business; our ability to successfully identify or integrate acquisitions; risks related to entering new markets; our ability to develop new and innovative processes and gain customer acceptance of such processes; our ability to recruit and retain our key executive officers, managers and trade-skilled personnel; risks related to our information technology systems and infrastructure; manufacturing risks, including delays and technical problems, issues with third-party suppliers, environmental risks and applicable statutory and regulatory requirements; political and economic developments, including foreign trade relations and associated tariffs; volatility in the prices or availability of raw materials critical to our business; results of legal disputes, including product liability, intellectual property infringement and other claims; risks associated with our capital-intensive industry; risks related to our treatment as an S Corporation prior to the consummation of our initial public offering of common stock; risks related to our employee stock ownership plan's treatment as a tax-qualified retirement plan; and our ability to remediate the material weakness in internal control over financial reporting identified in preparing our financial statements included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, and to subsequently maintain effective internal control over financial reporting. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements after the date on which any such statement is made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by federal securities laws.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Included in this presentation are certain non-GAAP financial measures designed to complement the financial information presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America because management believes such measures are useful to investors. Investors should not consider non-GAAP financial measures in isolation or as substitutes for financial information presented in compliance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures are not based on any standardized methodologies prescribed by GAAP and are not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Non-GAAP measures that may be contained in this presentation include EBITDA, EBITDA Margin, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, free cash flow and free cash flow conversion. EBITDA represents net income before interest expense, provision (benefit) for income taxes, depreciation, and amortization. EBITDA Margin represents EBITDA as a percentage of net sales for each period. Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA before transaction fees incurred in connection with the acquisition of Defiance Metal Products Co. and our initial public offering, the loss on debt extinguishment relating to our December 2018 credit agreement, non-cash purchase accounting charges including costs recognized on the step-up of acquired inventory and contingent consideration fair value adjustments, one-time increases in deferred compensation and long-term incentive plan expenses related to our initial public offering, stock based compensation expense, and costs specific to the Greenwood facility closure. Adjusted EBITDA Margin represents Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales for each period. Free cash flow is defined as Adjusted EBITDA minus capital expenditures minus/plus the change in net working capital. Free cash flow conversion is defined as free cash flow divided by Adjusted EBITDA.

These metrics are supplemental measures of our operating performance that are neither required by, nor presented in accordance with, GAAP. These measures should not be considered as an alternative to net income or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP as an indicator of our operating performance. We present Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin as management uses these measures as key performance indicators, and we believe they are measures frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other parties to evaluate companies in our industry. These measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP.

1 | Experience You Can Trust TM

MEC Team

Robert D. Kamphuis

Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Todd M. Butz

Chief Financial Officer

Ryan F. Raber

Executive Vice President - Strategy, Sales & Marketing

2 | Experience You Can Trust TM

Strategic Priorities

"Don't just get by…..get better together"

Priorities

Operational Outcomes

1

Maintaining employee health and

safety

2

Continued exceptional customer

service and collaboration

3

Further market penetration

Both existing and new customers

Leveraging onshoring trends

4

Agile and adaptable business model

focused on continuous improvement

Responsiveness to changing market

conditions

More efficient structure to serve customers Maintaining foundation for long-term growth

Greater emphasis on competitive

differentiation

3 | Experience You Can Trust TM

Market Leader with Differentiated Competitive Position

MEC is the Largest U.S. Metal Fabricator(1)

Able to provide the broadest range of production

capabilities…

Prototype & Fabrication

Performance Structures

Tubes

Tanks

…serving a diverse range of end markets…

Sleeper Box

Exhaust Stacks

Chassis

Cab Components

Grab Handles

Platforms &

Bumpers

Roll Over

Bed Components

Cab Components

Exhaust &

Stacks

Bumpers &

Cab Components

Suspension

Components

Components

Fenders

Protection

Thermal Tubes

Skidplates

Sideplates

Systems

Stacks

Engine Tubes

Air Intakes

Charged Air

Coolers

Bed Components

Engine Tubes

Air Intakes

Engine Tubes

Turbo Coolant

Air Intakes

Frame

Tubes

Air Tanks

Fuel Tanks

Ladders

Hoods

Doors

A-Arms

Seat Frames

Frame

Charged Air Coolers

Platforms &

Air Tanks

CARC Painting

Components

Fenders

Components

Oil Fill Caps

Fluid Level Indicators

…resulting in deep and embedded relationships with

customers

Source: Company information, The Fabricator Magazine.

(1) Based on 2019 revenue. Peer revenue per The Fabricator Magazine estimates.

4 | Experience You Can Trust TM

Unique Full-Service Offering

Providing Value-Added Services for Customers

Coupled with Continuous Improvement

Manufacturing

Process

Create Customer

Refinement

Defined Concept

Product

Manufacturing

Collaboratively

Process

Designed and

Planning

Developed

Prototyping and

Preproduction Development

Large built-in opportunity to drive growth and increase capacity

Longevity of deep customer understanding = better able to grow business

Broad product offering creates a "one stop" shop = barriers to entry

5 | Experience You Can Trust TM

Long-Term Growth Opportunities

5

Utilize M&A integration expertise to

M&A Upside

extend capabilities, geographies and

markets

4

Leading edge, flexible asset base allows MEC

Enter New Adjacent

Markets

to expand product offering

3

Core Application

Support new product and market expansions for customers

Expansion

by collaborating on product design improvements

2

Help OEMs consolidate supply chain

Further Development

of Existing

Customers reshoring and outsourcing more manufacturing capabilities

Customers

Involvement across customer business lines leverages knowledge

1

Increasing

Regionalization and

Automation Trends

Lessen labor needs while improving quality, consistency and throughput "Do more with the same"

OEMs increasingly taking a regional approach to supply chain strategy to reduce time and cost,

6 | Experience You Can Trust TM

COVID-19 Pandemic Update

  • MEC maintains "Essential Service" designation
    • Viewed as key supplier by customers
    • All 20 facilities across the U.S. remain operational
  • Prioritizing health and safety of employees
  • Responding to change 'normal course of business'
  • Focused on factors within our control
  • Social distancing is naturally accomplished through:
    • Separation by respective work cells
    • Increased use of technology and automation
  • Current status:
    • All customers relationships and manufacturing programs intact
    • No supply chain disruptions

(1) As of March 31, total debt netted against $13m of cash on hand.

7 | Experience You Can Trust TM

Investment Highlights: Why MEC?

Ultimate ReSource

for Complex

Manufacturing Needs

#1 largest fabricator in the U.S. with unmatched scale and footprint(1)

Long standing relationships with blue-chip OEM's in a diverse range of end markets

Broad range of end-to-end solutions and capabilities

'One-stop shop' for contract manufacturing needs

Differentiated

Well Positioned for Long-Term,

Industrial Company

Profitable Growth

Agile and adaptable business

Strong financial position and free

model drives stability through

cash flow generation with ample

cycles

liquidity

Industry-leading automation,

Technology and automation

creates high barriers to entry

investments improve cost, quality

and capacity

Ability to pass through commodity

Preferred consolidator in a highly

exposure to customers

fragmented industry

Employee ownership, driving

Strong financial position provides

culture of pride and personal

flexibility to pursue strategic long-

responsibility

term growth opportunities

Source: Company filings, The Fabricator Magazine.

  1. Based on revenue. Peer revenue per The Fabricator Magazine estimates. Based on 2019 revenues.

8 | Experience You Can Trust TM

Financial Position, Liquidity, and Free Cash Flow

  1. Strong Financial Position
  2. Ample Liquidity
  3. Free Cash Flow Stability

Leverage Ratio of 2.4x (1)

as compared to a covenant max of 4.25 (2)

$300MM of borrowing capacity (3)

Aligned markets & capacity helps stabilize

performance

Well Equipped

+

Better

=

Advantage

to Manage

Positioned Than

MEC

Uncertainties

Competition

  1. As of June 30, 2020..
  2. In accordance with the Second Amendment to the Credit Agreement.
  3. ($200MM revolver + $100MM accordion) Assumes continued compliance with covenants associated with the Credit Agreement.

9 | Experience You Can Trust TM

Investor Presentation Additional Information

August 2020

Free Cash Flow Conversion (1)

100%

80%

60%

~50% Average

40%

20%

0%

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020 Expectation

    • 2017 greater than average due to decline in working capital
    • 2019 lower than average primarily due to timing of investments in technology and automation (two times annual average).
  2. Free cash flow conversion equals Adjusted EBITDA minus capital expenditures minus/plus change in working capital, divided by Adjusted EBITDA. .

11 | Experience You Can Trust TM

2019 - Q2 2020 Net Sales and Adjusted EBITDA

Net Sales by Quarter ($MM)

Adjusted EBITDA(1) by Quarter ($MM)

$160

$20.0

$144

$145

$18.0

$140

$129

$16.0

$120

$109

$102

$14.0

$100

$12.0

$80

$10.0

$63

$60

$8.0

$6.0

$40

$4.0

$20

$2.0

$-

$-

Q1 '19

Q2 '19

Q3 '19

Q4 '19

Q1 '20

Q2 '20

$18.2

$16.8

$14.2

$11.4

$5.5

$2.3

Q1 '19

Q2 '19

Q3 '19

Q4 '19

Q1 '20

Q2 '20

    • Sequential declines in Q3 and Q4 2019 driven by market demand changes and destocking activities.
    • Decline from Q1 to Q2 2020 driven by COVID-19 pandemic and continued destocking activities.
  2. Non-GAAPFinancial Measure as defined on slide 2. 2019 amounts have been re-casted to add back stock-based compensation expense.

12 | Experience You Can Trust TM

Cost Improvement Initiatives

Investments in Technology and Automation

Fiber Lasers

Robotic Brake Press

  • Increased Efficiency and Capacity: Faster, reduced set-uptime and employee involvement, leverage 6 sigma continuous improvement.
  • Financially Viable: >25% IRR

Cost Reduction Initiatives

Headcount Reductions

Facility Consolidation

Finalization of DMP Integration

13 | Experience You Can Trust TM

Adjusted EBITDA Margin % Bridge to 15%

1.0%

1.7%

1.7%

10.2%

0.4%15.0%

2019 Adj EBITDA

DMP Synergies

Automation &

Plant Consolidation

Continuous

Adj EBIDTA Margin %

Margin %

Technology

Synergies

Improvement

Future Expectation

(Greenwood and

Wytheville)

14 | Experience You Can Trust TM

Track Record of Long-Term Profitable Growth

Net Sales ($MM)

$600

$520

$500

$400

$355

$320

$304

$313

$290

$287

$300

$200

$154

$178

$175

$123

$100

$-

2009*

2010*

2011*

2012*

2013*

2014*

2015*

2016*

2017

2018

2019

Adjusted EBITDA(1) margin range of ~9% to ~14% for the periods presented

Free Cash Flow(1) ~50% of Adjusted EBITDA(1) for the periods presented

  • Our independent registered public accounting firm has not reviewed, audited or performed any procedures on these financial results and, as a result, expresses no opinion thereon.
    (1) Non-GAAP Financial Measure as defined on slide 2.

.

15 | Experience You Can Trust TM

Net Sales by End Markets

End Market Diversification

(% of Net Sales)

100%

14%

16%

13%

13%

11%

80%

4%

7%

7%

6%

7%

11%

8%

13%

13%

11%

17%

60%

27%

26%

28%

32%

22%

40%

17%

16%

15%

18%

20%

35%

27%

19%

21%

26%

0%

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Heavy-andMeduim-Duty

Construction

Powersports

Agriculture

Military

Other

Commercial Vehicles

Diverse end markets foster ability to adapt to demand change and continued free cash flow generation

16 | Experience You Can Trust TM

Investor Presentation

August 2020

MEC - Mayville Engineering Co. Inc. published this content on 04 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
