Mayville Engineering : MEC Investor Presentation – August 2020 0 08/05/2020 | 12:15am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Investor Presentation August 2020 Disclaimer Forward-Looking Statements This presentation contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek," "anticipate," "plan," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "may," "will," "project," "predict," "potential," "targeting," "intend," "could," "might," "should," "believe" and similar expressions or their negative. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on management's belief, based on currently available information, as to the outcome and timing of future events. These statements involve estimates, assumptions, known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon. Important factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those described in "Risk Factors" in Part I, Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 2, 2020, as such may be amended or supplemented in Part II, Item 1A of our subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q (including our Quarterly Report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 6, 2020), and the following: the uncertain negative impacts the coronavirus (COVID-19) will have on our business, financial condition, cash flows and results of operations; failure to compete successfully in our markets; risks relating to developments in the industries in which our customers operate; our ability to maintain our manufacturing, engineering and technological expertise; the loss of any of our large customers or the loss of their respective market shares; risks related to scheduling production accurately and maximizing efficiency; our ability to realize net sales represented by our awarded business; our ability to successfully identify or integrate acquisitions; risks related to entering new markets; our ability to develop new and innovative processes and gain customer acceptance of such processes; our ability to recruit and retain our key executive officers, managers and trade-skilled personnel; risks related to our information technology systems and infrastructure; manufacturing risks, including delays and technical problems, issues with third-party suppliers, environmental risks and applicable statutory and regulatory requirements; political and economic developments, including foreign trade relations and associated tariffs; volatility in the prices or availability of raw materials critical to our business; results of legal disputes, including product liability, intellectual property infringement and other claims; risks associated with our capital-intensive industry; risks related to our treatment as an S Corporation prior to the consummation of our initial public offering of common stock; risks related to our employee stock ownership plan's treatment as a tax-qualified retirement plan; and our ability to remediate the material weakness in internal control over financial reporting identified in preparing our financial statements included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, and to subsequently maintain effective internal control over financial reporting. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements after the date on which any such statement is made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by federal securities laws. Non-GAAP Financial Measures Included in this presentation are certain non-GAAP financial measures designed to complement the financial information presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America because management believes such measures are useful to investors. Investors should not consider non-GAAP financial measures in isolation or as substitutes for financial information presented in compliance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures are not based on any standardized methodologies prescribed by GAAP and are not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Non-GAAP measures that may be contained in this presentation include EBITDA, EBITDA Margin, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, free cash flow and free cash flow conversion. EBITDA represents net income before interest expense, provision (benefit) for income taxes, depreciation, and amortization. EBITDA Margin represents EBITDA as a percentage of net sales for each period. Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA before transaction fees incurred in connection with the acquisition of Defiance Metal Products Co. and our initial public offering, the loss on debt extinguishment relating to our December 2018 credit agreement, non-cash purchase accounting charges including costs recognized on the step-up of acquired inventory and contingent consideration fair value adjustments, one-time increases in deferred compensation and long-term incentive plan expenses related to our initial public offering, stock based compensation expense, and costs specific to the Greenwood facility closure. Adjusted EBITDA Margin represents Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales for each period. Free cash flow is defined as Adjusted EBITDA minus capital expenditures minus/plus the change in net working capital. Free cash flow conversion is defined as free cash flow divided by Adjusted EBITDA. These metrics are supplemental measures of our operating performance that are neither required by, nor presented in accordance with, GAAP. These measures should not be considered as an alternative to net income or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP as an indicator of our operating performance. We present Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin as management uses these measures as key performance indicators, and we believe they are measures frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other parties to evaluate companies in our industry. These measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. 1 | Experience You Can Trust TM MEC Team Robert D. Kamphuis Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Todd M. Butz Chief Financial Officer Ryan F. Raber Executive Vice President - Strategy, Sales & Marketing 2 | Experience You Can Trust TM Strategic Priorities "Don't just get by…..get better together" Priorities Operational Outcomes 1 Maintaining employee health and safety 2 Continued exceptional customer service and collaboration 3 Further market penetration Both existing and new customers Leveraging onshoring trends 4 Agile and adaptable business model focused on continuous improvement Responsiveness to changing market conditions More efficient structure to serve customers Maintaining foundation for long-term growth Greater emphasis on competitive differentiation 3 | Experience You Can Trust TM Market Leader with Differentiated Competitive Position MEC is the Largest U.S. Metal Fabricator(1) Able to provide the broadest range of production capabilities… Prototype & Fabrication Performance Structures Tubes Tanks …serving a diverse range of end markets… Sleeper Box Exhaust Stacks Chassis Cab Components Grab Handles Platforms & Bumpers Roll Over Bed Components Cab Components Exhaust & Stacks Bumpers & Cab Components Suspension Components Components Fenders Protection Thermal Tubes Skidplates Sideplates Systems Stacks Engine Tubes Air Intakes Charged Air Coolers Bed Components Engine Tubes Air Intakes Engine Tubes Turbo Coolant Air Intakes Frame Tubes Air Tanks Fuel Tanks Ladders Hoods Doors A-Arms Seat Frames Frame Charged Air Coolers Platforms & Air Tanks CARC Painting Components Fenders Components Oil Fill Caps Fluid Level Indicators …resulting in deep and embedded relationships with customers Source: Company information, The Fabricator Magazine. (1) Based on 2019 revenue. Peer revenue per The Fabricator Magazine estimates. 4 | Experience You Can Trust TM Unique Full-Service Offering Providing Value-Added Services for Customers Coupled with Continuous Improvement Manufacturing Process Create Customer Refinement Defined Concept Product Manufacturing Collaboratively Process Designed and Planning Developed Prototyping and Preproduction Development Large built-in opportunity to drive growth and increase capacity Longevity of deep customer understanding = better able to grow business Broad product offering creates a "one stop" shop = barriers to entry 5 | Experience You Can Trust TM Long-Term Growth Opportunities 5 ✓Utilize M&A integration expertise to M&A Upside extend capabilities, geographies and markets 4 ✓Leading edge, flexible asset base allows MEC Enter New Adjacent Markets to expand product offering 3 Core Application ✓Support new product and market expansions for customers Expansion by collaborating on product design improvements 2 ✓Help OEMs consolidate supply chain Further Development of Existing ✓Customers reshoring and outsourcing more manufacturing capabilities Customers ✓Involvement across customer business lines leverages knowledge 1 Increasing Regionalization and Automation Trends ✓Lessen labor needs while improving quality, consistency and throughput "Do more with the same" ✓OEMs increasingly taking a regional approach to supply chain strategy to reduce time and cost, 6 | Experience You Can Trust TM COVID-19 Pandemic Update MEC maintains "Essential Service" designation

Viewed as key supplier by customers All 20 facilities across the U.S. remain operational

Prioritizing health and safety of employees

Responding to change 'normal course of business'

Focused on factors within our control

Social distancing is naturally accomplished through:

Separation by respective work cells Increased use of technology and automation

Current status:

All customers relationships and manufacturing programs intact No supply chain disruptions

(1) As of March 31, total debt netted against $13m of cash on hand. 7 | Experience You Can Trust TM Investment Highlights: Why MEC? Ultimate ReSource for Complex Manufacturing Needs #1 largest fabricator in the U.S. with unmatched scale and footprint(1) Long standing relationships with blue-chip OEM's in a diverse range of end markets Broad range of end-to-end solutions and capabilities 'One-stop shop' for contract manufacturing needs Differentiated Well Positioned for Long-Term, Industrial Company Profitable Growth Agile and adaptable business Strong financial position and free model drives stability through cash flow generation with ample cycles liquidity Industry-leading automation, Technology and automation creates high barriers to entry investments improve cost, quality and capacity Ability to pass through commodity Preferred consolidator in a highly exposure to customers fragmented industry Employee ownership, driving Strong financial position provides culture of pride and personal flexibility to pursue strategic long- responsibility term growth opportunities Source: Company filings, The Fabricator Magazine. Based on revenue. Peer revenue per The Fabricator Magazine estimates. Based on 2019 revenues. 8 | Experience You Can Trust TM Financial Position, Liquidity, and Free Cash Flow Strong Financial Position Ample Liquidity Free Cash Flow Stability Leverage Ratio of 2.4x (1) as compared to a covenant max of 4.25 (2) $300MM of borrowing capacity (3) Aligned markets & capacity helps stabilize performance Well Equipped + Better = Advantage to Manage Positioned Than MEC Uncertainties Competition As of June 30, 2020.. In accordance with the Second Amendment to the Credit Agreement. ($200MM revolver + $100MM accordion) Assumes continued compliance with covenants associated with the Credit Agreement. 9 | Experience You Can Trust TM Investor Presentation Additional Information August 2020 Free Cash Flow Conversion (1) 100% 80% 60% ~50% Average 40% 20% 0% 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 Expectation 2017 greater than average due to decline in working capital

2019 lower than average primarily due to timing of investments in technology and automation (two times annual average). Free cash flow conversion equals Adjusted EBITDA minus capital expenditures minus/plus change in working capital, divided by Adjusted EBITDA. . 11 | Experience You Can Trust TM 2019 - Q2 2020 Net Sales and Adjusted EBITDA Net Sales by Quarter ($MM) Adjusted EBITDA(1) by Quarter ($MM) $160 $20.0 $144 $145 $18.0 $140 $129 $16.0 $120 $109 $102 $14.0 $100 $12.0 $80 $10.0 $63 $60 $8.0 $6.0 $40 $4.0 $20 $2.0 $- $- Q1 '19 Q2 '19 Q3 '19 Q4 '19 Q1 '20 Q2 '20 $18.2 $16.8 $14.2 $11.4 $5.5 $2.3 Q1 '19 Q2 '19 Q3 '19 Q4 '19 Q1 '20 Q2 '20 Sequential declines in Q3 and Q4 2019 driven by market demand changes and destocking activities.

Decline from Q1 to Q2 2020 driven by COVID-19 pandemic and continued destocking activities. Non-GAAP Financial Measure as defined on slide 2. 2019 amounts have been re-casted to add back stock-based compensation expense. 12 | Experience You Can Trust TM Cost Improvement Initiatives Investments in Technology and Automation Fiber Lasers Robotic Brake Press Increased Efficiency and Capacity: Faster, reduced set-up time and employee involvement, leverage 6 sigma continuous improvement.

Financially Viable: >25% IRR Cost Reduction Initiatives ✓Headcount Reductions ✓Facility Consolidation ✓Finalization of DMP Integration 13 | Experience You Can Trust TM Adjusted EBITDA Margin % Bridge to 15% 1.0% 1.7% 1.7% 10.2% 0.4%15.0% 2019 Adj EBITDA DMP Synergies Automation & Plant Consolidation Continuous Adj EBIDTA Margin % Margin % Technology Synergies Improvement Future Expectation (Greenwood and Wytheville) 14 | Experience You Can Trust TM Track Record of Long-Term Profitable Growth Net Sales ($MM) $600 $520 $500 $400 $355 $320 $304 $313 $290 $287 $300 $200 $154 $178 $175 $123 $100 $- 2009* 2010* 2011* 2012* 2013* 2014* 2015* 2016* 2017 2018 2019 Adjusted EBITDA(1) margin range of ~9% to ~14% for the periods presented Free Cash Flow(1) ~50% of Adjusted EBITDA(1) for the periods presented Our independent registered public accounting firm has not reviewed, audited or performed any procedures on these financial results and, as a result, expresses no opinion thereon.

(1) Non-GAAP Financial Measure as defined on slide 2. . 15 | Experience You Can Trust TM Net Sales by End Markets End Market Diversification (% of Net Sales) 100% 14% 16% 13% 13% 11% 80% 4% 7% 7% 6% 7% 11% 8% 13% 13% 11% 17% 60% 27% 26% 28% 32% 22% 40% 17% 16% 15% 18% 20% 35% 27% 19% 21% 26% 0% 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Heavy-andMeduim-Duty Construction Powersports Agriculture Military Other Commercial Vehicles Diverse end markets foster ability to adapt to demand change and continued free cash flow generation 16 | Experience You Can Trust TM Investor Presentation August 2020 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer MEC - Mayville Engineering Co. Inc. published this content on 04 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2020 04:06:20 UTC 0 Latest news on MAYVILLE ENGINEERING COMPA 12:15a MAYVILLE ENGINEERING : MEC Investor Presentation – August 2020 PU 08/04 MAYVILLE ENGINEERING : Announces Second Quarter 2020 Results PU 07/30 MAYVILLE ENGINEERING COMPANY, INC. : to Present at the Jefferies Virtual Industr.. BU 07/27 MAYVILLE ENGINEERING : KEVIN STOKSTAD HIRED AS DIRECTOR OF SALES – AFTERMA.. PU 07/21 MAYVILLE ENGINEERING COMPANY, INC. : Announces Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Rele.. BU 07/15 SCOTT+SCOTT ATTORNEYS AT LAW LLP : Announces Investigation into Mayville Enginee.. PR 07/06 MAYVILLE ENGINEERING COMPANY, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement,.. AQ 07/06 MAYVILLE ENGINEERING : MEC Amends Credit Agreement to Provide Increased Liquidit.. BU 06/25 MAYVILLE ENGINEERING COMPANY, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K) AQ 06/08 MAYVILLE ENGINEERING COMPANY, INC. : to Present at the William Blair 40th Annual.. BU