Mayville Engineering : MEC Named Top U.S. Fabricator for Tenth Consecutive Year

MEC NAMED TOP U.S. FABRICATOR

2020 Marks Ten Years at the Top

Mayville, WI/June 4, 2020/Mayville Engineering Company (NYSE: MEC) (the 'Company' or 'MEC'), a leading U.S.-based value-added manufacturing partner that provides a broad range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket services, announced today that the company has once again been named the nation's largest fabricator by The Fabricator magazine. 2020 marks the tenth consecutive year that MEC has led the 'FAB 40' list.

'Our team is proud to be number one on the FAB 40 list for the tenth consecutive year,' said Robert Kamphuis, Chairman, President and CEO of MEC, 'Based on our historical success, we have a strong balance sheet, a diversified and market leading customer base, plus cost effective, highly automated and redeployable manufacturing capabilities. 2020 is our 75th year as a company and I know that our entire team will work tirelessly to build upon our long-term success in this year and beyond.'

MEC's ability to provide simple and proven cost-effective solutions has strengthened its close partnerships with existing customers. MEC's 20 manufacturing facilities are strategically located across eight states, allowing the company to easily reach customers throughout the U.S.

'We continue to build and expand relationships with both our world class customer base of leading OEMs, and new partners,' explained Ryan Raber, Executive Vice President - Strategy, Sales & Marketing. 'Our dedicated workforce is finding ways to provide our customers with innovative, cost-effective solutions during these turbulent times.'

About Mayville Engineering Company

MEC is a leading U.S.-based value-added manufacturing partner that provides a broad range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components. Our customers operate in diverse end markets, including heavy- and medium-duty commercial vehicles, construction, powersports, agriculture, military and other end markets. We have developed long-standing relationships with our blue-chip customers based upon a high level of experience, trust and confidence.

Our one operating segment focuses on producing metal components that are used in a broad range of heavy- and medium-duty commercial vehicles, construction, powersports, agricultural, military and other products. For more information, please visit www.mecinc.com.

