Mazda Motor : Announces Graduate Recruitment Plan for Fiscal Year Ending March 2021

HIROSHIMA, Japan -Mazda Motor Corporation today announced its graduate recruitment plan to fill engineering and administrative positions for the fiscal year ending (FYE) March 2021.
'With new technologies and a new generation cars led by the redesigned Mazda3 and our new compact crossover, Mazda CX-30, we aim to make sure people continue to see the value in our products as we work to become a brand connected to customers by the strongest of bonds,' said Kazuhisa Yoshida, Executive Officer in charge of Global Human Resources, Safety, Health & Disaster Prevention and Mazda Hospital. 'We are looking for passionate people with the 'never-stop-challenging' spirit, those who refuse to be restrained by convention, precedent or the boundaries between departments, and who can cooperate with others while working with integrity and a focus on the customer's point of view.'
Mazda will continue to systematically secure new talent to drive the company's future growth.
1 Graduates who have completed their education within the last three years are eligible for Mazda's graduate recruitment plan.
2 The recruitment plan for manufacturing-related positions will be decided at a later date.
