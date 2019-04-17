Mazda Motor : Announces Start of US Pre-Orders for Diesel-Powered CX-5 at New York International Auto Show

HIROSHIMA, Japan-Mazda Motor Corporation announced today at the New York International Auto Show1 that it has begun accepting pre-orders for the diesel-powered Mazda CX-5 in the U.S. market.

The Skyactiv-D 2.2-liter diesel engine in the U.S.-specification CX-5 adopts special combustion control software and exhaust treatment systems to meet U.S. emissions regulations, yet preserves the excellent response and easy-revving feel for which Mazda's Skyactiv diesel engines are renowned. It is the first time Mazda has offered a diesel-powered passenger car in the U.S. market.2

In line with its 'Sustainable Zoom-Zoom 2030' long-term vision for technology development, Mazda aims to use the fundamental appeal of the automobile - driving pleasure - to inspire people, enrich society and help bring about a beautiful earth. By offering an experience of car ownership that celebrates driving, the company hopes to enrich lives and build a strong bond with customers.