Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Mazda Motor Corp    7261   JP3868400007

MAZDA MOTOR CORP

(7261)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Mazda Motor : Announces Start of US Pre-Orders for Diesel-Powered CX-5 at New York International Auto Show

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/17/2019 | 08:13pm EDT

HIROSHIMA, Japan-Mazda Motor Corporation announced today at the New York International Auto Show1 that it has begun accepting pre-orders for the diesel-powered Mazda CX-5 in the U.S. market.

The Skyactiv-D 2.2-liter diesel engine in the U.S.-specification CX-5 adopts special combustion control software and exhaust treatment systems to meet U.S. emissions regulations, yet preserves the excellent response and easy-revving feel for which Mazda's Skyactiv diesel engines are renowned. It is the first time Mazda has offered a diesel-powered passenger car in the U.S. market.2

In line with its 'Sustainable Zoom-Zoom 2030' long-term vision for technology development, Mazda aims to use the fundamental appeal of the automobile - driving pleasure - to inspire people, enrich society and help bring about a beautiful earth. By offering an experience of car ownership that celebrates driving, the company hopes to enrich lives and build a strong bond with customers.

  • 1 Press days are April 17 - 18. The show is open to the public from April 19 - 28. Mazda held a press conference at 12:35 p.m. (local time) on Wednesday, April 17.
  • 2 Passenger car: a vehicle other than a van or truck that seats ten or fewer people. Based on Mazda's in-house research.

Disclaimer

Mazda Motor Corporation published this content on 18 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2019 00:12:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MAZDA MOTOR CORP
08:13pMAZDA MOTOR : Announces Start of US Pre-Orders for Diesel-Powered CX-5 at New Yo..
PU
04/16MAZDA MOTOR : Mazda3 recalled over defective windshield wipers
AQ
04/16VIDEO : KT reader thought winning Mazda car was an April Fool's prank
AQ
04/13MAZDA MOTOR : recalls more than 200K cars in U.S., Canada due to failing wipers
AQ
04/13MAZDA MOTOR : recalls nearly 190K cars due to failing wipers
AQ
04/12MAZDA MOTOR : working on Golf GTI rival - report
AQ
04/11MAZDA MOTOR : of Lodi Holds Home Run Savings Event on 2019 Models
AQ
04/11MAZDA'S CX SERIES : In a league of its own
AQ
04/10MAZDA MOTOR : Excise Police recovers 25kg charas, arrests accused
AQ
04/08MAZDA MOTOR : Driving the future of VR in the GCC
AQ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 3 555 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 58 141 M
Finance 2019 90 154 M
Yield 2019 2,66%
P/E ratio 2019 14,24
P/E ratio 2020 9,88
EV / Sales 2019 0,21x
EV / Sales 2020 0,20x
Capitalization 831 B
Chart MAZDA MOTOR CORP
Duration : Period :
Mazda Motor Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAZDA MOTOR CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 1 199  JPY
Spread / Average Target -8,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Akira Marumoto President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Masamichi Kogai Chairman
Tetsuya Fujimoto Managing Executive Officer & Head-Finance
Mitsuo Hitomi Head-Technology Research Center
Nobuhide Inamoto Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAZDA MOTOR CORP22.66%7 419
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP12.51%198 579
VOLKSWAGEN11.56%89 960
DAIMLER AG23.05%68 897
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG7.00%56 248
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION18.57%55 900
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About