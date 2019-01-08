Log in
MAZDA MOTOR CORP (7261)

MAZDA MOTOR CORP (7261)
Mazda Motor : MX-5 Miata 30th Anniversary Edition to Premiere at Chicago Auto Show

01/08/2019

HIROSHIMA, Japan - Mazda Motor Corporation announced today that it will showcase the world premiere of the Mazda MX-5 Miata 30th Anniversary Edition at the Chicago Auto Show, open to the public Feb. 7-18.1

The original Mazda MX-5 debuted at the Chicago Motor Show in 1989 and the nameplate celebrates its 30th anniversary this year. The iconic model has become a symbol of Mazda's car-making philosophy and tireless pursuit of driving pleasure. The 30th-anniversary special edition was created as an expression of appreciation for the customers all over the world who have supported the success of the model over the last 30 years.

Now and into the future, Mazda remains committed to the idea behind the original Mazda MX-5 in 1989: a car that makes everyone happy.

Mazda MX-5 Miata 30th Anniversary Edition Model

MAZDA EXHIBITS AT THE CHICAGO AUTO SHOW

Vehicles scheduled for sale Mazda MX-5 Miata 30th Anniversary Edition Model (World premiere)
Vehicles on sale Mazda3, Mazda6, Mazda CX-9, Mazda CX-5, Mazda CX-3

1 Press days are Feb. 7-8.

Disclaimer

Mazda Motor Corporation published this content on 09 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 January 2019 02:38:08 UTC
