Mazda Motor : Organizational and Personnel Changes

Mazda Motor Corporation has announced the following organizational and personnel changes, effective April 1, 2019.
1. Organizational Changes
(1) Changes in the area of auditing and supervision
Aims
-
In preparation for becoming a company with an audit and supervisory committee after the general shareholders' meeting in June this year, establish the necessary systems to run the committee.
Details of changes
-
Newly establish the Audit and Supervisory Committee Preparation Department.
2. Personnel Changes
|
New Post
|
Current Post
|
Name
|
General Manager
Audit and Supervisory Committee Preparation Dept.
|
Staff Manager
General Affairs Dept.
|
Hironori Sasaki
Disclaimer
Mazda Motor Corporation published this content on 01 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2019 02:41:12 UTC