MAZDA MOTOR CORP

MAZDA MOTOR CORP

(7261)
Mazda Motor : Organizational and Personnel Changes

0
03/31/2019 | 10:42pm EDT

Mazda Motor Corporation has announced the following organizational and personnel changes, effective April 1, 2019.

1. Organizational Changes

(1) Changes in the area of auditing and supervision

Aims
  • In preparation for becoming a company with an audit and supervisory committee after the general shareholders' meeting in June this year, establish the necessary systems to run the committee.
Details of changes
  • Newly establish the Audit and Supervisory Committee Preparation Department.

2. Personnel Changes

New Post Current Post Name
General Manager
Audit and Supervisory Committee Preparation Dept. 		Staff Manager
General Affairs Dept. 		Hironori Sasaki

Disclaimer

Mazda Motor Corporation published this content on 01 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2019 02:41:12 UTC
