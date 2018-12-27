Mazda Motor : Personnel Changes

|
New Post
|
Current Post
|
Name
|
Fellow*
Oversight of Tokyo Office
|
General Manager
IT Solution Div.
|
Yoshifumi Ozawa
|
Program Manager
Direct report to Executive Officer
In charge of Corporate Liaison
|
Staff Manager
Tokyo General Affairs Dept.
|
Norio Sekine
|
General Manager
Product Strategy Div.
|
General Manager
Technology Planning Dept.
|
Masayuki Motohashi
|
Program Manager
Product Strategy Div.
and Senior Principal Engineer
|
Senior Principal Engineer
Integrated Control System
Development Div.
|
Akihiro Mitani
|
General Manager
Technology Planning Dept.
|
Manager,
Technology Strategy Gr
Technology Planning Dept.
|
Toshio Kamihachi
|
General Manager
MDI Project Office
and General Manager
IT Solution Div.
|
General Manager
MDI Project Office
|
Akihiro Kidani
|
General Manager
Product Div.
|
General Manager
Product Div.
and Program Manager
Product Div.
|
Kenichiro Saruwatari
|
Program Manager
Product Div.
|
Deputy Program Manager
Vehicle Development
Promotion Dept.
|
Koichiro Yamaguchi
|
Senior Principal Engineer
Integrated Control System
Development Div.
|
General Manager
Infotainment and Control Model Development Dept.
|
Michihiro Imada
|
Senior Principal Engineer
Integrated Control System
Development Div.
|
Senior Principal Engineer
Infotainment and Control Model Development Dept.
|
Yoshiyuki Shinya
|
Senior Principal Engineer
Integrated Control System
Development Div.
|
Senior Principal Engineer
Infotainment and Control Model Development Dept.
|
Takamasa Suetomi
|
General Manager
Infotainment and Control Model Development Dept.
|
Senior Principal Engineer
Integrated Control System
Development Div.
|
Taro Oike
|
General Manager
Corporate Communications Div.
|
General Manager
Product Strategy Div.
|
Ayumu Doi
|
Deputy General Manager
Corporate Communications Div.
and General Manager
Global Communications
Planning Dept.
|
General Manager
Global Communications
Planning Dept.
|
Hirotaka Miyoshi