Mazda Motor : Personnel Changes

Mazda Motor Corporation has announced the following personnel changes, effective January 1, 2019.

New Post Current Post Name Managing Executive Officer

Assistant to the Officer overseeing

Corporate Liaison Managing Executive Officer

Oversight of Tokyo Office;

In charge of Corporate Liaison;

Assistant to the Officer in charge of

Corporate Planning and Corporate Communications Raita Nishiyama Executive Officer

In charge of Corporate Communications

and Corporate Liaison Executive Officer

General Manager

Corporate Communications Div. Takeji Kojima

New Post Current Post Name Fellow*

Oversight of Tokyo Office General Manager

IT Solution Div. Yoshifumi Ozawa Program Manager

Direct report to Executive Officer

In charge of Corporate Liaison Staff Manager

Tokyo General Affairs Dept. Norio Sekine General Manager

Product Strategy Div. General Manager

Technology Planning Dept. Masayuki Motohashi Program Manager

Product Strategy Div.

and Senior Principal Engineer Senior Principal Engineer

Integrated Control System

Development Div. Akihiro Mitani General Manager

Technology Planning Dept. Manager,

Technology Strategy Gr

Technology Planning Dept. Toshio Kamihachi General Manager

MDI Project Office

and General Manager

IT Solution Div. General Manager

MDI Project Office Akihiro Kidani General Manager

Product Div. General Manager

Product Div.

and Program Manager

Product Div.

Kenichiro Saruwatari Program Manager

Product Div. Deputy Program Manager

Vehicle Development

Promotion Dept. Koichiro Yamaguchi Senior Principal Engineer

Integrated Control System

Development Div. General Manager

Infotainment and Control Model Development Dept. Michihiro Imada Senior Principal Engineer

Integrated Control System

Development Div. Senior Principal Engineer

Infotainment and Control Model Development Dept. Yoshiyuki Shinya Senior Principal Engineer

Integrated Control System

Development Div. Senior Principal Engineer

Infotainment and Control Model Development Dept. Takamasa Suetomi General Manager

Infotainment and Control Model Development Dept. Senior Principal Engineer

Integrated Control System

Development Div. Taro Oike General Manager

Corporate Communications Div. General Manager

Product Strategy Div. Ayumu Doi Deputy General Manager

Corporate Communications Div.

and General Manager

Global Communications

Planning Dept. General Manager

Global Communications

Planning Dept. Hirotaka Miyoshi

* The newly created position of Fellow is responsible for special management assignments. Working for the resolution of business challenges that require a prompt, flexible or cross-functional approach, Fellows will lead relevant divisions to execute business objectives in line with the company's policies and plans.