Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Mazda Motor Corp    7261   JP3868400007

MAZDA MOTOR CORP (7261)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Mazda Motor : Personnel Changes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/27/2018 | 04:15am CET

Mazda Motor Corporation has announced the following personnel changes, effective January 1, 2019.

New Post Current Post Name
Managing Executive Officer
Assistant to the Officer overseeing
Corporate Liaison 		Managing Executive Officer
Oversight of Tokyo Office;
In charge of Corporate Liaison;
Assistant to the Officer in charge of
Corporate Planning and Corporate Communications 		Raita Nishiyama
Executive Officer
In charge of Corporate Communications
and Corporate Liaison 		Executive Officer
General Manager
Corporate Communications Div. 		Takeji Kojima
New Post Current Post Name
Fellow*
Oversight of Tokyo Office 		General Manager
IT Solution Div. 		Yoshifumi Ozawa
Program Manager
Direct report to Executive Officer
In charge of Corporate Liaison 		Staff Manager
Tokyo General Affairs Dept. 		Norio Sekine
General Manager
Product Strategy Div. 		General Manager
Technology Planning Dept. 		Masayuki Motohashi
Program Manager
Product Strategy Div.
and Senior Principal Engineer 		Senior Principal Engineer
Integrated Control System
Development Div. 		Akihiro Mitani
General Manager
Technology Planning Dept. 		Manager,
Technology Strategy Gr
Technology Planning Dept. 		Toshio Kamihachi
General Manager
MDI Project Office
and General Manager
IT Solution Div. 		General Manager
MDI Project Office 		Akihiro Kidani
General Manager
Product Div. 		General Manager
Product Div.
and Program Manager
Product Div.
 Kenichiro Saruwatari
Program Manager
Product Div. 		Deputy Program Manager
Vehicle Development
Promotion Dept. 		Koichiro Yamaguchi
Senior Principal Engineer
Integrated Control System
Development Div. 		General Manager
Infotainment and Control Model Development Dept. 		Michihiro Imada
Senior Principal Engineer
Integrated Control System
Development Div. 		Senior Principal Engineer
Infotainment and Control Model Development Dept. 		Yoshiyuki Shinya
Senior Principal Engineer
Integrated Control System
Development Div. 		Senior Principal Engineer
Infotainment and Control Model Development Dept. 		Takamasa Suetomi
General Manager
Infotainment and Control Model Development Dept. 		Senior Principal Engineer
Integrated Control System
Development Div. 		Taro Oike
General Manager
Corporate Communications Div. 		General Manager
Product Strategy Div. 		Ayumu Doi
Deputy General Manager
Corporate Communications Div.
and General Manager
Global Communications
Planning Dept. 		General Manager
Global Communications
Planning Dept. 		Hirotaka Miyoshi

* The newly created position of Fellow is responsible for special management assignments. Working for the resolution of business challenges that require a prompt, flexible or cross-functional approach, Fellows will lead relevant divisions to execute business objectives in line with the company's policies and plans.

Disclaimer

Mazda Motor Corporation published this content on 27 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 December 2018 03:14:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MAZDA MOTOR CORP
04:15aMAZDA MOTOR : Personnel Changes
PU
12/26MAZDA MOTOR : Alleged Gauteng child kidnappers to apply for bail
AQ
12/26MAZDA MOTOR : BoI approves 3 EV projects, including charging stations
AQ
12/26MAZDA MOTOR : Production and Sales Results for November 2018
AQ
12/26MAZDA MOTOR : Production and Sales Results for November 2018 (Flash Report)
PU
12/24MAZDA MOTOR : Three killed, three injured in road accident
AQ
12/20MAZDA MOTOR : ‘Beat the VAT' with Mazda
AQ
12/18Thailand's car sales in high gear but bumps seen ahead
RE
12/17Japanese electronics firms look to re-engineer their design mojo
RE
12/14MAZDA MOTOR : Gauteng parents urged to look out for white Mazda as child kidnapp..
AQ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 3 525 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 60 629 M
Finance 2019 79 788 M
Yield 2019 3,26%
P/E ratio 2019 11,29
P/E ratio 2020 7,50
EV / Sales 2019 0,19x
EV / Sales 2020 0,18x
Capitalization 739 B
Chart MAZDA MOTOR CORP
Duration : Period :
Mazda Motor Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAZDA MOTOR CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 1 204  JPY
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Akira Marumoto President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Masamichi Kogai Chairman
Tetsuya Fujimoto Managing Executive Officer & Head-Finance
Mitsuo Hitomi Head-Technology Research Center
Nobuhide Inamoto Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAZDA MOTOR CORP-29.02%6 755
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP-15.81%190 010
VOLKSWAGEN-13.91%82 396
DAIMLER-33.88%57 165
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE-17.16%53 390
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-29.12%48 031
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.