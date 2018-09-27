Mazda Motor : Production and Sales Results for August 2018 (Flash Report)

Mazda Motor Corporation's production and sales results for August 2018 are summarized below.

Note 1): Overseas production figures indicate Mazda-brand units coming off the production line (excluding CKD units). However, non-Mazda-brand passenger vehicles produced at the Mexico plant are included.

Note 2): Global production figures are the sum of domestic and overseas production volumes.

1. Domestic Production

Mazda's total domestic production volume in August 2018 decreased 7.1% year on year due to decreased production of passenger and commercial vehicles.

[Domestic production of key models in August 2018]

CX-5: 26,503 units (down 0.2% year on year)

CX-3: 9,903 units (down 11.9%)

Mazda3 (Axela): 9,210 units (down 13.1%)

2. Overseas Production

Mazda's overseas production volume in August 2018 decreased 6.3% year on year due to decreased production of passenger and commercial vehicles.

[Overseas production of key models in August 2018]

Mazda3: 15,014 units (down 21.7% year on year)

Mazda2: 9,694 units (up 5.3%)

CX-4: 5,313 units (down 14.2%)

Mazda's total domestic sales volume in August 2018 increased 11.6% year on year due to increased sales of passenger vehicles. Mazda's registered vehicle market share was 5.1% (up 0.5 points year on year), with a 2.7% share of the micro-mini segment (up 0.1 points) and a 4.2% total market share (up 0.3 points).

[Domestic sales of key models in August 2018]

Mazda2 (Demio): 4,010 units (up 7.2% year on year)

CX-5: 2,105 units (down 16.6%)

CX-8: 1,393 units

Mazda's export volume in August 2018 decreased 9.3% year on year, reflecting decreased shipments to North America, Oceania and other regions.

[Exports of key models in August 2018]

CX-5: 24,486 units (down 7.1% year on year)

CX-3: 10,072 units (up 3.9%)

Mazda3: 9,590 units (down 3.3%)