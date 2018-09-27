Log in
Mazda Motor : Production and Sales Results for August 2018 (Flash Report)

09/27/2018 | 04:36am CEST

Mazda Motor Corporation's production and sales results for August 2018 are summarized below.

Note 1): Overseas production figures indicate Mazda-brand units coming off the production line (excluding CKD units). However, non-Mazda-brand passenger vehicles produced at the Mexico plant are included.
Note 2): Global production figures are the sum of domestic and overseas production volumes.

1. Domestic Production

Mazda's total domestic production volume in August 2018 decreased 7.1% year on year due to decreased production of passenger and commercial vehicles.

[Domestic production of key models in August 2018]
CX-5: 26,503 units (down 0.2% year on year)
CX-3: 9,903 units (down 11.9%)
Mazda3 (Axela): 9,210 units (down 13.1%)

2. Overseas Production

Mazda's overseas production volume in August 2018 decreased 6.3% year on year due to decreased production of passenger and commercial vehicles.

[Overseas production of key models in August 2018]
Mazda3: 15,014 units (down 21.7% year on year)
Mazda2: 9,694 units (up 5.3%)
CX-4: 5,313 units (down 14.2%)

Mazda's total domestic sales volume in August 2018 increased 11.6% year on year due to increased sales of passenger vehicles. Mazda's registered vehicle market share was 5.1% (up 0.5 points year on year), with a 2.7% share of the micro-mini segment (up 0.1 points) and a 4.2% total market share (up 0.3 points).

[Domestic sales of key models in August 2018]
Mazda2 (Demio): 4,010 units (up 7.2% year on year)
CX-5: 2,105 units (down 16.6%)
CX-8: 1,393 units

Mazda's export volume in August 2018 decreased 9.3% year on year, reflecting decreased shipments to North America, Oceania and other regions.

[Exports of key models in August 2018]
CX-5: 24,486 units (down 7.1% year on year)
CX-3: 10,072 units (up 3.9%)
Mazda3: 9,590 units (down 3.3%)

Disclaimer

Mazda Motor Corporation published this content on 27 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2018 02:35:03 UTC
