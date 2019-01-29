Log in
Mazda Motor : Production and Sales Results for December 2018 and for January through December 2018 (Flash Report)

01/29/2019 | 11:29pm EST

Mazda Motor Corporation's production and sales results for December 2018 and for January through December 2018 are summarized below.

Note 1): Overseas production figures are based on Mazda brand units coming off the production line (excluding CKD units). However, non-Mazda branded passenger vehicles produced at the plant in Mexico are included.
Note 2): Global production figures are the sum total of domestic and overseas production volumes.

1. Domestic Production

(1) December 2018
Mazda's domestic production volume in December 2018 increased 4.7% year on year due to increased production of both passenger and commercial vehicles.

[Domestic production of key models in December 2018]
CX-5: 37,331 units (up 2.6% year on year)
Mazda3 (Axela): 17,406 units (up 54.4%)
CX-3: 9,564 units (down 5.8%)

(2) January through December 2018
Mazda's total domestic production volume in the period from January through December 2018 increased 2.6% year on year due to increased production of both passenger and commercial vehicles.

[Domestic production of key models in the period from January through December 2018]
CX-5: 429,150 units (up 12.5% year on year)
Mazda3 (Axela): 147,704 units (down 16.1%)
CX-3: 133,341 units (down 2.7%)

2. Overseas Production

(1) December 2018
Mazda's overseas production volume in December 2018 decreased 33.3% year on year, reflecting decreased production of passenger vehicles.

[Overseas production of key models in December 2018]
Mazda2: 9,573 units (up 46.9% year on year)
Mazda3: 9,248 units (down 58.5%)
CX-4: 3,950 units (down 48.5%)

(2) January through December 2018
Mazda's total overseas production volume in the period from January through December 2018 decreased 5.6% year on year due to decreased production of passenger vehicles.

[Overseas production of key models in the period from January through December 2018]
Mazda3: 230,354 units (down 9.7% year on year)
Mazda2: 113,304 units (up 14.6%)
CX-4: 63,729 units (down 9.7%)

(1) December 2018
Mazda's domestic sales volume in December 2018 decreased 7.8% year on year due to decreased sales of both passenger and commercial vehicles.
Mazda's registered vehicle market share was 4.9% (down 0.3 points year on year), with a 1.8% share of the micro-mini segment (unchanged year on year) and a 3.8% total market share (down 0.3 points year on year).

[Domestic sales of key models in December 2018]
CX-5: 2,994 units (up 43.2% year on year)
CX-8: 2,960 units (up 42.1%)
Mazda2 (Demio): 2,484 units (down 51.9%)

(2) January through December 2018
Mazda's total domestic sales volume in the period from January through December 2018 increased 5.3% year on year due to increased sales of passenger vehicles.
Mazda's registered vehicle market share was 5.3% (up 0.3 points year on year), with a 2.2% share of the micro-mini segment (unchanged year on year) and a 4.2% total market share (up 0.2 points year on year).

[Domestic sales of key models in the period from January through December 2018]
Mazda2 (Demio): 48,175 units (down 2.3% year on year)
CX-5: 38,274 units (down 8.0%)
CX-8: 30,679 units (up 996.5%)

(1) December 2018
Mazda's export volume in December 2018 increased 14.5% year on year due to increased shipments to North America, Europe and other regions.

[Exports of key models in December 2018]
CX-5: 36,771 units (up 8.1% year on year)
Mazda3: 16,279 units (up 48.0%)
CX-3: 10,240 units (up 0.1%)

(2) January through December 2018
Mazda's total export volume for the period from January through December 2018 increased 4.6% year on year, reflecting increased shipments to North America, Europe, Oceania and other regions.

[Exports of key models in the period from January through December 2018]
CX-5: 392,747 units (up 17.1% year on year)
Mazda3: 130,465 units (down 12.9%)
CX-3: 119,220 units (down 0.9%)

Disclaimer

Mazda Motor Corporation published this content on 30 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 January 2019 04:28:07 UTC
