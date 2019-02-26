Log in
Mazda Motor : Production and Sales Results for January 2019 (Flash Report)

0
02/26/2019 | 09:48pm EST

Mazda Motor Corporation's production and sales results for January 2019 are summarized below.

Note 1): Overseas production figures indicate Mazda-brand units coming off the production line (excluding CKD units). However, non-Mazda-brand passenger vehicles produced at the Mexico plant are included.
Note 2): Global production figures are the sum total of domestic and overseas production volumes.

1. Domestic Production

Mazda's domestic production volume in January 2019 increased 18.3% year on year due to increased production of passenger and commercial vehicles.

[Domestic production of key models in January 2019]
CX-5: 37,289 units (up 15.0% year on year)
Mazda3 (Axela): 23,448 units (up 69.2%)
Mazda6 (Atenza): 6,833 units (up 27.4%)

2. Overseas Production

Mazda's overseas production volume in January 2019 decreased 41.1% year on year due to decreased production of passenger vehicles.

[Overseas production of key models in January 2019]
Mazda3: 10,519 units (down 60.8% year on year)
Mazda2: 10,443 units (up 20.8%)
CX-4: 2,986 units (down 58.6%)

Mazda's domestic sales volume in January 2019 decreased 6.2% year on year due to decreased sales of passenger and commercial vehicles. Mazda's registered vehicle market share was 5.2% (down 0.6 points year on year), with a 2.2% share of the micro-mini segment (down 0.2 points) and a 4.1% total market share (down 0.3 points).

[Domestic sales of key models in January 2019]
CX-5: 3,307 units (up 61.7% year on year)
CX-8: 3,105 units (up 5.8%)
Mazda2 (Demio): 2,517 units (down 38.6%)

Mazda's export volume in January 2019 decreased 0.2% year on year due to decreased shipments to Oceania and other regions.

[Exports of key models in January 2019]
CX-5: 29,939 units (down 7.5% year on year)
Mazda3: 19,187 units (up 53.0%)
Mazda6: 6,180 units (up 10.3%)

Mazda's global sales volume in January 2019 decreased 15.1% year on year due to decreased sales in Japan, the U.S., China, Europe and other regions.

［Global sales of key models in January 2019]
CX-5: 35,289 units (down 16.0% year on year)
Mazda3: 29,896 units (down 22.2 %)
Mazda2: 13,440 units (up 1.8%)

Disclaimer

Mazda Motor Corporation published this content on 27 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2019 02:47:07 UTC
