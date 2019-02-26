Mazda Motor : Production and Sales Results for January 2019 (Flash Report)

Mazda Motor Corporation's production and sales results for January 2019 are summarized below.
Note 1): Overseas production figures indicate Mazda-brand units coming off the production line (excluding CKD units). However, non-Mazda-brand passenger vehicles produced at the Mexico plant are included.
Note 2): Global production figures are the sum total of domestic and overseas production volumes.
1. Domestic Production
Mazda's domestic production volume in January 2019 increased 18.3% year on year due to increased production of passenger and commercial vehicles.
[Domestic production of key models in January 2019]
CX-5: 37,289 units (up 15.0% year on year)
Mazda3 (Axela): 23,448 units (up 69.2%)
Mazda6 (Atenza): 6,833 units (up 27.4%)
2. Overseas Production
Mazda's overseas production volume in January 2019 decreased 41.1% year on year due to decreased production of passenger vehicles.
[Overseas production of key models in January 2019]
Mazda3: 10,519 units (down 60.8% year on year)
Mazda2: 10,443 units (up 20.8%)
CX-4: 2,986 units (down 58.6%)
Mazda's domestic sales volume in January 2019 decreased 6.2% year on year due to decreased sales of passenger and commercial vehicles. Mazda's registered vehicle market share was 5.2% (down 0.6 points year on year), with a 2.2% share of the micro-mini segment (down 0.2 points) and a 4.1% total market share (down 0.3 points).
[Domestic sales of key models in January 2019]
CX-5: 3,307 units (up 61.7% year on year)
CX-8: 3,105 units (up 5.8%)
Mazda2 (Demio): 2,517 units (down 38.6%)
Mazda's export volume in January 2019 decreased 0.2% year on year due to decreased shipments to Oceania and other regions.
[Exports of key models in January 2019]
CX-5: 29,939 units (down 7.5% year on year)
Mazda3: 19,187 units (up 53.0%)
Mazda6: 6,180 units (up 10.3%)
Mazda's global sales volume in January 2019 decreased 15.1% year on year due to decreased sales in Japan, the U.S., China, Europe and other regions.
［Global sales of key models in January 2019]
CX-5: 35,289 units (down 16.0% year on year)
Mazda3: 29,896 units (down 22.2 %)
Mazda2: 13,440 units (up 1.8%)