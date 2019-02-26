Mazda Motor : Production and Sales Results for January 2019 (Flash Report)

Mazda Motor Corporation's production and sales results for January 2019 are summarized below.

Note 1): Overseas production figures indicate Mazda-brand units coming off the production line (excluding CKD units). However, non-Mazda-brand passenger vehicles produced at the Mexico plant are included.

Note 2): Global production figures are the sum total of domestic and overseas production volumes.

1. Domestic Production

Mazda's domestic production volume in January 2019 increased 18.3% year on year due to increased production of passenger and commercial vehicles.

[Domestic production of key models in January 2019]

CX-5: 37,289 units (up 15.0% year on year)

Mazda3 (Axela): 23,448 units (up 69.2%)

Mazda6 (Atenza): 6,833 units (up 27.4%)

2. Overseas Production

Mazda's overseas production volume in January 2019 decreased 41.1% year on year due to decreased production of passenger vehicles.

[Overseas production of key models in January 2019]

Mazda3: 10,519 units (down 60.8% year on year)

Mazda2: 10,443 units (up 20.8%)

CX-4: 2,986 units (down 58.6%)

Mazda's domestic sales volume in January 2019 decreased 6.2% year on year due to decreased sales of passenger and commercial vehicles. Mazda's registered vehicle market share was 5.2% (down 0.6 points year on year), with a 2.2% share of the micro-mini segment (down 0.2 points) and a 4.1% total market share (down 0.3 points).

[Domestic sales of key models in January 2019]

CX-5: 3,307 units (up 61.7% year on year)

CX-8: 3,105 units (up 5.8%)

Mazda2 (Demio): 2,517 units (down 38.6%)

Mazda's export volume in January 2019 decreased 0.2% year on year due to decreased shipments to Oceania and other regions.

[Exports of key models in January 2019]

CX-5: 29,939 units (down 7.5% year on year)

Mazda3: 19,187 units (up 53.0%)

Mazda6: 6,180 units (up 10.3%)

Mazda's global sales volume in January 2019 decreased 15.1% year on year due to decreased sales in Japan, the U.S., China, Europe and other regions.

［Global sales of key models in January 2019]

CX-5: 35,289 units (down 16.0% year on year)

Mazda3: 29,896 units (down 22.2 %)

Mazda2: 13,440 units (up 1.8%)