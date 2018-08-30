Mazda Motor : Production and Sales Results for July 2018 (Flash Report)

Log in
08/30/2018 | 04:37am CEST

Mazda Motor Corporation's production and sales results for July 2018 are summarized below.

Note 1): Overseas production figures indicate Mazda-brand units coming off the production line (excluding CKD units). However, non-Mazda-brand passenger vehicles produced at the Mexico plant are included.
Note 2): Global production figures are the sum of domestic and overseas production volumes.

1. Domestic Production

Mazda's total domestic production volume in July 2018 decreased 30.9% year on year due to decreased production of passenger and commercial vehicles.

[Domestic production of key models in July 2018]
CX-5: 25,338 units (down 27.0% year on year)
CX-3: 10,189 units (down 28.6%)
Mazda3 (Axela): 9,402 units (down 24.1%)

2. Overseas Production

Mazda's overseas production volume in July 2018 decreased 3.6% year on year due to decreased production of passenger vehicles.

[Overseas production of key models in July 2018]
Mazda3: 19,229 units (down 1.5% year on year)
Mazda2: 10,043 units (up 21.3%)
CX-4: 5,429 units (up 38.0%)

Mazda's total domestic sales volume in July 2018 decreased 10.8% year on year due to decreased sales of passenger and commercial vehicles. Mazda's registered vehicle market share was 4.3% (down 0.8 points year on year), with a 2.1% share of the micro mini segment (down 0.1 points) and a 3.5% total market share (down 0.6 points).

[Domestic sales of key models in July 2018]
Mazda2 (Demio): 3,410 units (down 24.2% year on year)
CX-5: 2,265 units (down 16.5%)
CX-8: 2,025 units

Mazda's export volume in July 2018 decreased 26.8% year on year, reflecting decreased shipments to North America, Europe, Oceania and other regions.

[Exports of key models in July 2018]
CX-5: 28,729 units (down 12.2% year on year)
CX-3: 7,153 units (down 38.9%)
Mazda3: 7,033 units (down 47.3%)

Disclaimer

Mazda Motor Corporation published this content on 30 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2018 02:36:03 UTC
