Mazda Motor : Production and Sales Results for July 2018 (Flash Report)

Mazda Motor Corporation's production and sales results for July 2018 are summarized below.

Note 1): Overseas production figures indicate Mazda-brand units coming off the production line (excluding CKD units). However, non-Mazda-brand passenger vehicles produced at the Mexico plant are included.

Note 2): Global production figures are the sum of domestic and overseas production volumes.

1. Domestic Production

Mazda's total domestic production volume in July 2018 decreased 30.9% year on year due to decreased production of passenger and commercial vehicles.

[Domestic production of key models in July 2018]

CX-5: 25,338 units (down 27.0% year on year)

CX-3: 10,189 units (down 28.6%)

Mazda3 (Axela): 9,402 units (down 24.1%)

2. Overseas Production

Mazda's overseas production volume in July 2018 decreased 3.6% year on year due to decreased production of passenger vehicles.

[Overseas production of key models in July 2018]

Mazda3: 19,229 units (down 1.5% year on year)

Mazda2: 10,043 units (up 21.3%)

CX-4: 5,429 units (up 38.0%)

Mazda's total domestic sales volume in July 2018 decreased 10.8% year on year due to decreased sales of passenger and commercial vehicles. Mazda's registered vehicle market share was 4.3% (down 0.8 points year on year), with a 2.1% share of the micro mini segment (down 0.1 points) and a 3.5% total market share (down 0.6 points).

[Domestic sales of key models in July 2018]

Mazda2 (Demio): 3,410 units (down 24.2% year on year)

CX-5: 2,265 units (down 16.5%)

CX-8: 2,025 units

Mazda's export volume in July 2018 decreased 26.8% year on year, reflecting decreased shipments to North America, Europe, Oceania and other regions.

[Exports of key models in July 2018]

CX-5: 28,729 units (down 12.2% year on year)

CX-3: 7,153 units (down 38.9%)

Mazda3: 7,033 units (down 47.3%)