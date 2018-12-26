Mazda Motor : Production and Sales Results for November 2018 (Flash Report)

Mazda Motor Corporation's production and sales results for November 2018 are summarized below.

Note 1): Overseas production figures indicate Mazda-brand units coming off the production line (excluding CKD units). However, non-Mazda-brand passenger vehicles produced at the Mexico plant are included.

Note 2): Global production figures are the sum total of domestic and overseas production volumes.

1. Domestic Production

Mazda's domestic production volume in November 2018 increased 1.9% year on year due to increased production of passenger and commercial vehicles.

[Domestic production of key models in November 2018]

CX-5: 40,038 units (down 9.2% year on year)

CX-3: 14,746 units (up 16.2%)

Mazda6 (Atenza): 11,256 units (up 38.8%)

2. Overseas Production

Mazda's overseas production volume in November 2018 decreased 11.3% year on year due to decreased production of passenger vehicles.

[Overseas production of key models in November 2018]

Mazda3: 18,534 units (down 28.8% year on year)

Mazda2: 12,007 units (up 20.5%)

CX-4: 6,507 units (down 14.1%)

Mazda's domestic sales volume in November 2018 increased 37.1% year on year due to increased sales of passenger vehicles. Mazda's registered vehicle market share was 5.4% (up 1.5 points year on year), with a 1.8% share of the micro-mini segment (down 0.2 points) and a 4.1% total market share (up 0.9 points).

[Domestic sales of key models in November 2018]

CX-5: 5,186 units (up 64.6% year on year)

Mazda2 (Demio): 3,173 units (up 73.3%)

CX-8: 1,978 units (up 176.6%)

Mazda's export volume in November 2018 increased 6.1% year on year due to increased shipments to Europe, Oceania and other regions.

[Exports of key models in November 2018]

CX-5: 37,524 units (down 2.8% year on year)

CX-3: 14,901 units (up 43.4%)

Mazda6: 10,261 units (up 41.5%)