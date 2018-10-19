Mazda Motor : Publishes Sustainability Report 2018 and Annual Report 2018

HIROSHIMA, Japan-Mazda Motor Corporation published the Mazda Sustainability Report 20181 in Japanese and Annual Report 20182 in English and Japanese on the company's website. The English version of the Sustainability Report will be published in November.

Highlights of the Sustainability Report 2018

Top Message - Akira Marumoto, Mazda's Representative Director, President and CEO discusses his views on CSR and the progress of initiatives to improve Mazda's brand value. - Details specific initiatives that will help achieve Mazda's long-term vision for technology development 'Sustainable Zoom-Zoom 2030'

Special Feature - An interview with Kiyoshi Fujiwara, Mazda's Representative Director and Executive Vice President, regarding the 'Direction of Future Frameworks,' which sets a compass bearing for fundamental initiatives aimed at sustainable growth, and Mazda's electrification and connectivity strategies for cars that invigorate the mind and body.

The Sustainability Report also gives a comprehensive overview of Mazda's CSR initiatives in the areas of Customer Satisfaction, Quality, Safety, Environment, Respect for People and Social Contribution.

Highlights of the Annual Report 2018

Message from Management - In addition to reviewing fiscal year March 2018 and discussing the forecast for the current year, Akira Marumoto, Mazda's President and CEO looks back at the Structural Reform Plan and Structural Reform Stage 2 and explains the 'Direction of Future Frameworks.' - Kiyoshi Fujiwara, Representative Director and Executive Vice President, explains the new product strategy, the reformation of the U.S. sales network, alliance initiatives and other measures that will enable genuine growth from fiscal year March 2022 and beyond, as laid out in the 'Direction of Future Frameworks.'

Review of Operations

Details the company's business results, forecasts, and sales initiatives in Japan, North America, Europe, China and other markets

Details the company's business results, forecasts, and sales initiatives in Japan, North America, Europe, China and other markets

Introduces the 'Sustainable Zoom-Zoom 2030' technology development vision and Monotsukuri Innovation

Introduces the 'Sustainable Zoom-Zoom 2030' technology development vision and Monotsukuri Innovation

Outlines Mazda's CSR initiatives, corporate governance and Business Management System

Mazda began fully implementing Brand Value Management in 2013. The Sustainability Report and Annual Report show how Mazda is working to become a brand that enriches people's lives at every touchpoint to build a strong emotional connection with customers, focusing on the company's initiatives, organizational aspects and people.