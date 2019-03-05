Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Mazda Motor Corp    7261   JP3868400007

MAZDA MOTOR CORP

(7261)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Mazda Motor : Unveils CX-30 Compact Crossover SUV

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/05/2019 | 07:30am EST

HIROSHIMA, Japan-Mazda Motor Corporation today made the world premiere of the second model in its new-generation lineup, the Mazda CX-30 compact crossover SUV. As a new core model, the CX-30 will be rolled out to global markets, with sales starting from Europe this summer. The CX-30 will be on display to the public at the Geneva International Motor Show from March 7-17.1

The CX-30 is a new compact crossover that combines the bold proportions of an SUV with elegant styling that embodies Mazda's Kodo design language.2 The development team hoped to create a car that would enrich customers' lives by helping them and their loved ones make new and stimulating discoveries within their daily lives.

Relaxed and user-friendly packaging and a cabin that comfortably seats four adults mean customers can easily enjoy trips to any destination with family and friends. Moreover, the CX-30 was designed to be easy to drive. The increased height over a passenger car provides excellent visibility and makes getting in and out a breeze while the body size makes it easy to maneuver on any road and in any parking lot.

Basic performance attributes such as accelerating, turning and braking have been dramatically enhanced. Mazda's Skyactiv-Vehicle Architecture enables people to make the most of their natural sense of balance and the latest Skyactiv engines, including Skyactiv-X, allow responsive control of vehicle speed in any driving situation.

'We designed the CX-30 to be an essential partner in the customer's daily life,' said Akira Marumoto, Mazda's Representative Director, President and CEO. 'It will be made at key global plants so we can deliver Mazda's renowned driving pleasure and matured Kodo design to customers all over the world. Moving forward, our new products and technologies will ensure customers continue to see the value in owning a Mazda car. We aim to be recognized as a brand that forms the strongest of bonds with each customer.'

Mazda CX-30 special website
https://www.mazda.com/en/new-generation/cx-30
(The website will be available around 22:00 on Tuesday, March 5, 2019. JST)

Disclaimer

Mazda Motor Corporation published this content on 05 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 March 2019 12:29:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MAZDA MOTOR CORP
07:30aMAZDA MOTOR : Unveils CX-30 Compact Crossover SUV
PU
03/04CORRECTION : Behind the Wheel-Infotainment Systems story
AQ
03/03MAZDA MOTOR : Galadari Automobiles opens new Mazda showroom in Sharjah
AQ
02/28MAZDA MOTOR : boutique showroom opens at Sohar City Centre
AQ
02/27EDMUNDS : 5 of today's best car infotainment systems
AQ
02/27MAZDA MOTOR : Toyota Australia unfazed by slowing Corolla sales
AQ
02/26MAZDA MOTOR : Production and Sales Results for January 2019
AQ
02/26MAZDA MOTOR : Production and Sales Results for January 2019 (Flash Report)
PU
02/26MAZDA MOTOR : 3 die, 2 injured in different road mishap
AQ
02/25MAZDA MOTOR : 3 die, 2 injured in different road mishap in Faisalabad
AQ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 3 539 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 58 458 M
Finance 2019 87 385 M
Yield 2019 2,65%
P/E ratio 2019 14,08
P/E ratio 2020 9,48
EV / Sales 2019 0,21x
EV / Sales 2020 0,21x
Capitalization 834 B
Chart MAZDA MOTOR CORP
Duration : Period :
Mazda Motor Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAZDA MOTOR CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 1 220  JPY
Spread / Average Target -7,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Akira Marumoto President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Masamichi Kogai Chairman
Tetsuya Fujimoto Managing Executive Officer & Head-Finance
Mitsuo Hitomi Head-Technology Research Center
Nobuhide Inamoto Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAZDA MOTOR CORP18.97%7 448
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP7.25%194 966
VOLKSWAGEN11.03%88 643
DAIMLER AG16.49%64 580
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION17.34%55 717
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE5.62%55 065
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.