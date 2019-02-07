Log in
Mazda Motor : Unveils MX-5 Miata 30th Anniversary Edition in Racing Orange

02/07/2019 | 08:10pm EST

HIROSHIMA, Japan-Mazda Motor Corporation today showcased the global unveiling of the Mazda MX-5 Miata 30th Anniversary Edition at the Chicago Auto Show, which runs from Feb. 7-18.*

After 30 years and with more than 1 million examples sold, Mazda feels that the MX-5 is no longer its own creation. It belongs to the fans around the world who have supported the development of the model. To express its gratitude, and its high hopes for the future of the MX-5, the company developed Racing Orange, an exclusive body color that evokes the breaking dawn of an exciting new day.

In addition to the new color, the MX-5 Miata 30th Anniversary Edition features forged aluminum wheels (Rays ZE40 RS30) developed exclusively for the MX-5 in cooperation with Rays Co., Ltd. and a 30th Anniversary badge that displays the model's serial number. Sales will be limited to 3,000 units worldwide, including both soft-top and retractable hardtop models.

Mazda will continue to make cars that exceed expectations and provide driving pleasure in everyday driving situations. The company aims to build a strong bond with customers and become an indispensable presence in their lives.

Exclusive Features

  • - Racing Orange body color
  • - Rays forged aluminum wheels (Rays ZE40 RS30)
  • - 30th Anniversary badge (with serial number)
  • - Orange brake calipers and orange accents on the seats, door trim, dashboard and shift lever
  • - Recaro seats
  • - Bilstein dampers (manual-transmission models only)
  • - Brembo front brake calipers (in orange)
  • - Nissin rear brake calipers (in orange)
  • - Bose®sound system (AudioPilot2) with nine speakers
  • - Apple CarPlay®and Android Auto(in select markets)
Scheduled for sale Mazda MX-5 Miata 30th Anniversary Edition (World premiere)
On sale Mazda3, Mazda6, Mazda CX-9, Mazda CX-5, Mazda CX-3
  • *Press days are February 7-8. Mazda's press conference is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. (local time) on Tuesday, Feb. 7.

Disclaimer

Mazda Motor Corporation published this content on 08 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2019 01:09:04 UTC
