Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Mazda Motor Corp    7261   JP3868400007

MAZDA MOTOR CORP (7261)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Mazda Motor : Update on Mazda Plant Operations from September Following Heavy Rains in July 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/30/2018 | 04:37am CEST

For release August 30, 2018 Mazda Motor Corporation

Update on Mazda Plant Operations from September

Following Heavy Rains in July 2018

HIROSHIMA, Japan - We at Mazda Motor Corporation wish to express our sympathy and concern for all those affected by the heavy rains in western Japan in July 2018 and offer our sincere condolences to those who lost family and friends.

Since the disaster, Mazda has worked closely with local communities and suppliers to ensure plant and administrative operations have minimal impact on safety and traffic conditions in affected areas.

Now that the outlook for parts supply, commuting and other factors has improved, Mazda will return to normal operations. Production will return to pre-disaster levels at Ujina Plants Nos.1 and 2 in Hiroshima and Hofu Plants Nos. 1 and 2 in Yamaguchi from September 10.

As we resume normal operations, we will continue efforts to minimize the impact of commuting and logistics operations on the transportation network and ensure that government- and community-led relief efforts are not impeded. We continue to place the highest priority on the recovery of the region, and will keep working in close cooperation with local communities and suppliers.

As a local company in the Hiroshima area, Mazda will continue promoting initiatives aimed at contributing to a swift recovery as well as providing necessities and personnel support to affected areas.

Changes to plant operation plans following heavy rains of July 2018

Plant

Operations stop

Operations resume

Overtime resumes

Normal operations resume

Day shift Night shift

Day shift Night shift

Ujina No. 1

July 9-11

July 23

July 12

1

Sep 3

Aug 20 2

Aug 27

Sep 3 1

Sep 10

Ujina No. 2

Hofu No. 1

Hofu No. 2

  • 1 Changed to two-shift production on August 20

2 August 20 was a regular "no overtime" day so in practice overtime work resumed from August 21

The following is a summary of Mazda's principal relief efforts to date (as of August 29)

Personnel support

Mazda employees have engaged in volunteer work for a total of 1,729 man-days.3 Doctors, nurses and public health nurses from Mazda hospital have provided medical assistance for a total of 165 man-days. Employees have engaged in field work, including clearing earth and debris, cleaning and tidying up both inside and outside houses, for a total of 489 man-days. Others have engaged in administrative support at volunteer centers and conducted hearings to ascertain what supplies and assistance are required for a total 57 man-days.

Material support

  • A total of 2,950 sandbags, 25,617 liters of drinking water, 1,764 pairs of work gloves, 1,688 dust masks, 4,840 towels and 436 dust cloths have been provided to affected areas or used during volunteer work.

  • Company cars have been loaned in response to requests from affected areas on 12 separate occasions.

  • Ten trucks for use in recovery efforts were donated to affected areas during August.

Facilities Mazda's Taibi Training Center in Saka, Aki-gun was opened as an accommodation facility for volunteers from August 1 through 30.

Donations Mazda has donated 100 million yen to relief efforts. (80 million yen to Hiroshima prefecture, 20 million yen to the Japanese Red Cross Society)

(Announced on July 12: http://www2.mazda.com/en/publicity/release/2018/201807/180712a.pdf) A donation box will be set up in the lobby of the headquarters building in Fuchu-cho, Hiroshima from July 26 through August 31.

# # #

3 Including 863 man-days of people taking "Heartful Holidays" to engage in volunteer work and 155 man-days of unpaid volunteer work by members of the Mazda Shinwa-kai sports teams

Disclaimer

Mazda Motor Corporation published this content on 30 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2018 02:36:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MAZDA MOTOR CORP
04:37aMAZDA MOTOR : Update on Mazda Plant Operations from September Following Heavy Ra..
PU
04:37aMAZDA MOTOR : Production and Sales Results for July 2018 (Flash Report)
PU
01:54aMAZDA MOTOR : Former KC-area police officer robbed a bank at gunpoint, federal p..
AQ
12:07aMAZDA MOTOR : Cops thought he was run over by a car. That's not what happened, i..
AQ
08/29MAZDA MOTOR : Humboldt County man suspected of Ukiah burglary spree
AQ
08/28MAZDA MOTOR : Knight shows what project proposal looks like
AQ
08/28MAZDA MOTOR : Traffic cops' highhandedness protested
AQ
08/28MAZDA MOTOR : Stick Your Kids in Front of Cartoons While You Enjoy Driving the 2..
AQ
08/27MAZDA MOTOR : Appeal over car found crashed
AQ
08/27MAZDA MOTOR : None injured after sheriff's cruiser collides with vehicle
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/13Swedish Car Market Crashes 50% After Imposing California-Style Emissions Laws 
08/10U.S. automakers left behind as China?s tariff actions boost Europe, Japan 
08/09A New Round Of U.S.-Japan Trade Talks (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast) 
08/09WALL STREET BREAKFAST : New Round Of U.S.-Japan Trade Talks 
08/08Mazda and Suzuki join emissions cheaters club 
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 3 569 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 89 376 M
Finance 2019 93 796 M
Yield 2019 2,70%
P/E ratio 2019 9,52
P/E ratio 2020 8,06
EV / Sales 2019 0,21x
EV / Sales 2020 0,20x
Capitalization 827 B
Chart MAZDA MOTOR CORP
Duration : Period :
Mazda Motor Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAZDA MOTOR CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 1 436  JPY
Spread / Average Target 9,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Akira Marumoto President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Masamichi Kogai Chairman
Tetsuya Fujimoto Managing Executive Officer & Head-Finance
Mitsuo Hitomi Head-Technology Research Center
Nobuhide Inamoto Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAZDA MOTOR CORP-14.80%7 437
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP-3.15%206 172
VOLKSWAGEN-13.99%82 046
DAIMLER-19.96%69 760
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE-2.99%62 864
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-13.50%55 012
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.