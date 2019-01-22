Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Mazda Motor Corp    7261   JP3868400007

MAZDA MOTOR CORP (7261)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Toyota sees 3.8 percent fall in 2019 total Thailand domestic car sales

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/22/2019 | 02:56am EST
Employees work at an assembly line in the Toyota manufacturing plant located in Chachoengsao province

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp expects Thailand's domestic car sales to drop 3.8 percent to 1 million units in 2019 after a 19 percent gain last year, as economic conditions are likely to be similar to 2018 while interest rates may increase.

However, the Japanese automaker, which commands about a third of the Thai vehicle market, predicts its own sales in the Southeast Asian country to rise 4.7 percent from last year to 330,000 cars, Toyota Motor Thailand's President Michinobu Sugata told a news conference on Tuesday.

In 2018, Toyota's Thai auto sales jumped 31 percent to 315,113 cars.

This year's sales will be helped by the launch of new models and plans to drive domestic sales, Sugata said.

Known as the "Detroit of Southeast Asia", Thailand is a regional production and export hub for some of the world's top carmakers, including Toyota and Honda Motor.

"We expect that the Thai automotive industry will maintain the 1 million unit level as long as the current favourable conditions continue in Thailand, such as government spending to stimulate investment from the private sector and the introduction of new models by various car makers," Sugata said.

The sector accounts for about 10 percent of the country's GDP and employs a tenth of its workforce in manufacturing.

Last week, Mazda Motor's Thai unit said it was targeting a 5-10 percent rise in its sales this year, after surging 37 percent last year.

The anticipated slower domestic sales come at a time when car exports are also falling due to weaker demand from the Middle East, America, and Australia and Oceania.

Thailand's auto sector, which reported strong sales over the past two years, has been a bright spot in an economy hurt by falling electronics exports amid U.S.-China trade tensions and fewer Chinese visitors since a tourist boat accident last year.

However, the country's elevated household debt and its first interest rate hike in more than seven years point to fewer car sales this year.

Some analysts think the central bank may raise its policy rate further this year, which would hurt consumption at a time of slowing economic growth.

The central bank expects Southeast Asia's second-largest economy to grow 4 percent this year after an estimated 4.2 percent for 2018.

Still, automakers may use Thailand to manufacture cars for export, as they plan production cuts in China due to declining demand in the world's biggest car market.

However, Toyota has made no decision on this matter, Sugata said.

Grap
hic: Thailand's domestic car sales and exports - https://tmsnrt.rs/2S1m68u

(Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Darren Schuettler)

By Satawasin Staporncharnchai
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD 0.87% 3243 End-of-day quote.15.82%
MAZDA MOTOR CORP 1.76% 1211 End-of-day quote.10.19%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP 0.28% 6817 End-of-day quote.10.31%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MAZDA MOTOR CORP
03:16aMAZDA MOTOR : Two killed in Thatta road accident
AQ
02:56aToyota sees 3.8 percent fall in 2019 total Thailand domestic car sales
RE
01/21MAZDA MOTOR : 27 killed in fire after bus-truck collision near Bela
AQ
01/21HYUNDAI HCN : Tiguan vs rivals - which SUV has the best resale value?
AQ
01/20Toyota, Panasonic setting up EV battery JV amid rising China competition
RE
01/19MAZDA MOTOR : Royal South Mazda Offers $2,000 Customer Cash on the Purchase of a..
AQ
01/17MAZDA MOTOR : Winners of Mazda Service Drive raffle draw announced
AQ
01/16MAZDA MOTOR : applies for incentives to produce full EVs
AQ
01/16CAR CLINIC : How to take care of your engine
AQ
01/14MAZDA MOTOR : to launch new-generation SUV
AQ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 3 519 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 57 948 M
Finance 2019 84 554 M
Yield 2019 2,94%
P/E ratio 2019 12,99
P/E ratio 2020 8,43
EV / Sales 2019 0,19x
EV / Sales 2020 0,19x
Capitalization 752 B
Chart MAZDA MOTOR CORP
Duration : Period :
Mazda Motor Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAZDA MOTOR CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 1 196  JPY
Spread / Average Target 0,47%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Akira Marumoto President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Masamichi Kogai Chairman
Tetsuya Fujimoto Managing Executive Officer & Head-Finance
Mitsuo Hitomi Head-Technology Research Center
Nobuhide Inamoto Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAZDA MOTOR CORP10.19%6 870
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP10.31%201 988
VOLKSWAGEN4.29%83 398
DAIMLER10.48%61 848
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION15.43%54 494
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE3.30%54 191
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.