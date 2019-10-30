Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Mazda Motor Corporation    7261   JP3868400007

MAZDA MOTOR CORPORATION

(7261)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Mazda Motor : Australian consumer files lawsuit against local unit of Japan's Mazda

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/30/2019 | 09:47pm EDT
A Mazda 3 is seen on display at the 2019 New York International Auto Show in New York

(Reuters) - Australia's consumer regulator on Thursday said it has filed a lawsuit against the local unit of Japanese automaker Mazda Motor Corp for allegedly misleading consumers.

The Australian Competition & Consumer Commission (ACCC) has accused Mazda Australia Pty Ltd of engaging in "unconscionable conduct" and making "false or misleading representations" in its dealings with consumers who bought Mazda vehicles between 2013 and 2017.

The case concerns seven vehicles purchased by individual consumers across six Mazda models, with ACCC alleging that these customers experienced faults with their vehicles within a year or two of purchase.

"We allege that Mazda repeatedly refused to provide a refund or a replacement at no cost to the consumers and pressured them to accept lesser offers," ACCC Chair Rod Sims said.

Mazda Australia did not immediately respond to a Reuters email seeking comment.

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MAZDA MOTOR CORPORATION
09:47pMAZDA MOTOR : Australian consumer files lawsuit against local unit of Japan's Ma..
RE
03:13pGM, Toyota, Fiat Chrysler back Trump on California emissions challenge
RE
06:46aHitachi, Honda suppliers to merge parts business to cut EV, self-driving cost..
RE
06:36aHitachi, Honda suppliers to merge parts business to cut EV, self-driving cost..
RE
01:43aMAZDA MOTOR : Production and Sales Results for September 2019 and for April thro..
AQ
10/29MAZDA MOTOR CORPORATION : half-yearly earnings release
10/26ABUJA : New abode of car theft?
AQ
10/24ABUJA : New abode of car theft?
AQ
10/24MAZDA MOTOR : Police advise vehicle owners
AQ
10/23MAZDA MOTOR : Unveils MX-30; First Mass-Production EV at Tokyo Motor Show
AQ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 3 564 B
EBIT 2020 74 383 M
Net income 2020 60 425 M
Finance 2020 26 005 M
Yield 2020 3,42%
P/E ratio 2020 10,7x
P/E ratio 2021 9,17x
EV / Sales2020 0,17x
EV / Sales2021 0,17x
Capitalization 635 B
Technical analysis trends MAZDA MOTOR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 921,76  JPY
Last Close Price 1 009,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 23,9%
Spread / Average Target -8,65%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Akira Marumoto President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Masamichi Kogai Chairman
Tetsuya Fujimoto Managing Executive Officer & Head-Finance
Mitsuo Hitomi Head-Technology Research Center
Ichiro Sakai Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAZDA MOTOR CORPORATION-8.19%5 931
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION22.23%193 268
VOLKSWAGEN AG24.75%96 167
DAIMLER AG16.42%63 536
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY14.23%54 554
BMW AG-1.23%50 235
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group