MAZDA MOTOR CORPORATION    7261   JP3868400007

MAZDA MOTOR CORPORATION

(7261)
Mazda Motor : braces for 30% financial year profit drop on falling car sales in U.S., China - Nikkei

10/31/2019 | 11:06pm EDT
89th Geneva International Motor Show in Geneva

TOKYO (Reuters) - Mazda Motor Corp is facing a drop in annual profit of about 30% as the Japanese automaker struggles with falling sales in the United States and China, its biggest markets, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Friday.

Japan's fifth-largest automaker expects to post about 60 billion yen ($555.4 million) in operating profit for the year ending March, falling from last year's 82.3 billion yen to a seven-year low.

The updated forecast would be almost half the automaker's previous profit forecast of 110 billion yen.

Mazda said that while the Nikkei report was not based on any announcement made by the company, it anticipated a profit revision largely in line with the figure stated in the report, which would be its lowest since the 2013 financial year.

It will make an announcement alongside its financial results for the July-September quarter later in the day.

Demand for Mazda vehicles including the Mazda3 sedan and the CX-5 SUV crossover has slumped since the company posted record annual sales of about 1.6 million vehicles in the 2018 financial year.

Global automakers have been grappling with a broad-based sales slowdown, as a trade war between Washington and Beijing and slowing growth in China have cut demand for cars in the world's top two economies.

The slowdown comes as carmakers must invest heavily in electric cars, autonomous driving technologies and ride-sharing services to survive a market shift away from car ownership.

(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu, Chris Gallagher and Bangaluru newsroom; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Stocks treated in this article : Nikkei 225, Mazda Motor Corporation
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MAZDA MOTOR CORPORATION -0.40% 1005 End-of-day quote.-8.55%
NIKKEI 225 0.37% 22927.04 Real-time Quote.14.79%
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 3 544 B
EBIT 2020 70 867 M
Net income 2020 56 596 M
Finance 2020 36 111 M
Yield 2020 3,43%
P/E ratio 2020 11,3x
P/E ratio 2021 9,35x
EV / Sales2020 0,17x
EV / Sales2021 0,17x
Capitalization 633 B
Technical analysis trends MAZDA MOTOR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 895,88  JPY
Last Close Price 1 005,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 24,4%
Spread / Average Target -10,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Akira Marumoto President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Masamichi Kogai Chairman
Tetsuya Fujimoto Managing Executive Officer & Head-Finance
Mitsuo Hitomi Head-Technology Research Center
Ichiro Sakai Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAZDA MOTOR CORPORATION-8.55%5 836
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION22.04%193 501
VOLKSWAGEN AG25.67%96 885
DAIMLER AG15.66%63 184
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY13.33%54 165
BMW AG-1.99%49 889
