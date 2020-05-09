Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Mazda Motor Corporation    7261   JP3868400007

MAZDA MOTOR CORPORATION

(7261)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mazda Motor seeks $2.8 billion in loans to ride out pandemic

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/09/2020 | 10:15am EDT
LA Auto Show in Los Angeles

Mazda Motor Corp has sought loans totalling about 300 billion yen ($2.8 billion) from Japan's three megabanks and other lenders to ride out the coronavirus epidemic, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Saturday.

    The megabanks - Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and Mizuho Financial Group - along with the Development Bank of Japan, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings and others are set to agree, with some already having extended the loans, the person said, declining to be identified because the information is not public.

All three megabanks declined to comment on the loan request, which was reported by the Nikkei business daily earlier. Mazda did not immediately respond to a request for comment.   

Mazda, like most other automakers, has reduced or halted production at factories around the world for the past few months as governments try to limit the spread of the new coronavirus.    

Mazda's car sales and balance sheet had been weak even before the virus slammed the brakes on demand, with its interest-bearing debt of 650 billion yen far exceeding its cash and cash equivalents, according to the Nikkei.   

Mazda is scheduled to announce its financial results for the year ended in March on Thursday.

($1 = 106.6500 yen)

(Reporting by Takashi Umekawa, additional reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Writing by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by David Dolan)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MAZDA MOTOR CORPORATION 6.36% 585 End-of-day quote.4.46%
MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. 1.95% 419.2 End-of-day quote.1.40%
MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. 2.34% 122.6 End-of-day quote.1.74%
NIKKEI 225 2.56% 20179.09 Real-time Quote.-16.83%
SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. 1.96% 2763.5 End-of-day quote.1.17%
SUMITOMO MITSUI TRUST HOLDINGS, INC. 2.32% 3061 End-of-day quote.1.46%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on MAZDA MOTOR CORPORATION
10:15aMazda Motor seeks $2.8 billion in loans to ride out pandemic
RE
08:48aMAZDA MOTOR : seeks 300 bil. yen loans from domestic banks amid pandemic
AQ
05/07MAZDA MOTOR : Car crushes man to death while he's on video call
AQ
05/06MAZDA MOTOR : Autoparts firm Yazaki cutting thousands of jobs in Mexico
RE
05/06Automakers' sales recover in China from coronavirus low
RE
05/06EDMUNDS : How to manage your lease during the pandemic
AQ
05/04Discounts may help cure U.S. auto market's coronavirus hangover
RE
05/01Japan April auto sales slump to nine-year low as coronavirus saps demand
RE
04/28MAZDA MOTOR : Production and Sales Results for March 2020 and for April 2019 thr..
AQ
04/28March global sales slump spells trouble ahead for Japan's carmakers
RE
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 3 424 B
EBIT 2020 44 579 M
Net income 2020 37 551 M
Finance 2020 47 059 M
Yield 2020 4,88%
P/E ratio 2020 10,00x
P/E ratio 2021 -72,9x
EV / Sales2020 0,09x
EV / Sales2021 0,13x
Capitalization 368 B
Chart MAZDA MOTOR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Mazda Motor Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAZDA MOTOR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 621,88  JPY
Last Close Price 585,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 105%
Spread / Average Target 6,30%
Spread / Lowest Target -45,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Akira Marumoto President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Masamichi Kogai Chairman
Tetsuya Fujimoto Managing Executive Officer & Head-Finance
Mitsuo Hitomi Head-Technology Research Center
Ichiro Sakai Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAZDA MOTOR CORPORATION4.46%3 459
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION0.68%169 434
VOLKSWAGEN AG-26.85%73 376
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.4.70%41 155
DAIMLER AG-35.88%36 759
BMW AG-29.70%36 228
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group