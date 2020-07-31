Log in
MAZDA MOTOR CORPORATION

MAZDA MOTOR CORPORATION

(7261)
  Report
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mazda braces for record annual operating loss as car sales slump

07/31/2020 | 03:25am EDT
A Mazda company logo is seen outside an automobile dealership inNice

TOKYO, July 31 (Reuters) - Mazda Motor Corp forecast a record annual operating loss on Friday as the Japanese automaker continues to be pummelled by falling vehicle sales due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Japan's No. 5 automaker anticipates a 40 billion yen ($383.5 million) loss for the year to March, joining a growing number of automakers including Ford Motor Co and Nissan Motor Co which expect annual losses after the virus shuttered vehicle plants and kept customers away from car dealerships.

Even before the coronavirus outbreak, the maker of the CX-5 SUV crossover and the Mazda3 sedan had been suffering from sliding profits for the past two years as slim new vehicle offerings has knocked sales in the United States and China, its two biggest markets.

In the year to March, Mazda anticipates an 8% fall in global vehicle sales to 1.3 million units, its lowest in seven years, which will likely result in an operating loss. The automaker said it would forgo paying a dividend this year.

Ahead of Friday's announcement, the company's shares fell 7%, as the consensus forecast in a Refinitiv poll of 19 analysts was for a 46 billion yen annual loss.

Mazda posted an operating loss of 45.3 billion yen for the first quarter, its weakest in 11 years, due to a 31% drop in vehicle sales between April and June.

In the April-June quarter, sales fell to 244,000 units, largely due to a drop in demand at home and in Europe. Sales in North America, Mazda's biggest market, fell 19% in the same period.

But China was a bright spot, as sales rose 13% during the quarter as car demand has returned to the world's largest auto market, having recovered relatively quickly from the virus.

($1 = 104.3100 yen) (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Krishna Chandra Eluri)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FORD MOTOR COMPANY -2.60% 6.74 Delayed Quote.-27.53%
MAZDA MOTOR CORPORATION -1.09% 636 End-of-day quote.-32.20%
NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. 1.33% 373 End-of-day quote.-41.36%
Financials
Sales 2021 2 735 B 26 210 M 26 210 M
Net income 2021 -63 811 M -611 M -611 M
Net Debt 2021 76 666 M 735 M 735 M
P/E ratio 2021 -6,34x
Yield 2021 1,38%
Capitalization 401 B 3 811 M 3 838 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,17x
EV / Sales 2022 0,17x
Nbr of Employees 50 479
Free-Float 90,7%
Chart MAZDA MOTOR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Mazda Motor Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAZDA MOTOR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 629,38 JPY
Last Close Price 636,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 30,5%
Spread / Average Target -1,04%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Akira Marumoto President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Masamichi Kogai Chairman
Tetsuya Fujimoto Managing Executive Officer & Head-Finance
Mitsuo Hitomi Head-Technology Research Center
Ichiro Sakai Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAZDA MOTOR CORPORATION-32.20%3 811
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-16.58%169 400
VOLKSWAGEN AG-26.69%83 829
DAIMLER AG-21.81%50 231
BMW AG-23.22%44 299
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-14.00%43 689
